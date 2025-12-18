The Cassandra Complex
Sluts, rakes, and all our mistakes
Are we worthy of love? Can we become good parents?
Feb 8
•
Meghan Bell
January 2026
The Dark History of Parenting Books — the youth mental health crisis and the traumatized right hemisphere
How Western parenting went "off the rails"
Jan 26
•
Meghan Bell
What Makes Us Beautiful?
LooksMaxxing, the "feminine artifice", diet culture, and being the most beautiful version of yourself.
Jan 15
•
Meghan Bell
December 2025
Not All "Screen Time" is Made Equal
There's a difference between putting Bluey on the TV and letting your toddler mainline YouTube videos on an iPhone.
Dec 18, 2025
•
Meghan Bell
Change Doesn't Happen Overnight: Psychedelics, Spirituality, and Getting Christmas Carolled
A review-discussion of "Spirited" starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell
Dec 6, 2025
•
Meghan Bell
September 2025
The Toxic Obsession with Blonde Hair
Why we need to stop bleaching and/or dyeing our hair ... and should grow out our "spiritual antenna".
Sep 29, 2025
•
Meghan Bell
Interlude / Welcome to New Subscribers
Brief thoughts on psilocybin, the AE ad, hothouse parenting, and the autism/narcissism connection, plus a quick intro to this Substack
Sep 6, 2025
•
Meghan Bell
May 2025
Relational Autism?
Right-brained in a left-brained world?
May 23, 2025
•
Meghan Bell
Does Laplace's Demon Understand Love?
The time I tried to argue "no"
May 14, 2025
•
Meghan Bell
The Return of the "Refrigerator Mother" Theory
Sharing some links from around Substack and the Internet
May 6, 2025
•
Meghan Bell
April 2025
What Causes Autism? RFK Jr. Says He'll Know By September
Genetics? Diet? Vaccines? Tylenol? Fluoride? Refrigerator Moms? A Look at Theories and Evidence.
Apr 18, 2025
•
Meghan Bell
March 2025
Talking to God on Psychedelics (Part Three)
Original monotheism and finding my religion
Mar 28, 2025
•
Meghan Bell
