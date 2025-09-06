Dear Subscribers,

I took a bit of a writing break this summer due to lack of childcare and beautiful weather that demanded I spend my free time doing stuff like yoga on the deck instead of hammering away at my laptop. To those subscribers who have been with me for a while, thank you for your patience — I have a few bigger pieces in the works, on topics which have surprised me with their complexity, and which I hope to share with you soon.

Dozens of new subscribers have joined over the past three months, and I wanted to take a moment to welcome you all. Thank you for your interest in The Cassandra Complex. To briefly introduce myself, my name is Meghan Bell, and I’m a writer and mother of two small children from Vancouver, Canada. My work primarily concerns brain development, “neurodiversity” (e.g. autism, ADHD, personality disorders, giftedness, etc), Western history (in particular the history of Western parenting practices and “poisonous pedagogies”), the impact of literacy, psychedelics and plant medicines, and spirituality — and the intersection of these topics. I draw largely from the work of Iain McGilchrist and his theory of brain hemispheres.

I occasionally meander into other subjects as well, but generally everything I write about will link to one or more of these themes. I weave in personal narrative, but for the most part stick to critical analysis of scientific research and clinician anecdotes.

There are many reasons why I am interested in these topics, many of which have to do with my own family history (details of which I am saving for a book, see below). But perhaps the main reason is that I fell off (not down, there was no railing) a staircase when I was one and landed on my right parietal lobe — I suffered brain damage, my head swelled up, and I have a permanent bump on my skull from the accident. Consequently, I’ve always been a tad odd, and have had chronic pain issues for most of my life. I experienced insane healing with high dose magic mushrooms, and my mental health and pain levels have dramatically improved over the past five years because of them (and because of my wonderful husband and children).

The name of this Substack is a nod to Cassandra of Troy (as I am also somewhat of a mad princess who fears not being believed — though my parents are “new money”, and I am mostly descended from dirt-poor and working-class Southern Italian, Irish, and Scottish folks) and to “Cassandra Syndrome”, a folk diagnosis describing the distress of people who are in romantic relationships or familial relationships with high-functioning autistics (with overlap of narcissistic or borderline traits, see below) due to chronic emotional neglect, communication failures, “masking”, and meltdowns.

A Bit About My Approach to Research and Writing

I employ a strategy I refer to as “reality tunnel collage” for this Substack. This means that I read widely across academic disciplines and political ideologies; just because I cite someone positively doesn’t mean I endorse all of their opinions, and just because I cite someone critically doesn’t mean I don’t think they are correct about other things.

My goal is to dive into different “reality tunnels” to examine overlap and attempt to discern meaningful patterns. This means I will not shy away from controversial material and authors.

For more on this, please check out the longer introduction to this Substack, “Particles and Waves: On Changing Your Mind”.

As well, as I confessed in a rather weird series last winter (“Talking to God on Psychedelics”), I am a user of magic mushrooms, marijuana, and ketamine — controversially, the “downloads” of information I receive on psychedelics — typically while combining them with high-intensity yoga — are guiding my research.

This is not an unusual experience — according to Robert Anton Wilson’s Cosmic Trigger series, it is rather common for researchers and writers who start dabbling in psychedelics and/or mystic traditions such as Kabbalah to begin to feel as though they are being guided by some sort of spirit or spiritual forces.

When you begin to notice the spirit world, the spirit world begins to notice you.

This process has made research unusually easy for me — obscure sources seem to almost fall into my hands. Google makes it quite simple to find sources to back up ideas given to me by the spirit world.

I realize this is very strange, but humour me — I (typically) only share information from these “downloads” after extensive research to back them up, and I cite all my sources (to the best of my ability, occasionally I’ll lose track of one).

I also maintain a healthy sense of agnosticism — I do not presume that my interpretations are correct, and I will do my best to publicly address any mistakes on my part and fix them. For example, an upcoming essay will expand on and correct some mistakes and omissions from my essay “The Androgynous Mind” published last year. If you haven’t read this one yet, I highly recommend doing so over the next month before I release the follow-up.

Introducing Paid Subscriptions

In the coming month, I plan on turning on paid subscriptions — thank you to those who have pledged. I am doing this in part because I may be getting dinged by the Substack algorithm for only having free content and I want to reach a larger audience.

After some thought, I’ve decided that all content on this Substack will remain un-paywalled and free for everyone to read. Paid subscriptions are appreciated, but entirely voluntary. Your paid subscription will go to subsidizing the insane number of (often expensive) books I buy for my research, and to paying for my own Substack subscriptions.

If any subscribers have ideas for paid subscription perks you’d like me to introduce (other than paywalling the essays), please let me know in the comments section.

If you want to pledge a subscription, you can do so through the link below!

Thank you again, and now for some general updates and quick thoughts …

Two Books in the Works

That all being said, I do have some content I’ve decided is best kept for between the pages of books. I am (slowly) working on expanding my essays “The Androgynous Mind” and “Talking to God on Psychedelics” into full-length books.

It’ll be a while before they are finished, but if you enjoyed either of those pieces, stay tuned, it only gets weirder. That being said, because I need to focus on writing the books, posts on my Substack will continue to be infrequent (they tend to take a long time to research and write and I’m a mother and don’t have a ton of free time).

(Maybe paid subscribers could receive copies for free when they are eventually finished? That’s at least two years away, but it’s an idea).

An Unfortunate Prediction (I Hope I’m Wrong!)

Last January, I had an “episode” where I got too high off a very strong weed vape pen and saw a “being of light” (for lack of a better description) which warned me that a period of serious illness is forthcoming — and that far more people would die than during the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.

Last year, it seemed like almost everyone we knew kept getting sick. Usually mild, chronic coughs and stuffed noses, nothing serious, but a handful of people (who are not old) had to go to the hospital with shingles, earaches, and other odd symptoms.

My husband and I didn’t get sick during the lockdowns — when we did catch Covid in early 2023, we both had very mild cases (I recovered after a day and had no respiratory symptoms, just some fatigue and body aches). But last fall and winter, we kept getting hit with back to back bugs. Now, in our case, part of this can be explained by the fact that we had a new baby and a daughter in preschool and weren’t getting enough sleep … but lots of childless people we knew were getting sick too.

Weirdly, even though people seemed sicker than during 2020-2023, there was very little media coverage or public hysteria about it.

I’m not sure why this would be the case, though I can think of many reasons why it would be. (Damage from Covid, Covid vaccines, and lockdown trauma? Maybe the WiFi critics are onto something with 5G? Air quality has gotten worse? Healthy food is expensive and people are eating more crap?) I flirt with conspiracy theories (reality tunnel collage, remember) and during the “bad trip” I was temporarily convinced there was some sort of grand depopulation scheme that this is the next stage of (if you wanted to kill a lot of people, a good way to do it would be to release a not-so-deadly virus, overreact to it, then release several significantly more deadly viruses to little fanfare and no public policy to contain them).

Of course, there doesn’t need to be conspiracy — what we’re seeing could just be the natural consequence of decades of food and drug companies prioritizing profits over people, of disconnection from Spirit / Nature / God, of our age of narcissism. I recently learned from a Kabbalah podcast that the ten plagues of Egypt can be interpreted as metaphors for ten plagues of the human soul (Pharaoh represents the Ego), and I think from this lens, it’s just possible we’re in the plagues, literally and metaphorically.

Anyway, I can’t shake the feeling that this cold and flu season is going to be even worse than last year’s (it’s already started, it seems!), so I thought I’d repeat the warning (in a slightly less insane way). I made a bunch of predictions on psychedelics in 2020 which I didn’t publish (other than a few Twitter rants before I deleted my account) and most of those came true so heck maybe I’m channelling Cassandra more than I realize.

Now is a good time to try to kick any unhealthy habits or addictions (I gave up coffee this summer for matcha lattes!), to get outside and soak up the sun’s rays for all it’s immune and anti-inflammatory benefits, and to stock up on herbal medicines like elderberry, echinacea, and oil of oregano. And for the love of God, please limit Tylenol use to extremely high fevers, there are many crunchy alternatives for pain relief and fever reduction that will not deplete glutathione levels and destroy your liver.

If you think you need to “detox”, I highly recommend both Shilajit (after your first meal of the day, drink lots of water) and Moringa (right before bed, does not taste terrible in a latte with raw honey, maybe add some cinnamon and turmeric and black pepper as well). The combination seems to move quite a bit of waste out of your system, plus both are nutrient-dense, they’ll aid in weight loss (if that’s something you desire or believe you’d benefit from, much healthier than Ozempic), improve skin, hair, and bone health, and the Moringa will help you sleep. Cod liver oil is a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamins A and D as well. I’m sorry that none of these things taste good, but they are effective.

If you’re open to it, I really do believe that psilocybin mushrooms are the closest medicine out there to a panacea, not just because of the direct benefits but also because they alert you to unhealthy factors in your life so you can correct them. Recent research has also come out finding that psilocybin slows aging — something I’ve definitely noticed (my husband looks younger than he did five years ago, and frankly I look great for someone in her late thirties with two small children and insufficient sleep).

(Proceed with caution, read this first — I also do not recommend psychedelics for anyone under the age of 25).

And don’t forget to hug your loved ones and to spend a lot of time with friends and family. Loneliness is a better predictor of early death than smoking 10 cigarettes per day — I could ramble on about oxytocin and cortisol but it’s quicker just to say that “love is medicine”.

In Which I Get Into Substack Disagreements

Over the past three months, I’ve responded to pieces by other authors with some criticism in the comments and notes. These have generally been poorly received by the authors in question, which frustrates me because I did try to word my concerns at least somewhat politely.

For those who missed the original notes, I’ve summarized these conflicts below:

(1) It’s Not Just Jealous Uggos Who Disliked That Sydney Sweeney Ad

Last month, I saw multiple takes on the now-infamous American Eagle ad that claimed that the backlash to it was basically caused by jealousy, and, as Rob Henderson claimed in an essay (followed up by several podcast appearances), “mate competition” and “romantic desperation.”

Here’s a similar take from another writer I am a paid subscriber to, Meghan Murphy:

(No, I didn’t cancel my subscriptions — and I’m not going to go after Meghan the same way I’m going to go after Rob here because Meghan bothered to respond to my criticisms, whereas Rob ignored me).

I was going to shrug this all off because I was on vacation and I don’t wear jeans or care about Sydney Sweeney anyway, but then I realized something …

Sydney Sweeney is not a real blonde. She bleaches her hair. Now, arguably this is part of the joke — “genes” is crossed out for “jeans” — but this still rubbed me the wrong way. I’m a natural blonde, and trust me, some people are really freaking weird about blonde hair.

Frankly, it looks like both sides were played by the marketing team at American Eagle. While some of the “woke” responses were a bit silly, the “anti-wokes” looked far stupider because they were tricked into impulse-buying jeans they might never wear and those among them who do hold White supremacist views gave their money to a company run by Jews because of a bottle blonde with nice tits (who is now reportedly in a relationship with a Jew, making all of this even funnier).

Ryan Reynolds, playing a PR exec in the Christmas Carol parody Spirited, described the strategy perfectly in this excellent song and dance number.

Here are the relevant lyrics:

Oh, it would be sure, simple to boost your market share

We’d rebrand you as nostalgic, tell your customers you care

But the world is what? Tribal! So if you want your sales to soar

It’s not enough for folks to love you, they gotta hate your rivals more

As an expert, my advice is feed that hate, ‘cause hate is strong

Folks will gladly pay your prices to prove those Christmas killers wrong!

As was inevitable, the racists who liked the American Eagle ad eventually outed themselves with their responses to the Levi’s ad with Beyonce (accusing Beyonce of “appropriating” blondness from White people because she’s wearing a blonde wig and channelling Marilyn Monroe, conveniently forgetting that Monroe was also fake blonde) and the Gap jeans ad featuring KATSEYE (calling it “woke” because … it has hot and talented people of colour dancing in it? HOW DARE THEY!).

In response to the backlash to Beyonce, I pointed out (several times) that not all natural blondes are “White” — there are natural blondes who are 100% Middle Eastern (e.g. Persian, Lebanese, Syrian, Afghan), many natural blondes who are mixed race, and even a whole tribe of Black natural blondes in the Solomon Islands.

Natural blondes.

Not natural blondes.

The responses were hilarious. Several people on Instagram insisted that blonde hair still belongs to White people and it’s different when Sydney Sweeney bleaches her hair versus Beyonce wearing a wig because Sweeney has “blonde features” (which, woo boy, there’s a lot to unpack there). The general consensus seemed to be that while yes, it is a fact that not all natural blondes are “White”, bleaching and dying your hair blonde (and I guess wearing blonde wigs?) is a part of “White culture” and people of colour doing this is therefore “cultural appropriation”.

I guess Marilyn Monroe also belongs to White people? Also Beyonce has some European ancestry, so what’s wrong with her embracing her White side?

Now, this is a stronger argument than “natural blonde hair belongs to White people” but honestly, I’m not sure why anyone would want to take this position because it’s a bit embarrassing for the Whites. But sure, pouring hydrogen peroxide and neurotoxic and carcinogenic dyes onto your hair for the sake of vanity can be considered part of “White culture” if you really want it to be.

While we’ve seen more diversity in the media over the past few decades, hot White blonde women have hardly disappeared. Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are two of the biggest pop stars in the world, and Sydney Sweeney had big roles in several popular TV shows long before the AE ad (and rightly so, she’s a good actress).

I suspect what’s happening here is that some White people are not actually asking for proportional representation and celebration of White beauty, but instead a return to the days where White people were over-represented and White women were automatically considered more attractive than other women simply for being White — and ethnic women who wanted to go Hollywood felt like they had to alter their appearance to be more “White-passing”. (Lots of money to be made off nose jobs, skin-whitening products, and hair bleach!)

Here’s the thing … Sydney Sweeney is very pretty and has excellent breasts, but other than that, she’s not exactly unusually stunning, at least by Hollywood standards. Rob doesn’t seem to understand that beauty is subjective. Yes, people find traits associated with good health, fertility, and symmetry universally beautiful, but there is still such a thing as “taste” and “type”.

Maybe some of the “dumb men” Rob is complaining about aren’t engaging in “mate competition” at all … maybe some of them just think Sweeney is mid because they are attracted to a different kind of beauty.

And because Sweeney isn’t exceptionally beautiful (by Hollywood standards), the ad is easily interpreted as suggesting her “great genes” are related to her Whiteness, blue eyes, and (fake) blonde hair. There’s a pretty long history of this kind of beauty being prized over other kinds (which is why an insane number of women bleach their hair blonde), and it’s just, well, “dumb” to pretend this isn’t the case. And, as I highlighted above, this was clearly deliberate.

Furthermore, Rob is not exactly in a position to be criticizing other people’s physical appearance (sorry, Rob, but you started this).

“Mate competition” and “romantic desperation” expert Rob Henderson.

On the other hand, I am well positioned to call this BS out because I am too good-looking (no, I’m not claiming to be hotter than Sweeney), too blonde, and too happily-married to be credibly accused of being a jealous uggo engaging in “mate competition”.

Zero make-up, zero filters, zero plastic surgery or Botox, zero hair bleach or dye, zero fake tan, and these were taken after swimming in a lake in early August after days of not washing my hair. Also I’m 37 and have given birth twice.

The awkward teen years. How did I ever survive them?

Anyway, while I initially intended to drop this topic because I thought it was irrelevant to my research, I fell down a rabbit hole and discovered that it’s actually reasonably within the bounds of my usual interests. Plus almost all commentary on blonde hair comes from people who are not (naturally) blonde and I feel like it’s time for a Real Blonde to weigh in with some Real Blonde Energy. Plus the Calabrian in me feels compelled to mock the racists who think blonde hair belongs to fully White people.

Consequently, an upcoming essay will explore the history of blonde hair (and how it’s been fetishized) and the spiritual significance of hair in general. Hot take, but maybe all that bleach and hair dye is dampening people’s connection to Nature and God.

(2) Please Don’t “Hothouse” Your Children

This one is a response to Erik Hoel’s series bragging about how he taught his two-year-old son to read, leading his kid to be a three-year-old who read The Hobbit (as detailed in a recent article with The Free Press).

This is an example of “hothouse” parenting — as I’ve pointed out in Erik’s comments section (much to his ire), reading is developmentally inappropriate until a child is at least three years old. This is because the right hemisphere of the brain is dominant and rapidly developing in the first three years, while the left hemisphere takes over around age three — reading and writing lateralize to the left hemisphere.

I’ve gone into this topic in several essays, including “The Drama of the Gifted Children” and “The Return of the Refrigerator Mother Theory”, but the gist is that there is quite a lot of (growing) evidence that “hothousing” children increases the risk that they will later be diagnosed with a mental illness (in particular anxiety disorders), with high-functioning autism and/or ADHD, and even gender dysphoria. This is why the PITT Substack is filled with parents talking about how high their transgender child’s IQ is.

Trying to teach a child to read too early not only risks frustrating them and sending the message that parental love is contingent on achievement, it may cause long-term abnormalities in brain lateralization, such as is seen in some cases of autism (a condition known to be highly co-morbid with hyperlexia, or speed-reading in a mechanistic way without understanding the meaning of the text).

No, there’s nothing wrong with teaching your child to read before kindergarten, just wait until they are three or four. Why start before that? So the parent(s) can brag about it publicly and monetize it? There’s a long history of parents doing this, and it frequently ends poorly (as the case of William Sidis, discussed in the “Gifted Children” essay, illustrates).

Or, as Erik writes, maybe it just makes it easier to ignore your little kid:

“Holy smokes, does early reading make parenting easier sometimes! It’s all the advantages of an iPad, none of the guilt. You’ve unlocked infinite self-entertainment. Long drive? Bring a book. Or five. Roman toddles into restaurants clutching a book as a backup activity, and reads while waiting in boring lines. It’s also calming, and so helps with emotional regulation. Toddler energy descending rapidly into deviance? Go read a book! It’s a parenting cheat code. I don’t know if this alone justifies the hours spent, but it sure is one heck of a benefit.”

Cool, Erik. I have a daughter around the same age, and in boring car rides and line-ups and restaurants, my husband and I just do stuff like talk to her, play silly games, or play music and sing together.

“Calming and helps with emotional regulation”, this is literally the same argument some parents give for distracting their kid with an iPad.

Erik’s kid might be doing great and genuinely love reading, but this won’t be the case for every child and Erik doesn’t seem to consider the possibility (or care) that some children might be harmed by his advice.

Here’s the relevant question — do the benefits of teaching your kid to read at age two outweigh the risks of a child pushing themselves to read before it is developmentally appropriate because they associated reading with parental attention and approval?

I’ll let Erica Komisar, LCSW have the last word:

(3) It’s Not as Simple as “Narcissists Are Appropriating Autism”

To continue the theme above …

Earlier this summer, Hannah Spier, MD published a popular article claiming that “autism was hijacked by narcissists”.

In her article, Hannah makes a remarkably incorrect claim. She writes:

“Originally, Kanner’s autism was unmistakable: nonverbal children, socially disconnected, cognitively impaired, often with seizures.”

This isn’t true. As I wrote in my response:

“[H]ave you read Kanner's paper? The children are verbal. Kanner literally quotes them in the paper. It’s likely many of the original “autistic” children in both Kanner and Asperger’s studies were children of narcissistic parents, parents who “hothoused” their children, and parents who were “cold” and emotionally neglectful. Kanner wrote: “The very detailed diaries and reports and the frequent remembrance, after several years, that the children had learned to recite twenty-five questions and answers of the Presbyterian Catechism, to sing thirty-seven nursery songs, or to discriminate between eighteen symphonies, furnish a telling illustration of parental obsessiveness.” He also notes that “there is a great deal of obsessiveness in the family background” of autistic patients and that among his cohort “there are very few really warmhearted fathers and mothers”. Asperger described his patients as “little professors”. These kids were verbal. You’ve got it backwards — autism is multifactorial, and the original cases likely all had a variety of causes, but in at least some of them, early childhood emotional neglect and narcissistic parenting were factors. Narcissism and autism bleed into each other — both are disorders of left hemisphere dominance and right hemisphere dysfunction. Later, as brain damage from pharmaceuticals, environmental toxins, and dietary factors began to become more commonplace, this brain damage (which manifests as the severe form of autism seen in around a quarter of cases today) was lumped in under the “autism” diagnosis, which now serves as an umbrella label, obscuring the variety of causes.”

I go into this in detail in “The Return of the Refrigerator Mother Theory”, but the crux is that autism (and ADHD) and Cluster B personality disorders share considerable symptom overlap and some underlying causal factors, including being characterized, according to Iain McGilchrist, by right hemisphere dysfunction and abnormalities and left hemisphere dominance.

Frequently, what feels like high-functioning “autism” from the inside is experienced by others as “narcissism” or “borderline personality”.

So, no, it’s not as simple as “narcissists are appropriating autism”, it’s much, much more complicated than that and it’s unhelpful (and, ironically, an example of left hemisphere black and white thinking) to draw such a clear distinction between them:

For those who are new, I’ll share my usual caveats about autism — it’s not one condition and it doesn’t have one cause, it’s an umbrella term describing a cluster of symptoms that can arise from multiple causes, with no cause applying to all cases or case only having one cause. So no, I’m not suggesting all diagnoses of autism are related to parenting factors or narcissism.

For details on this, please read “What Causes Autism?”

That’s all for now! Thank you for reading, and stayed tuned for new material.

— Meghan