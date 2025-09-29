The Toxic Obsession with Blonde Hair
Why we need to stop bleaching and/or dyeing our hair ... and should grow out our "spiritual antenna".
This essay was updated on October 9, 2025 to add some corrections and clarifications (in italics) and to remove some personal information. The rest of the text is the same.
For more on this, I was on Ancient Problemz’s podcast — which you can listen to here.
I also discussed this topic on Walt Bismarck’s podcast —
And now, on to the (revised) essay —
“I see so many beautiful, blonde-haired girls. So many beautiful blonde-haired girls walking around everywhere. In your revealing shorts. Your cascading blonde hair. Your pretty faces. And I want one for a girlfriend.”
— Elliot Rodger, Santa Barbara Shooter