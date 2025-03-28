No God or spirit has ever written a book. All books are written by humans (or AI).

In all my encounters with the spirit world, no spirit ever spoke to me in words. It was always through images and feelings, through “knowing”. I never “heard” a voice. The communication was silent.

According to Iain McGilchrist’s hemispheres theory in The Master and His Emissary, “connection” to Spirit — and to our own bodies and other people and living things — lateralizes to the right hemisphere. Language — words, reading, and writing — lateralize to the left hemisphere, while non-verbal communication — body language, facial expressions, tone of voice — are right hemisphere functions.

The spirits connect to us through our wordless right hemispheres. When our left hemisphere is listening to the right — it isn’t always — the left hemisphere then translates this information into our spoken language. The information is filtered through our schemas, our existing mental models of the world. Our prejudices, our biases, our cultural experiences, our language.

For example, when the entity I took to the be the Great Spirit “spoke” to me and touched my hand, the words “Suck it up” appeared in my head in response to my cowardly reaction. If I spoke a different language, or were slightly more poetic in my own, different words would have appeared to signify the same emotion. The Spirit didn’t literally say to me “Suck it up”, but sent me a feeling akin to that.

Spiritual “messages” are run through the schematic filters of the people who receive them and put them down in words.

The right hemisphere can receive divine inspiration, but the left hemisphere produces the words to create a holy text. Even in the best-case scenario — where the author is sincerely trying his or her best to convey the meaning of their spiritual interaction into language and isn’t adding anything out of self-interest — they inevitably will do so imperfectly. All writers know the difficulty of producing language to accurately describe what they are picturing or feeling, the intention of their work. Further confusion arises when language is then filtered again through the “reality tunnels” — the schemas, biases, and cultural experiences — of each reader.

Like a game of telephone, there will always be distortions, and some meaning will be lost in translation.