Another long essay, with a personal story I’ve been reluctant to share. This is an abridged version, with many parts omitted for brevity — and because some things are best saved for a paywall or between the covers of a book.

I would appreciate it if those who choose to start reading it stay with me until the end. Because this is a long story, I’ve decided to split it into three parts.

Part one, which tells the back story of how magic mushrooms healed me and my husband and helped us fall in love, is here.

This is part two.

“In her waters, deep and true / Lie the answers and a path for you / Dive down deep into her sound / But not too far or you’ll be drowned” — Robert Lopez & Kristin J. Anderson, “All is Found”, Frozen 2

I cannot prove this, but I am convinced that magic mushrooms got me pregnant.

Prior to my daughter’s conception, I frequently saw in my fractals — close-eyed psychedelics visuals — the image of a Sphinx-like lion. I sensed the lion wanted me to get pregnant. Later, I found out lions are associated with Ishtar, a Mesopotamian goddess of fertility, love, political power, and war (etc).

Some Christians and Jews may know Ishtar as Astarte and believe she is a demon. Ishtar is certainly a complicated goddess — among other things, she is the protector of prostitutes and promiscuous women, the guardian of alehouses / drunks, and many of her ancient temples were possibly run by gender-bending priestesses.

I realize some might interpret these visions as evidence of demonic possession. However, pre-mushrooms, I was a hard-drinking woke-addled feminist slut and after mushrooms I was a barefoot-in-kitchen alcohol-abstaining stay-at-home mother and housewife to a Jew who sings and plays Hebrew prayers on his guitar. And so, I would argue that the mushrooms, if anything, were an exorcism.