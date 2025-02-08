The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

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Jonboy's avatar
Jonboy
Feb 8, 2025

Megan

Thanks for sharing

My choice to use Shrooms came late in life

I am a Grandfather of 5 and retired from being a working man

I meet with other men

And do cold water immersion and saunas

Before taking shroom tea

We always focus on intent

My experience and feelings are similar to yours

The geometry of life

From the infinite to the infinitesimal the fractal patterns repeat

The mandala present every

I hear the music of what happens and it brings calmness and awareness of harmony

Tusen Takk

Jon

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1 reply by Meghan Bell
Wild Pacific's avatar
Wild Pacific
Feb 10, 2025

Beautiful retelling of a beautiful trip.

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