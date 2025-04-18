The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

Skye Sclera
Apr 19, 2025

What a comprehensive collection ... I hope I'm in the right frame of mind to be commenting at the moment, as I have been advised by my son's preschool recently to seek an ASD assessment. It does mean I've been thinking a lot about all this.

(1) I wonder if perhaps there is more weight to the increasing maternal age part than one might expect ... a shift so drastic across population levels could well be expected to account for a significant proportion of the increase.

(2) I don't know enough to comment on the vaccine hypothesis... but I made my own choice (to vaccinate) based on research that the single highest risk factor for developing autism was being exposed to German measles in-utero. The same is probably true for other viruses (I caught Covid almost immediately after finding out I was pregnant, despite leaving to self-isolate alone in an unoccupied house).

(3) Advanced maternal age means greater likelihood of placental abnormalities which has been shown to be a risk factor (I had both bilobal placenta and a suspected partial abruption during birth).

(4) I have been thinking a lot about Bettelheim, since I found his main hypothesis (to respond to YOUR unique child, and never treat them like a puzzle box that requires an instruction manual) so useful. I do wonder, in his observations of "refrigerator mothers", if he simply failed to follow his own conclusion to its logical end: was he watching the dyad of relating differently, of a mother responding to her child as he/she required? My son responds far, far better to calm, conversational instructions than overly emotional, whether negative OR overly positive.

(5) I'm interested in this hypothesis at the moment, autism as a bifurcation from socially-mediated development to cognitively-independent development (https://larivierre.substack.com/p/what-if-the-dsm-5-got-autism-wrong?selection=02de0b1b-797c-4e82-8c18-2ca2e408d453). Yes, the issue of absolutely severe cases throws a spanner in the works here (I do wonder if the future will see the separation of ASD and Aspergers as a huge mistake) In any case, have known my son is different from about four months (despite my being a SAHM, no preschool until 1000 days, living on the coast away from pollution, being nutritionally aware and mindful of screens, and all the other knowledge you get from training as a psychotherapist). This article describes very well what I have observed about thinking, relating and exploring differently, while still absolutely being intelligent and relational.

(6) One aspect I also think gets frequently overlooked is changes in society. I’ve been having a lot of conversations about this recently, and realised just how many people in my family in older generations probably have ASD. Generally, life went something like this: stay at home with Mom until age 5, the only real expectation was that one could walk and talk by the time you go to school and half the time you were raised by older siblings as much as parents. Nobody is watching your development and milestones with hyper-awareness. If you struggle at school, it sucks but only a small top percentage of students are expected to go into higher education. You can leave as early as 13-14, and start to learn a trade. Someone gives you detailed orders and instructions all day and there’s few complex social plates to spin. You tend to get a diagnosis when you hit problems with the system. So I believe this is playing a role too, if you struggle at school today everyone freaks because OMG YOU WILL FAIL AT LIFE if you can’t perform in this way (in addition to increased awareness and broader diagnostic understanding).

Apologies for the wall of text, perhaps my own neurodiversity is showing. In short, I'm a walking advertisement for trying to mitigate all the risk I could as a late-30s AuDHD mother, but am in the process of accepting that I have very likely failed. Perhaps I am more dysfunctional than I know, or less warm and loving, or have some terrible unconscious wishes. I don't believe so, but I am prepared to entertain the possibility.

Caperu_Wesperizzon
Apr 27, 2025

> The invention of the smart phone and proliferation of social media also means that more parents (and grandparents!) are addicted to their phones, social media, games etc.

They may even be reading posts like this!

