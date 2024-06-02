The Cassandra Complex

Johann Kurtz
Jun 2, 2024

I enjoyed this and I’m glad you tagged me. I agree deeply with almost all of it.

One of the frustrating things about having young children and only concurrently realising many of the truths you list is that it’s too late to avoid repeating some of these flawed methodologies, because you don’t have the necessary alternative social infrastructure in place.

We’re trying to improve child by child. Our next step is to get a reverse osmosis filter on our tap water, and glass bottles to store it in, etc.

Hopefully by the time grandkids are on the scene we’ll be in a position to have them set up for success on all fronts by day one.

Feral Finster
Jun 21, 2024

"I’m not going to spend a lot of time on this one, because both survey data and my own anecdotal experience indicate that the majority of mothers of young children want to be stay-at-home parents or only work part-time; and most of those who do wish to return to full-time work wish they could take longer maternity leaves.

The issue is that they cannot afford to."

This came about in part because of a change in banking regulation that took place, IIRC, in 1974. Before then, a FDIC-insured bank (pretty much all of them) could take only one income into account in deciding whether to extend a home mortgage loan and on what terms. A second income was considered "temporary", as if the either spouse lost their job, the family's ability to service the loan was called into question.

After the change, the bank could take two incomes into account. The upshot of this change was that both spouses had to work to afford a home in a semi-decent exurban school district, because they were competing with two income families. (This is also one reason why the prices of residential housing soared in the 1970s, as there was more money became available to chase real estate.)

For those of us who are not feral cats or hedge fund billionaires, anything else was like showing up at a gunfight, armed with a Super Soaker.

This rather obscure change in regulation went almost unnoticed at the time. But it probably had more real world impact on the average frustrated American family than all the Supreme Court decisions ever handed down, all the presidential elections ever to take place, all the LGTBQXYZPDQ+ ever to draw breath.

We can argue later whether the change was a good thing or not. At this point, good luck getting that genie back into the bottle.

