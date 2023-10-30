The Cassandra Complex

Mark McGuire
Jan 17, 2024

The possibility of a wealth tax was much discussed here in New Zealand in 2023 as we headed for a general election in October. Magic mushrooms, not so much (although I noticed the occasional story elsewhere regarding its use in treating serious depression, especially with individuals who have not responded to conventional drugs). In other news, the leader of our Labour Party (much like the Liberals in Canada) made a captain's call to not pursue a wealth tax, a capital gains tax (we’re the only country in the OECD without one, I believe), or an excessive profits tax. (That was before they lost the election in October to the National Party (like your Conservatives), which promised to cut taxes — except for the poorest quarter of the population). We also don't have an inheritance tax. The lack of a Capital Gains Tax has encouraged New Zealanders to invest in property (which can be flipped for a quick, untaxed, profit to fund your retirement), rather than in productive sectors of the economy. So we have the most expensive houses and rents in the world, as a proportion of the average disposable income. It's been enough to give us a collective migraine, which I suppose, takes our mind off our collective depression and our less-than-excited sense of what the future will bring (and, of course, there's absolutely no connection between poverty, hopelessness, racism, and poor mental health, which, incidentally is growing faster than mushrooms here). We don't even have the energy to throw stones as the Google bus anymore. That's how bad it is. But I'm getting off topic.

I am writing to say that I have heard from reputable sources (including offspring smarter than their parents) that there really is something to this magic mushroom thing, including, but not limited to, treating depression. I intend to investigate this and I thank you for providing a recipe for the way forward.

Lirpa Strike
Feb 10

I've been trying this lately in my own way, but I'm getting mixed results with different strains and doses. I'm going to have to try your recipe. Do you know which strain(s) you typically use? I have Golden Teacher and one whose name I can't remember (I think it has "DC" in it somewhere), but damn, it's such an uncomfortable body high if I take a gram or more, I end up crouched in child's pose for an hour trying not to vomit, and fall asleep until it wears off, lol.

