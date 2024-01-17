The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

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Meghan Bell
Jan 17, 2024

I don't quite know how to describe the atmosphere at UBC to justify the "don't have a problem with Steven Galloway being fired" comment (maybe someone else who was there could do it justice but I can't right now), but someone emailed me to point out that if being an alleged jerk is a fireable offence, then pretty much all of us would be screwed, and I think that's an excellent point.

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M.M.
Jan 19, 2024

Are you aware that Depp was found guilty of the 12 of the 14 assault charges brought against him in the UK? The UK is much more educated about the nature of coercive control and the abuse that is a reality for many. This is, in fact, the opposite of what happened with Galloway.

Conflating the two of them is both a disservice to Galloway, who deserves a chance to be heard, and to Heard, whose crime was being naive enough that she thought money and misogyny could be beat with truth in the UK. I suggest amending this article because blending the two of them creates a lot of unintended harm. Depp was spiteful and vindictive throughout his trial. I do not think Galloway will be the same.

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