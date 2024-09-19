In late March 2020, while trapped living in lockdown with an ex-boyfriend I desperately wanted to get away from, I joined OKCupid looking for someone irresponsible enough to let me hang out at his place for a bit. One of the first men who messaged me, an athletic Northern European immigrant I’ll call “Lucas”, asked me to join him for a walk on the seawall within hours. I agreed.

I’d included a handful of links to my writing in my profile, including an essay in The Tyee criticizing “mental health awareness” campaigns and discussing the problem of narcissism in the West. Lucas was one of many men who bothered to read this essay before reaching out, and one of many who was keen to talk about what I had written.

Almost immediately, Lucas brought up his abusive, narcissistic parents and told me he had moved to Vancouver to escape his family (this turned out to be an extremely common story; within a week I’d go on dates with three other men who more or less said the same thing, and talk online to several others). He admitted he was enjoying the lockdowns and social distancing rules because he “hated” physical contact anyway—a not-uncommon trait among children of narcissists—but was devastated that the gyms were closed. I knew then there would be no second date, but continued to walk and talk to him because it was nice to be out of my apartment and away from my ex.

Then, about an hour into the date, Lucas confessed something that took me by surprise. “I’ve been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder.”

“From what I’ve read,” I replied, “You can’t be that narcissistic if you’re willing to admit you’re a narcissist.”

He shook his head. “No, I am.” His relationships, both romantic and platonic, had all been failures, and he knew it was his fault. “I was abusive to my ex-girlfriend,” he lamented. “It’s good she got away from me.” He told me that since receiving his diagnosis a few years earlier, he had been actively trying to overcome his narcissism. “But even my reason for wanting to recover from narcissism is narcissistic.”

“How so?”

“I don’t want to be lonely.”

Standing six feet from him under the cloudy Vancouver sky, I smiled. “That’s not narcissistic at all,” I said. “That’s just human.”

Broken Mirror Syndrome

Neither of us asked for a second date and I never saw Lucas again. But the conversation stuck with me. It’s been suggested to me that confessing his diagnosis was a manipulation tactic, but given he never tried to sleep with me (or even come closer than six feet), didn’t ask for a second date, and never mistreated me or tried to get anything out of me, I don’t think so. I wondered if Lucas was misdiagnosed, if Complex PTSD would have been more accurate; but when I suggested this, he insisted both diagnoses described him. He struck me as more autistic than narcissistic—socially awkward, stilted but frank, nerdy, touch-avoidant—but, then again, his “mask” only slipped once in three hours, after I told him I was a fan of the TV show South Park, and he gasped and did a little dance, which lasted maybe two seconds before the walls sprung up and he once again was hiding in his shell.

One of my favourite songs — I can’t help but think of “narcissism” when I listen to it. I sent this to Lucas after our date. He responded with Bo Burnham’s “Art is Dead.”

I ask readers to humour me and set aside what they know about the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) and the ever-expanding list of labels described in its pages. The DSM is a tool of pharmaceutical companies and psychiatry to assign labels and to prescribe medications. Diagnoses, generally speaking, are based on clusters of symptoms not causes or, as activists frequently point out, on the inner experiences of the patients. I’m more interested in the latter.

Instead, I’d like to talk about something I call Broken Mirror Syndrome or the Great Empty. In its extreme incarnation, when it appears alongside co-morbid chronic and worsening physical illness, I’ve referred to it as the Psychosomatic Hell Spiral.