The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Koan's avatar
Ben Koan
Jun 26, 2024

Your husband actually recapitulated an argument in the Talmud by thinking "that one of the ways Jews are 'chosen' is that they are 'chosen' to need the guidance (and assistance) of G-d and wisdom traditions more than other people." From https://www.sefaria.org/Beitzah.25b.7?lang=bi:

"For what reason was the Torah given to the Jewish people? It is because they are impudent, and Torah study will weaken and humble them. . . . Based on their nature and character, these people, the Jews, are fit to be given a fiery law, a hard and scorching faith. Some say a different version of this baraita: The ways and nature of these people, the Jews, are like fire, as, were it not for the fact that the Torah was given to the Jewish people, whose study and observance restrains them, no nation or tongue could withstand them."

In secular terms, perhaps one could say that Jews require intellectual and moral rigor. If we abandon our own traditions, we may look for (or try to impose) a "hard and scorching faith" elsewhere.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Meghan Bell
Susan Swan's avatar
Susan Swan
Jun 26, 2024

This column really nails what a lot of people, myself included, have been feeling. Maybe being politically homeless isn't such a bad thing. It's the chance to improvise and improve on old ways of thinking about politics. According to some astrologers, we're in the midst of a new astrological configuration where old ways of doing things are dissolving, opening the door to better solutions: https://youtu.be/lSqlVSb3mjE?si=rDs79qMFed79hrfg

Reply
Share
1 reply by Meghan Bell
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meghan Bell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture