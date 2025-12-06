Can people really change for the better? I want to believe we can — but it’s not easy.

Spirited, the 2022 Christmas Carol-style musical flop starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynold is finally having its moment this December, becoming a worldwide streaming hit. And I am here for it.

It’s so cheesy, I just love it.

Spirited has everything I love in a musical: campy one-liners, over-the-top dance sequences, songs that go on a bit too long, a hopeful message about the healing power of love and human connection. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve watched it (December only!) since it first came out; at this point even my one-year-old is attempting to sing along with the songs.

(Warning to parents, it’s not really a movie for little kids (it’s PG-13), I’m just enough of a Bad Mom to let some colourful language and sexy jokes slide in a fun flick with a good message, especially if it’s a musical).

The ghosts of Christmas Past (Sunita Mani), Present (Will Ferrell), and Yet-To-Come (Tracey Morgan!!) are back in a modern-day retelling of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and along with Jacob Marley and a team of Dead Sinners in the Afterlife they are trying to redeem an “unredeemable”, the most extreme case the team has had to deal with since Ebenezer Scrooge himself.

The “perp” in question is Clint (Ryan Reynolds), a fast-talking PR executive who has made himself rich and powerful by exploiting the worst aspects of the human psyche. His trip with the Spirits gets off to a rocky start after he pisses off Jacob Marley and seduces the Ghost of Christmas Past, leaving Christmas Present (Ferrell) to take over the haunt.

Clint is a tough nut to crack — he’s cynical, he sees the worst in people, and he ardently believes that people cannot change. Worst of all, he has an insanely high verbal IQ and talks circles around the Ghosts, eventually manipulating Christmas Present into revealing that he used to be Scrooge when he was alive, and that his obsession with “redeeming” Clint comes from an insecure belief that he never really changed himself; after all, Scrooge died only a few weeks after his own infamous haunt.

Like so many wounded healers, Present/Scrooge is motivated just as much by his own ego and desire for redemption as he is by changing his yearly “perp” for the better. Clint’s ability to rationalize his own behaviour and turn anything into a joke makes him immune to the whole “cosmic social worker” routine, but once he triggers Scrooge’s mask to slip, Clint’s redemption comes in an unexpected way as the two “unredeemable” men bond and become genuine “bros”.

Two sinners, after all, tend to have far more chemistry than a sinner and a saint.

Some spoilers follow, if you haven’t seen the movie and plan on it, I recommend going and watching it before returning to this essay. Put the subtitles on if that’s your thing and/or you have some trouble following lyrics on the first listen.