The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

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Lila Krishna's avatar
Lila Krishna
1d

As for gifted child burnout, it just seems like biting off more than you can chew and not having mama bird to chew it up for you.

If your parents are constantly supporting you through your genius journey, then yeah, you can do it. But at some point, your parents aren't smart enough, or can't ease your path enough, and you're on your own. If you've not developed the skills to manage by yourself, you're going to struggle. For a lot of people, their parents can get them all the way till college. And then they have no clue how to manage the coursework or a job or an internship, so that's when burnout happens. For a lot of kids, they develop skills along the way because their parents supported them while not doing everything for them, and they dealt with disappointment and failure and sorted themselves into things they could manage, and humbled themselves about what they were good at and weren't good at. If you haven't gone through that, you're going to burn out. The deal is to use that burnout to sort yourself into something that works for you and humbling yourself about how amazing you are supposedly.

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10 replies by Meghan Bell and others
Lila Krishna's avatar
Lila Krishna
1d

This all seems just so 'western' where they consider educated/smart people as some 'other' and treat them accordingly.

In India, it's considered that the mind is at its best when young, to learn all the things. As you get older, it's considered that your mind isn't as elastic and can't learn as quick. So all children are taught as much as possible from as young as possible. And teaching happens (or at least used to happen) orally, so there's no lack of connection there. And, i guess it's different now, but I grew up in a large family where everyone is focused on teaching kids something they like, so you get good at a variety of things without even trying. Like my uncle thought I should know times tables, my grandma thought I needed to know one specific set of poems, my grandpa thought I needed to have an opinion on the news everyday and know all the politicians, my aunt thought i needed to type, my cousin wanted me to play chess.... so it's easy to just pick up stuff, and it doesn't involve being away from humans. If anything, the more the people around you, the more you pick up. I remember a random lady on a train once lectured me about how air gets into water and makes bubbles.

There were of course some kids who were more serious and adult-like than others who were happy to follow adult norms and didn't want to goof around with the other kids, but the important thing was the adults didn't treat them as weirdos the way they seem to in America. Their parents might tell them to play more with other kids, but they were usually treated as more responsible.

Everyone has preferences about what they consider ideal in a child, but if you're around a large number of adults, you find someone who sees themselves in you apart from your parents and encourage you in your interests. My uncle is a monk now, and he was always drawn to spiritual stuff and intense books when he was young. He had an uncle who nurtured his interest in that, taking him to a lot of such events and discussing stuff with him. His siblings felt he wasn't fun enough, but he did enough fun stuff with family that it wasn't such a big deal.

I think kids not being around enough adults and there not being very many mandatory social events are the main issues in the west.

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