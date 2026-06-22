Hello to new subscribers! Many of you have come here via my essay “The Drama of the Gifted Children”, which, as you know, was based on research and contained little personal anecdote.

Here’s a quick companion piece with some of my experiences.

When I was ten, my grade five teacher insisted my parents take me to the local community centre for “gifted” testing after I approached her with a mathematical pattern I thought I’d noticed.

“If you take a square of a number, add that number, then the number after it, you get the square of the next number. For example, three times three is nine. If you add three and four to nine, you get sixteen, which is four times four.”

My teacher tried to explain variables to me. I didn’t understand how a letter could represent a number.

“You don’t think like other children,” she said, looking at me with curiosity.

Weeks later, I sat in a stuffy room filling out bubble letters for my school district’s “gifted” test. I was immediately irritated by it — a third of the test were spatial reasoning questions using pictures of pieces of paper folded in different ways, then hole punched, and we were asked to identify what the pattern would look like unfolded; I found this whole section to be comically easy. The math section seemed largely a test of how good one’s math teachers were.

The verbal section annoyed me most, because this just seemed to me both a test of how much a kid read combined with cultural experience. One of the questions I got wrong included several words I had never seen before in my life, which turned out to be names of foreign currencies. It seemed more like a test of whether or not I’d ever been to Europe (I hadn’t) or whether my parents had bothered to teach me that sort of thing (they hadn’t).

When my test scores came back, my teacher pulled me aside to tell me I’d aced the math and spatial reasoning sections, and tested as moderately “gifted” on the verbal. I nodded and kept a straight face but was secretly distraught — binging Disney movies at my grandparents’ house had left me obsessed with the hope that “true love” would liberate me from my loneliness. If I really did have an IQ in the 99th percentile, as my teacher claimed, I feared I would almost certainly continue to be lonely.

I was excused from taking math with my peers for the rest of elementary school and given advanced textbooks to study independently. I wasn’t particularly interested, and used this time to read novels in the back of the classroom.

My mother was surprised when my teacher told her about my test scores.

“I never thought you were smarter than the other children,” she said. A family friend had gone for gifted testing around the same time, and hadn’t been accepted into the program because his verbal score was too low — but he was in French immersion. My mom pointed out — and I agreed with her — that this hardly seemed fair.

The night after we got my “gifted” test scores back, my father wrote numbers out in the shapes of diamonds on a piece of paper and told me to solve them since I was so smart. When I admitted I didn’t understand how the numbers formed a math problem and asked him to show me how to work one out, he walked away.

A generous read on this is that my dad had forgotten how matrices worked and skewed them into diamonds, only to realize his mistake when I asked for help. It’s still pretty weird to ask your ten-year-old to solve math problems many university students struggle with, but not as weird as asking your ten-year-old to solve random numbers on a page.

Either way, it humbled me, I guess. Which was probably the right move. I have to give my parents a lot credit for not letting my test scores go to my head (too much).

Speaking of heads — mine is lopsided. When I was a year old, I fell off a staircase (there was no railing) onto the unfinished cement floor of my parents’ basement, landing on my right parietal lobe. I still have a bump, and have struggled with chronic shoulder and neck pain on my right side for as long as I can remember.

Several family members and friends liked to joke that the fall made me so good at math. I always thought this was funny, but, frankly, I have a lot of family members who are good at math. I also like to blame my various issues on the fall — again, because I think it’s kind of funny — though, again, many of my “neurodivergent” traits are also present in various family members.

As I discussed in “The Drama of the Gifted Children”, Iain McGilchrist suggests in his books that many common mental health conditions, as well as autism spectrum disorder traits, are associated with right hemisphere dysfunction. And, in an interview with another researcher, they discussed how IQ tests mostly measure left-hemisphere cognition (with the notable exception of spatial skills — my great strength — which are located primarily in the right hemisphere).

So while I quip that my strangeness is a result of falling on my head, the truth is, I cannot credibly do so. I have a lot of strange family members. You should meet my dad!

Realistically, the only things I can blame on the head injury are the pain issues, and my embarrassing clumsiness, as the parietal lobe is responsible for motor skills — I am the number one cause of broken glass in my house, even though I have a 4YO and a 20MO!

This is a bit of a bummer, because it’s a lot more fun to pretend that my super-human Tetris abilities were a result of brain damage.

But c’est la vie, I should be honest with y’all.

“It is when a parent’s love is experienced as conditional on achievement that children are at risk for serious emotional problems.”

— Madeline Levine, The Price of Privilege (2006), page 30

I was pulled out of school one day per week to attend special “gifted” classes at the community centre. I was not surprised that almost all of the kids there were white, and spoke English as their first and only language. The neighbourhood we lived in was fairly mixed-income at the time, but almost all of the kids were from upper middle-class or affluent families.

I immediately disliked the program. Perhaps it was my mother’s influence, or perhaps she was just onto something, but the other kids in the “gifted” program did not seem much smarter than most of the other kids at my elementary school. Many were try-hard, very bookish, and immersed in study despite still being in elementary school; many were so socially awkward I felt almost cool in comparison — and, to be clear, I was not cool at all in elementary school. Quite a lot of the other girls I talked to in the program had gotten their highest score on the verbal section of the test, and, like me, read quite a lot of books at the expense of more social and (loosely) right-brained activities.

I hung out with a few other girls, including one I’ll call “Alex.” Alex had long, waist-length curly brown hair and was very shy but was also easy enough to be around in a quiet sort of way.

After a couple of months, our teacher — a white woman around forty — pulled me and my friends aside after Alex had left for the day.

“Did you know that Alex is a boy?” she asked us.

We shook our heads. We hadn’t known.

“I was talking to Alex’s mom and told her how great her daughter was doing, and she got mad at me and told me that Alex is a boy, not a girl. You guys really didn’t know?”

We told her we didn’t know.

Alex never returned to that gifted class.

I was angry at both Alex’s mom and the teacher. Alex clearly wanted friends, and clearly preferred female friends. It seemed to me that both Alex’s mother and the teacher had sabotaged that. And I wondered if Alex was okay.

A few months later, the teacher announced a paper airplane contest and had all of us come up with our own airplane design to see who could throw theirs the farthest.

The girl who “won” bunched her paper into a ball and threw it.

The teacher praised her for ingenuity, but to me, this just seemed like cheating. Everyone in that class knew that a ball could be thrown further than a paper airplane, but it was a paper airplane contest, not a paper-anything contest.

I went home and told my parents that I thought the gifted program was going to turn me into a “bad” person and I didn’t want to go anymore.

We argued for about an hour before they caved in and agreed to let me quit.

Precocity is a confounding variable in childhood intelligence tests. I got my first period nearly a year earlier than was average at the time, and I was one of the tallest in my grade until the very end of elementary school, when I abruptly stopped growing at five foot five and many of my once-shorter peers shot up around me.

I observed that many of the “gifted” kids in my program were also unusually tall for their age. The girl who had thrown the paper ball instead of the airplane was nearly a year younger than me — her parents’ had skipped her a grade, which she had internalized into a significant part of her identity — but the same height, and appeared to be at a similar stage of pubertal development.

Not all children mature at the same rate; there are various reports that many “gifted” kids also achieve other developmental milestones early, and go through puberty earlier than their peers.

In these cases, the gap between the precocious children and their peers would shrink over time as peers caught up developmentally, and could explain why some “gifted” children — in particular those who are identified at very young ages — grow up to be unexceptional adults.

Multiple studies have found children who experience early violence or trauma age faster. Psychological stress during early childhood may accelerate pubertal development, a phenomenon termed “psychosocial acceleration.” This is also a recurring theme in stories of childhood abuse and neglect; in order to survive, the child “grows up fast.”

In her 1979 book, The Drama of the Gifted Child, Alice Miller wrote about how children who are especially attuned to their environments are often praised for qualities that are, in part, adaptations to a dysfunctional, neglectful, or narcissistic home life.

A “gifted” child in Miller’s conception is a sensitive and intelligent child who learns to repress their own needs in order to appease the needs and desires of their parent(s) or caregiver(s).

“They do well, even excellently, in everything they undertake […] but behind all this lurks depression, a feeling of emptiness and self-alienation, and a sense that their life has no meaning.”

The “self” is lost in a fervent dissociation into academics and other achievements, a pathological need to impress, to be exceptional, to perform — and to be worthy of love.

In my early twenties, I briefly worked at my university campus’s daycare centre as an assistant.

There was one boy, about four at the time, who was very quiet and did not play with the other children. My boss told me that this boy was “brilliant” and could already read and do basic math.

“His parents are both professors here,” she said. According to her, this boy’s parents spent most of their time with their son teaching him academics, using flashcards etc. “I want you to hang out with him. He’s very socially awkward, and doesn’t have any friends.”

While the staff at the daycare centre were careful not to trash-talk the parents of children too much, it soon became obvious to me how much they disliked this little boy’s parents — who rarely played with their child, rarely showed him affection, and had pushed academics on him so prematurely and intensely he had obvious signs of an anxiety disorder.

I remembered what my mom had said; even though this little boy could read at two and was doing math at a level some kids twice his age struggled with, he didn’t seem smarter than the other children at that daycare — he just seemed lonelier.

He could read but he barely spoke. Compared to the other kids, he appeared to have very little sense of “self”, as well as impaired social abilities and a lack of attunement to his teachers and classmates — he was too afraid of making a mistake to do very much at all.

“Gifted Kid Burnout” is a well-documented phenomenon, and typically strikes during transition periods — in particular, the start of high school, first or second year of college, or the transition from academics into the world of work. It is typically thought to occur as a result of chronic anxiety, high expectations, perfectionism, overwork, and high sensitivity, resulting in mental, physical, and emotional exhaustion.

I held out until the end of my twenties, but with a dawning awareness that I was heading for a brutal crash, coupled with an obsessive desire to achieve as much as I could at the literary journal I worked for before the inevitable collapse. A common trait among neglected children and children of narcissists is something called a “foreshortened future” — or an inability to imagine oneself as a full adult beyond a certain age.

This too, perhaps, is a family trait — on his fortieth birthday, drunk and close to tears, my father admitted he never thought he’d live to forty and hadn’t imagined a life for himself beyond that age.

When people asked me to close my eyes and imagine myself five or ten years in the future, I had to bullshit an answer; I didn’t see anything at all.

I burned out around age thirty. At age thirty-one, I went for a psychiatric assessment and was told, after spending about an hour with the psychiatrist, that I was difficult to attach a single label to. I was a bit “ADHD”, a bit “bipolar”, depressed, and had traits associated with “autism.” The only thing the psychiatrist was certain about — as had many healthcare workers before him — was that I had a “severe” anxiety disorder.

This confirmed something I’d feared since childhood; that I was in many ways statistically abnormal, an improbability.

The psychiatrist told me I’d be better off avoiding medication, and that if my symptoms did get worse, to only go on a low dose for as short a period of time as possible, and then get off of it.

“Your symptoms are a very normal reaction to your context,” he said. “In fact, under these circumstances, I’d say you’re unusually high functioning.”

I know some regular readers probably suspect that all the psychedelics I’ve done made me a little crazy. The truth is, I was always crazy. And one of the reasons I got so into psilocybin in particular was that I thought I could rewire my brain to become more neurotypical — and, in many ways, I actually succeeded.

Psilocybin mushrooms helped me become more emotional intelligent. Combining low doses of ketamine with a puff of weed and high intensity yoga improved my coordination and did far more to help my chronic pain than any other intervention. I am in far less pain now, at age thirty-eight, after having two children, than I was when I was in my twenties. MDMA helped me open myself up to love. Yes, I took the psychedelics too far, but, initially, at least, they were helping.

I used to live behind a wall, a performance, a mask. The psychedelics stripped all of that away. My mental health is far better for it, and so are many of my relationships. I might be weird, but at least now my weirdness is more authentic, more me.

And I didn’t end up lonely after all. I might not be as high achieving as my teachers thought I’d be based off my test scores, but what I really wanted was healthy attachments. I’m still working on that, but, overall, I consider myself very lucky.

It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m okay.

(I think that psychiatrist would be proud).