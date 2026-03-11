On Christmas Day, a former family friend accused my father of molesting me as a child via an email to me and my mother.

He claimed this “truth” was apparent in the subtext of my fiction, poetry, and essays.

I do not believe my father molested me.

Nevertheless, the email forced me to confront some things I’ve been running from.

The Email

In the early fall of 2025, I received an Instagram message from a former family friend and ex-employee of my father, asking if I would meet up to sign his copy of Erase and Rewind, my 2021 short story collection.

I offered to meet at a coffee shop, then backed out last minute because I didn’t want to walk in the rain with my baby. He said he understood, and tried to reschedule. He offered to stop by my house — I had an uneasy feeling and declined; I didn’t want him to know where I lived.

He kept messaging me, begging to meet so I could sign his book.

I eventually told him I was worn out and busy with my kids and it was too difficult to arrange a time. I hadn’t spoken to this man — I’ll call him “Richard” — in years; I knew he’d had a falling out with my dad and had sued him, but didn’t know many details beyond that.

About a month later, my husband’s work received a call from Richard with a sketchy request to speak to Zach because Richard needed to talk to me, about my book.

The receptionist was weirded out, and refused to give him Zach’s direct contact information.

Neither of us were sure how Richard knew where he worked. Freaked out, Zach admitted my instinct was right — there was something weird going on with this guy.

We didn’t hear anything for several weeks after that, until Christmas Day, when my mother and I received a disturbing email.

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