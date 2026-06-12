The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

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Crown9Φ's avatar
Crown9Φ
2dEdited

What is it women are actually doing when they dye their hair blonde/ what does blonde actually mean?

Blonde hair is a marker of neoteny, children's hair starts lighter and goes darker as they grow up. Women who dye their hair blonde are attempting to gain the benefits of neoteny. Women who dye their hair dark are doing the opposite.

Many traits perceived as feminine and neoteny overlap. I think this is really all because only young women can have healthy children. Signals of youth are therefore valued in women.

But Elle woods is really trying to have a cake and eat it. You can't simultaneously signal youth and experience/authority. The aim of the movie is expressed resentment at that. Or an exploration of the power of being perceived as 'blonder' than you actually are.

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3 replies by Meghan Bell and others
Liz Reitzig's avatar
Liz Reitzig
2d

What a great article! I also loved legally blonde but didn’t realize that Elle was a bottle blonde.

I admire your no-nonsense tone in this. Every bit of your caution is warranted. As someone who loves nature, I think about that toxicity all the time. It’s really hard to communicate about it though. It seems people are willfully ignorant.

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