Like most Millennial women, I enjoyed Legally Blonde as a kid. The movie is funny, it subverts expectations, and it demonstrates something very true — blondes, in particular bottle blondes like Elle Woods (and the actresses who have played her) are often derided as stupid, when most are anything but. We shouldn’t judge people’s character based off their appearance. Elle’s story is also a tribute to the power of hard work and determination. In many ways, she’s a good role model.

So when the new trailer for “Elle”, a prequel series about Elle Woods in high school after she moves from LA to Seattle in the mid-90s, popped up on my feed, I watched it.

The show looks terrible. The kind of bad franchise expansion that sort of ruins the original movie. But I also realized something; while I wouldn’t have bullied Elle in high school (as her grungy Seattle classmates do), I also wouldn’t have wanted to be friends with her.

Not because she’s blonde — because she obviously isn’t.

Just like Reese Witherspoon before her, actress Lexi Minetree is not a natural blonde. She’s a brunette with impeccably bleached hair — the kind that costs thousands of dollars per year to maintain and frequent trips to the hairdresser.

(The trailer even features a scene with Elle and her mother making a snide comment about another blonde with her roots showing — because when they talk about “blondes”, they are talking about hair bleach. The ironic thing is that occasionally bleaching your hair and letting your roots grow out is far less damaging to one’s health than maintaining perfect blonde roots — something which is still a requirement in some sororities).

Judging anyone for their natural hair is wrong — and my experience is that the vast majority of people do not do this; and when it does happen, it’s often women with very curly natural hair, such as natural Black hair, who are on the receiving end, not the rare women with naturally straight or wavy blonde hair, which is generally fetishized and honestly probably makes the average person treat you a little better, not worse. Yes, even punks and grunge types! I hung out punks and grunge types in high school, and I wasn’t even the only natural blonde in my friend group going to Distillers concerts and palling around with guys who played guitar and bass.

Elle’s classmates are not judging her for being blonde; they are judging her for investing an insane amount of time and money into faking being blonde. The 90s “grunge” movement they’re part of, was, at least partially, an anti-consumerist, anti-capitalist movement, and Elle’s shtick is the opposite of that.

Elle is intended as a defence of “femininity” — Evie Magazine describes her as “embracing” her femininity through “bright make-up, fun hairstyles, and accessories— but none of these things are actually “feminine”.

Bleaching and dyeing your hair, fake-tans (is that a fake tan I see?), heavy make-up etc are all a rejection of nature, of biology, of the natural beauty God gave her — in favour of expensive products which tend to be environmentally destructive, and destructive to one’s health and fertility.

The Divine Feminine is an energy — that of creativity, intuition, compassion, nurturing, and connection to Nature / Mother Earth — which cannot be purchased at the mall or a salon.

I’m not saying that Elle does not possess these qualities as well. I am arguing that her fashion, make-up, and hair choices are not emblematic of the Divine Feminine. If anything, they are the opposite, because they are anti-Nature.

Bottle blonde hair has been making a comeback lately, thanks largely to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad. Sweeney, meanwhile, recently shared that she’s stopped bleaching her hair and started wearing wigs instead because all that bleach was causing her hair to fall out. In other words, bleaching her hair — which I don’t judge her for, it was necessary for many of her most famous roles — was destroying her hair’s health and natural beauty.

(This is something I like about Sweeney; she’s honest and blunt, and I respect her for making a good health choice and opting for wigs instead of damaging her real hair — also she’s a good actress and it’s nice to see a performer rock her real face and tits).

Nonetheless, the AE had has inspired many women to “go blonde”, risking their health and fertility to chase a “beauty standard” that has, since the early 1900s, always been more about bleached hair than real blonde hair, which tends to be darker, less photo-genetic, and constantly changing with sun exposure etc.

Look up any article on blonde hair — almost everyone single one will talk about bottle blondes, such as Marilyn Monroe, or the original Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon. The rare Hollywood women with naturally blonde hair — such as Amanda Seyfried or Sofia Vergara — are almost never mentioned.

When I was hanging out with grunge-y and punk-loving teenagers, I often heard male friends deride “blondes” — immediately followed by “we’re not talking about you, because your hair is real.” This is a pattern; the dislike of “blondes” is not really about natural blondes, it’s about women who bleach and dye their hair, akin to those in the conservative movement who mock leftists who dye their hair funky colours like green or purple. A big difference I’ve noticed, however, is that while leftists with “unnatural” hair colours realize that they are being judged for the decision to bleach and dye their hair, bottle blondes seem to act … um, confused.

I’m not going to call out anyone directly, because I do recognize it’s gauche for a natural blonde to pick on bottle blondes by name. But I’ve seen several posts from women who seem to think that they are being mistreated by others for “being blonde” when they clearly have bleached hair.

Coughs

I’m sorry, but people aren’t mistreating or acting like they judge these women for “being blonde”. They are responding to the decision to spend thousands of dollars per year to bleach the crap out of their hair with toxic chemicals until they resemble a German toddler.

Reminds me a bit of this episode of The Sarah Silverman Program , where Sarah gets into an argument with a Black friend about who has it harder, Black people or Jews — so she dresses up as a “Black person” (pic above) and her friend puts on “Jew face”. Both conclude it is harder to be the other, because everyone is looking at them in disgust with their Black and Jew-face make-up on (the Jew face is equally offensive). But, of course, the joke is that no one is looking at Sarah in disgust because they think she’s Black … they are appalled by the Black face. Same vibe with obvious bleached blondes who think people dislike them for “being blonde”.

While platinum blonde hair is not uncommon in children, it almost always darkens around puberty, and most adults with natural blonde hair have darker shades, more of a “dirty” or medium-blonde. Light blonde hair is a neotenous trait, and it’s perfectly reasonable that many people are put off by a woman who is trying to have the hair of a child — and the men who are attracted to this and encourage it.

With the obvious exception of natural forms of hair bleaching (e.g. lemon juice, sea salt, and sun) and plant-based hair dyes (e.g. saffron for yellow hair), hair bleaches and dyes are pretty freaking toxic.

The first famous bottle blonde — Jean Harlow — died in her mid-twenties from kidney failure caused by bleaching her hair every couple of weeks. Here’s another recent story about a twenty-year-old Chinese woman who was hospitalized with kidney disease after dyeing her hair every month.

Various hair dyeing products are also known to be carcinogenic — dyeing your hair is linked to higher rates of breast cancer in women — and hairdressers have higher rates of various cancers because of it.

And this is my issue with Elle Woods; she’s a consumerist advertisement, encouraging young women to embrace hair bleaching at the expense of their health, to wear heavy make-up, to get their nails done (oh yeah, nail polish is toxic too!), to buy far more clothes than any person needs — and let’s be real, a lot of Elle’s clothes are probably also made from toxic synthetic fabrics, which are generally easier to make flattering clothing out of than healthier fibres like organic cotton.

Elle’s girl-boss arc into becoming a successful lawyer sells women the idea that they can buy all of this crap for themselves, in excess quantities, if they buckle down and get a high-paying job.

Which, okay, there’s something to be said for having your own money instead of relying on men to buy you stuff.

Stuff you don’t actually need. Stuff that has a negative environmental impact (landfills are loaded with plastic containers from beauty products and plastic clothing that women purchased to wear maybe once or twice … and, of course, we never see Elle Woods in the same outfit more than once). Stuff that harms your health.

Elle Woods is selling you junk and calling it embracing her “femininity”, but that’s not femininity. That’s consumerism.

It’s anti-Nature.

Do you know what actually is feminine? Embracing and cultivating your natural beauty. Loving nature, and spending lots of time out in it (does Elle Woods walk barefoot in the woods? I doubt it). Caring about our planet, Mother Earth, Nature, Gaia, God etc enough to try to leave a fairly small environmental footprint.

The “bullies” are right in the trailer. “Pink” isn’t a personality. And there’s nothing feminine about becoming an excessive consumer of toxic chemicals, fashion, and accessories. Many of which ironically harm the trait which is arguably the most Divinely Feminine of all — that is, our ability to conceive and give birth to healthy children.

Elle Woods is not feminine. She’s plastic. She’s a marketing tool for multi-billion-dollar industries which prey on women’s insecurities, vanities, and love of shopping.

A natural beauty revolution is slowly taking off. People are waking up.

Bleaching your hair is a choice. If you don’t like how people treat you because of it, you can always just stop.

~ Meghan

(Sorry this is harsher than usual, my mom was just diagnosed with cancer … and while she’s very healthy, she also has dyed her hair for years. But also, I have two daughters, both currently with light blonde hair, and I don’t want them growing up bombarded with the message that Elle Woods is selling — when their hair darkens, as it inevitably will, I want them to know that their natural colour is okay and they shouldn’t chase the platinum locks of their toddlerhood at the expense of their health and wallet. I don’t want them to believe that femininity is something you buy at a store or salon).

More on this topic —

What Makes Us Beautiful? Meghan Bell · Jan 15 When I was around 14, I was in the car with my mother and she pointed to a woman on the sidewalk. Read full story