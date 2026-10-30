Warning: NSFW

Just over a decade ago, a scandal rocked the Canadian literary community.

Steven Galloway, the head of UBC Creative Writing and acclaimed novelist of The Cellist of Sarajevo, was put on leave at the end of 2015 due to “serious allegations.”

Half a year later, he was fired, even though the judge hired to conduct the internal investigation found that “in all likelihood” the most serious allegation was “unsubstantiated.”

The whisper network went crazy. He was accused of sexual assault.

Then, at the end of 2016, dozens of well-known writers, including Margaret Atwood, signed an Open Letter calling for “due process” for Steven Galloway.

Chaos ensued. Signatories — some of whom believed Steven was guilty of rape, but that the university had mishandled the case and compromised his civil rights — were harassed and blacklisted by a cohort of self-appointed “rape experts” and Twitter activists.

Signatories were charged with being “powerful” “rape apologists” who were defending one of their “famous friends” — even though many signatories barely knew Galloway, and others were survivors of sexual assault themselves.

It ballooned from there — people were harassed for talking to or remaining friendly with signatories. Galloway lost close friends in the literary community who, even though they believed he was innocent, realized that it was “career suicide” to be affiliated with him.

I was a UBC MFA student at the time, and the publisher of a feminist literary journal, Room Magazine. We had hired two signatories for upcoming projects: Lorna Crozier for our inaugural literary festival and Carmen Aguirre — who was famously raped as a child by a serial predator — as a contest judge. Two activists harassed us to fire these women, and, when we refused, continued their harassment for years afterward (more on their antics here).

Later, I was targeted online for being too friendly with Margaret Atwood and Susan Swan, who I had debated the case with over email — I told a Globe reporter that Atwood “rolled with criticism” and this was apparently seen by several anti-Galloway activists as an unforgiven sin.

I told this story nearly three years ago in an essay explaining that, although I opposed the blacklisting of signatories, I believed Galloway was guilty. As more evidence emerged through the defamation lawsuit he filed in 2018, I changed my mind and came to believe that he had most likely been falsely accused.

Now, after nearly a decade of delays, Steven Galloway is finally getting his time in court — most of the people he sued for defamation have settled and issued apologies (collected here), but four people remain, including the woman who accused him of rape, a former student five years his senior known only as “A.B.” due to a media ban on her name. The two had been involved in a two-year affair while A.B. was a student — an affair which Galloway believed had ended “amicably.”

A.B.’s allegation came years after the affair ended, shortly after Galloway married his second wife, another former UBC creative writing student.

Over the past few weeks, the Canadian press has blown up again with Galloway’s case, this time, the general consensus is that he appears to be the victim of a false accusation. To whit, it was announced shortly before the trial began that A.B. would no longer be using “truth” as a defence against the charge that she defamed Galloway with allegations of rape.

Steven Galloway. Photo by Darryl Dyck at The Canadian Press.

A.B. claimed Galloway raped her three times: only one of these incidents is even plausible, a more classic example of he-said-she-said (Galloway says they had consensual sex).

Another accusation has been disproven by text messages showing that Galloway was watching a hockey game and ordering a burger for a friend at a local bar during the alleged assault, and A.B. was flirtatiously texting her now ex-husband, who recently testified that A.B. vowed to “destroy” Galloway — after testifying against his ex-wife, he apparently went up to Galloway’s wife and told her, “If there was even an ounce of me that thought Steve raped [A.B.], I wouldn’t be here.”

The third alleged assault was literally physically impossible, an embarrassing mistake for someone pursuing the art of fiction.

The Face of False Rape Allegations

To my knowledge, Galloway’s defamation case has received little to no coverage outside of Canada — and even within Canada, the slew of articles revealing details of A.B.’s machinations have not attracted much attention on social media.

Instead, another story has dominated much of the public conversation about sexual assault and false allegations over the past month.

I’m talking, of course, about Cornell.

On Substack and other platforms, Cornell’s “Jane Doe” has been doxxed, is being derided as a “lying whore”, among other slurs, and for many, has become the face of “false rape allegations.”

But is Jane Doe a liar?

I’ve been following this case somewhat closely over the past month — or, at least, as closely as I can given I have two little kids and a third on the way (yes, I’m pregnant again, and quite tired), and, well, I don’t think Jane Doe is lying — but this also doesn’t mean that what happened to her that night meets the legal definition of “rape.”

I’m contrasting this with the Steven Galloway case because A.B. must have known she was lying about Galloway raping her. The fact that two of her alleged “rapes” could not have possibly occurred as per text message evidence and the laws of physics demonstrates that these are outright fabrications.

On the other hand, Jane Doe appears to have recounted the events of that 2024 night at Cornell University with as much accuracy as her memory would permit — and she’s the first to admit her memory from that night isn’t very good due to the cocktail of substances she consumed.

What’s up for debate is her interpretation of these events.

Jane Doe’s interpretation might be incorrect from a legal standpoint — i.e. the Cornell 7 are not guilty of the crime of rape — but this doesn’t make her a liar.

Why Did Cornell Capture Public Attention?

Shortly after the Cornell story broke, I saw a handful of Substack posts lamenting how “AWFLs” were crying “I am Jane Doe” but did not say the same about, say, the victims of the Pakistani grooming gangs in the UK. Hypocrisy, these posts cried — if these women freaking out about Cornell really cared about rape victims, they would have said something about those REAL rape victims!

I mean, okay, and I’ll counter, if the people decrying Jane Doe as a “false accuser” actually cared about false allegations, they would have said something about Steven Galloway, or Trevor Bauer, or any of the other extreme cases where a woman blatantly fabricated a rape.

Both arguments are stupid, frankly. I’ll have you know I actually have said something about the rape gang victims in Substack notes — but no one disagreed with me that those girls were victims. What was there to argue about?! No one worth taking seriously thinks mass grooming of vulnerable teenage girls is okay, or that they “asked for it” or “had it coming” or that they were just “lying whores.”

The reason why Cornell captured the public imagination more than more blatant examples of rape or false allegations is simple — most women in North America have not been victims of violent rape or mass grooming. And most men are not famous enough, rich enough, powerful enough, or generally high-status enough to have to worry about a seductress fabricating a rape to destroy his reputation or extract wealth (etc).

However, many if not most women in North America have experienced some sort of “grey rape”, “date rape”, or what I’ll call a “sexual escalation” — which is the safest term I can think of to describe what happened to Jane Doe.

Women are identifying with Jane Doe because a lot of us have been in a situation where we consented to one level of sexual activity, and the guy (or guys) escalated the situation beyond what we consented to.

As an aside, a few people have commented on how women were quick to share their “I am Jane Doe” victim stories after Cornell hit the news, and were also quick to share their sexy gym pictures after whatshisname the comedian made a silly joke about women “dressing like whores” on SNL. Granted, I do think women have a tendency to express solidarity in ways that play up our victimhood or innate sexiness. In honour of posts like this one from Ancient Problemz —

— and because I need to break up these giant walls of text with some sort of images and don’t want to use Jane Doe’s doxxed photos, I’ve selected some of the most embarrassing, drunken, unattractive, and slutty photos of myself I could find from my late teens and early twenties in solidarity with Jane Doe having some of her worst photos spread all over the Internet. Have at ‘er, boys, look what an ugly, alcoholic, desperate-for-attention, hoe-bag I was back then!

I’m black out here — or about 8/10 drunk. And my boyfriend at the time slept with me that night! He was upset I didn’t remember, but I reassured him it was okay as we’d had sex before and I’d come to the party intending to sleep with him.

Similarly, most men do not have to worry about getting Steven Galloway-ed. What they do worry about, is that a situation they genuinely interpreted as consensual being interpreted as rape by the woman. A drunken or drugged encounter where “consent” was assumed from passivity, or the guy didn’t realize how intoxicated the woman was, or he pushed or escalated beyond her comfort level but because she did not actively try to stop him, he assumed consent, or, at the least, that his actions were not criminal.

Cornell captures the public imagination because of its ambiguity — because it is not obvious that any or all of the Cornell 7 committed sexual assault, but it is also not obvious that Jane Doe is a liar.

The truth lies somewhere in between, in the murky waters of interpretation.

Conservative writers Walt Bismarck and Natalia Bower had a great conversation to this effect over on Walt’s podcast, it’s only 45 minutes and well worth listening to —

Sex, Drugs, and the Question of “Consent”

The argument that Jane Doe is a “lying whore” rests largely on text messages that have been revealed between her and Matthew Ingalls (the “friend” at the frat house she was visiting that night) and Jonathan Newell (the second man in the initial threesome, who she consented to have sex with).

I’m going to err in favour of the men here, and I’m not convinced the available evidence establishes that Jane Doe was too drunk to consent to the initial threesome. Upon reflection, “5/10 drunk” is actually much drunker than I initially interpreted it as being (see footnotes for my explanation). But having spent quite a few youthful Friday and Saturday nights around 5/10 or even 6/10 drunk — pretty bloody wasted, but still conscious and capable of forming memories — I know that substantial intoxication doesn’t necessarily mean someone is incapable of making decisions or consenting to sex. I’m speaking from personal experience, though, and I can only speculate about Jane Doe’s condition that night. She apparently had something like ten shots before going to the frat house, and that amount of alcohol would probably put me in the hospital, so IDK.

Approximately 5/10 drunk in this one.

I believe I’ve consented to sexual activity at this level of drunk, and, more importantly, I’ve actively stopped men who were trying to do something to me at this level of intoxication (one incident about a month into first year which earned me the nickname “Hateful Meghan” on my university campus, because, yeah, sometimes dudes respond poorly to rejection, who knew!) — also, just to emphasize that sometimes saying “no” is not enough, on at least two different occasions I can recall, a guy responded to my “no” with “you’re not stopping me”, which, like, great, I’m drunk and tired and now I have to shove you off of me?

“Hateful Meghan”, maybe 4/10 drunk?

So let’s say the initial threesome was consensual. Whether this makes Jane Doe a slut or not is a matter of personal opinion, I’m not interested in defending her decision here because I personally think threesomes are icky, but also it’s totally valid to flip this around on me and call me a prude (or “Hateful Meghan”, hating on consensual threesomes!!).

So let’s set that aside and assume Jane Doe was sober enough to consent to being railed by two guys she made the mistake of thinking cared about her. While sleeping with someone who likes you far more than you like her is not a particularly nice thing to do, it is also not illegal, so the threesome was consensual even if Ingalls did exploit Jane Doe’s obvious affections for him.

But the issue of “consent” gets a lot murkier after that.

Jane Doe consented to the threesome, but did she “consent” to what happened to her after that?

Well, let’s take a look —

Did Jane Doe know that Newell and Ingalls offered her up as “free pussy” in the group chat?

Evidence from text messages and recorded phone calls overwhelmingly point to “no”, Jane Doe was not aware of the group chat until much, much later — when a frat brother leaked them to her because he was appalled at his brothers’ behaviour.

Text messages and recorded phone calls between Jane Doe and Newell and Ingalls show them lying to her about why the other men were in the room, claiming they had no idea why they came in, and even expressing wishes that they’d shut it down. This demonstrates that they sent these messages without her knowledge or consent.

Was Jane Doe sober enough to consent to sexual activity to the men who, from her perspective, just kind of showed up in the room for unknown reasons?

Jane Doe reports taking ketamine for the first time, drinking more alcohol, and smoking weed while at the frat house before the additional five guys in her lawsuit showed up in the room. And I’m going to throw it out there, but I have a lot of experience with ketamine, and, no, I don’t think it’s possible for a twenty-year-old woman to give meaningful consent to sexual activity while high on ketamine as an inexperienced user.

Ketamine is a wild drug. It’s difficult to describe, but k is a dissociative anesthetic with some psychedelic properties. When you are high on ketamine, you can sit up, nod, and puppet like you’re engaged (at least on lower doses, at high doses you are a rag doll), but you aren’t really there. You’re dissociated, barely aware of your body, let alone capable of understanding or even caring what happens to it. You can barely form memories — people high on ketamine will forget what they are talking about mid-sentence. This is what makes ketamine an incredibly useful drug in medical settings, and an incredibly dangerous one at parties.

Now, I’m not claiming that getting high on ketamine after you have consented to have sex with someone revokes the consent given prior to getting high. I’ve gotten high on ketamine and slept with my husband, but the difference is we were in a committed relationship and we both knew I intended to have sex with him before I got high — and, importantly, he never surprised me by inviting several of his friends to join in once I was already blasted to outer space.

But, well, plot twist — the effects of ketamine typically only last about an hour, and then the person sobers up. Typically — I know at least two people who have taken a low dose of ketamine and experienced psychedelic and dissociative effects for two or three hours, and did not feel normal until about a day later. But Jane Doe reports snorting her second dose of ketamine off of Jonathan Newell’s dick, which sounds technically difficult to me, so I’m going to infer from that that Doe had a typical reaction to k and the effects mostly wore off after about an hour — again, this is not settled fact, but a generous inference I am making in favour of the Cornell 7.

Note: I ran this essay through ChatGPT for feedback, and the above section was flagged by Chat for being too speculative, and too weighed in favour of the Cornell 7. From ChatGPT; “[T]his inference is too tenuous to carry much weight. The physical act you describe doesn't establish how intoxicated she was, and the fact that ketamine's most noticeable effects often diminish within an hour doesn't establish that her impairment had resolved.” I’ve chosen to leave this in, but I don’t think ChatGPT is wrong and wanted to include the pushback as well.

So, theoretically, Jane Doe could have “consented” to sexual activity with the additional men during periods of semi-lucidity between ketamine doses. I doubt this because she also reports drinking more alcohol and smoking weed, and oh my god, I’ve only mixed booze and ketamine once — I took a moderate amount of k after drinking two coronas — and I flattened myself for over an hour despite being in my mid-thirties and quite experienced with both substances.

“Quite experienced”, but I probably peaked at 5/10 drunk this night and spent most of it chatting up a cute guy who later became a boyfriend.

The amount of alcohol, weed, and ketamine Jane Doe consumed would create an unpredictable cocktail of trouble, and, frankly, no, I don’t think she could have meaningfully “consented” to anything even during the dips where the ketamine may or may not have more or less worn off.

This is an indictment of ketamine as a party drug more than of the Cornell 7, who, apparently, were drunk and high on k themselves. In one exchange on Substack notes, a male writer pointed out that the effects of ketamine on memory could explain why some of the men reportedly stopped their sexual advances when Jane Doe rejected them, only to return later that night for more. It’s possible they just forgot. This is true, and it does go to the intentions of the men, while simultaneously not undermining Jane Doe’s experience of being violated.

Do Jane Doe’s text messages to Newell and Ingalls “prove” that she initially experienced all the events of that night as “consensual”?

Ah, this is a fun one. The argument that Jane Doe “consented” to all the sexual activity which occurred that night rests largely on the text messages she sent to Newell and Ingalls in the days after their substance-fuelled night of youthful stupidity.

These text messages included stuff like “luv u king” to Ingalls, and “none of the sexual stuff was illegal” to Newell — the former, I think, is evidence that she was in love with Ingalls, and the latter could be interpreted as her stating that the sex acts themselves (e.g. a threesome) are not illegal. This absolutely muddies the waters.

Except, woo boy, here’s the thing about women … we lie about sex all the time. Not just to other people, but to ourselves!

Except … most of the time, we’re lying in favour of the men who committed the sexual violation.

I have never so much as made a true rape allegation, let alone a false one — and, to my knowledge, none of the women I have been personally well-acquainted with have officially accused a man of rape or sexual assault. What almost all of us have done, however, is deliberately omitted or diminished a sexual violation to protect the guy who violated us.

Why? Loads of reasons. We were dating the guy, or friends with the guy, or otherwise cared about him and didn’t want to get him in trouble. We were in a social circle with him and didn’t want to disrupt the dynamic. We thought he was a good person who just made a mistake, because he was drunk or high or whatever. The “violation” in question was too minor or too thwarted to seem worth making a stink over (e.g. the friend of mine who fought off a male friend who attempted to pin her down during a house party while he was drunk and she was mostly sober, leaving bruises all over her arms — she explicitly asked her friends not to make a big deal of out that).

(Just to help out the “female narcissism is a huge issue” crowd on this one, you know how some terrible mothers will lie and defend boyfriends and husbands who abuse their children? This is a real thing that happens! Because women lie all the time to defend men they care about).

It is extremely obvious from the text messages and recorded phone calls — and from Jane Doe’s initial statement to campus police — that she had a huge crush on Matthew Ingalls and believed he cared about her as well. This would give her an incentive to protect him — especially if, as evidence suggests, she was unaware that he and Newell were responsible for inviting their frat brothers to join in on her “free pussy.”

Another drunken night from my youth! I think I passed out shortly after this (note: don’t drink and hot-tub), so 7/10 - 9/10 drunk, but fortunately the guys I was partying with limited themselves to drawing a penis on my face with a felt pen.

Another very plausible interpretation of those text messages is that Jane Doe wanted to believe the best of Ingalls, and she wanted to protect him. She thought he cared about her, and perhaps she was nurturing a delusion that they would become a couple. Who knows? But given that she tells Newell that she liked being within him and Ingalls, and would like to “smoke again sometime but like leave out the extra 5 billion men and ketamine”, indicates that she really only wanted to hook up with the two men that night, and the others were perceived by her as unwelcome interlopers.

Where I do agree with Jane Doe’s critics here is that these text messages would introduce “reasonable doubt” in a criminal case — however, the burden of proof is much lower for civil lawsuits, and one of the points of suing someone is discovery. If Jane Doe were lying, it seems unlikely to me she would sue; her allegations back in 2024 already resulted in Newell and Ingalls being expelled and the other five men being reprimanded.

In the case of A.B., she attempted to bring her charges against Galloway (and the previous man she had accused of sexual assault) quietly and privately, destroying their reputations and professional opportunities without legal proceedings that would have triggered the collection of more evidence and the possibility of that evidence going to the public — because she would have realized, on some level, that the more evidence collected the more likely her claims would be undermined.

Presumably, Jane Doe believed that evidence would weigh in her favour — this is the behaviour of someone who believes she is telling the truth.

I’m actually sober in this one but why not? The thing about the photos of Jane Doe I’ve seen shared is that most of them just kind of make her seem like a silly young woman with a decent sense of humour about herself, not some sort of sex-starved mentally-ill lying slut-bag. Just my read on her photos!

Did the lingering effects of ketamine affect Jane Doe’s initial reactions?

Oh, quite possibly, yes — if you have any familiarity with ketamine, you likely know this is the case.

One of ketamine’s clinical uses is the treatment of depression and, experimentally, PTSD. A recent randomized trial found that ketamine administered for acute pain following severe physical injuries was associated with lower PTSD symptom severity six months later.

In other words, it is possible Jane Doe did not experience the events of that night as being as traumatic as she otherwise would have if she had not been encouraged to take ketamine. Her trauma response may have been delayed. On top of that, ketamine impairs memory formation, and Doe has been clear that she remembers very little from that night.

Now, Doe’s lack of memory will likely work in favour of some of the men who entered that room — lawyers for some of the men who entered later claim their clients did not actually do anything to Doe, with one stating that he actually only came upstairs to check that everything was cool and immediately left. Obviously, he could be lying, but it’s also possible that Jane Doe is incorrect about his actions. This doesn’t make Jane Doe a liar, but someone who was under the influence of memory-impairing substances who has attempted to reconstruct the events of that night to the best of her (flawed) ability.

Jane Doe’s roommates have stated that she while she did not call the events “rape” or “assault” the next morning, she also appeared to be uncomfortable with what had happened, and confused — all behaviours consistent not only with confusion after a sexual assault, but also with the lingering effects of ketamine. One of her roommates also claims she heard Doe confront one of the men by saying, “You had penetrative sex with me. I had so much ketamine, my eyes were crossed, and you still had sex with me.”

Doe also went to the medical clinic on campus with a UTI and told the healthcare staff that she got it in a “traumatic way” weeks before she went to campus police.

Did Jane Doe change her mind about the night being “consensual” after being uninvited from the frat party?

If you actually look at the text messages — no! She is hurt by the un-invitation and texts Ingalls about it, and he reassures her it was a mistake and he would secure her an invite. Their friendly texts continue for a bit after that, until she accuses him of “lying” to her and ends the conversation abruptly.

Yes, the “lying” in question could have been about the party. But Ingalls was also lying to her about a whole lot of other crap too, including about why the other guys came into the room and started groping her (etc). It is not unreasonable to speculate that Jane Doe’s shift was actually triggered by new information that Newell and Ingalls sold her out that night — thus removing her self-delusion that they cared about her and were worth protecting.

And, sure enough, her lawyer reports that Jane Doe became aware of the group chat messages when another fraternity brother, appalled by what happened to her, leaked them to her — this, not the party, was likely the trigger for her going to the campus police, and for later filing the lawsuit, to bring these messages to public awareness.

Eighteen, 7/10 drunk, and stupid.

From what we know of Jane Doe, does she seem like the type to cry “victim”?

I realize this one is a bit of a stretch, but we can learn a fair bit about Jane Doe from the text messages that have gone public, so I’m going to speculate here.

Just as the vast majority of sexual assaults are committed by a small number of repeat offenders, the majority of false rape allegations are made by a small number of women who have a pattern of such behaviour. A.B.’s rape accusation against Steven Galloway was not her first false allegation; in a 2018 essay for The National Post, Galloway describes how A.B. duped him with what was almost certainly a fabricated sexual assault to prevent him from hiring a male professor for a position at UBC — the position went to one of A.B.’s friends instead.

Well, what do we know about Jane Doe’s past reactions to mistreatment? A little bit actually —

According to the text messages between her and Ingalls, the year before the “free pussy” frat night, Doe was bullied on campus by (false) rumours that she was transgender.

And, it seems, she handled this like a champ — “People always want to talk about soemthing like i had transgender allegations last year but i just gave it no attention and it disappeared” she wrote to Ingalls.

Unfortunately, it’s hard not to speculate that these rumours may have contributed to Doe’s decision to agree to the threesome that night — not only do the text messages suggest that Doe had been confiding in Ingalls about this experience, but she also states in a text that it’s not really true she’s a slut (while it’s unlikely Doe was a virgin before the frat party, this comment and the fact that she was rumoured to be trans at least suggest that she was not sleeping around that much). It’s possible that Doe agreed to the threesome not just because she was in love with Ingalls, but also because she wanted to disprove the trans rumours.

“And we know i’m not transgender so,” Doe wrote to Ingalls after the night at the fraternity.

Some people online and in the media have attacked Doe over her physical appearance — everything from her red hair (don’t you know redheads are sluts?!), to her muscular build (higher testosterone = higher sex drive = slut!), to her “mid” features. Megyn Kelly went as far as to say that because Doe isn’t particularly pretty, she probably enjoyed all the male attention.

I can’t really begin to try to imagine Doe’s state of mind here, but in grade eight I was actually teased a bit for “looking like a man”, specifically, Orlando Bloom as Legolas in Lord of the Rings.

Fine, I can kind of see it.

It’s not really the same thing at all, I know that, but this still made me wildly insecure and desperate to prove my femininity. And I really don’t know how I would have responded if that had happened when I was in college instead, drinking all the time, and one of the only people I felt I could confide in was an attractive guy like Ingalls.

The trans rumours also cast the frat brothers’ “free pussy” message in a slightly darker light.

Women do not have to be beautiful to be sexually assaulted — in many cases, young women who are more insecure are better targets for certain kinds of assaults. And, as the reaction to Jane Doe’s doxxed photos shows, a lot of people will discredit an alleged victim if she is not classically beautiful. (On the flip side, that A.B. is quite classically beautiful was used as evidence that Galloway was guilty of raping her).

But I digress — my point here is that Jane Doe’s text messages indicate a general tendency on her part to shrug off rumours and bullying, not to capitalize on them or cry “victim.” I do not think she can credibly be accused of “crying rape” because she was slut-shamed after the night with the Cornell 7.

Instead, I think the more likely scenario is what I argued above — she was all too willing to shrug off what happened that night, until she learned the extent to which Ingalls (and Newell) had betrayed her.

In Drug and Alcohol Situations, Does How the Guy Acts Afterward Affect Whether Women Classify Sex as an “Assault” or Not?

Another brief detour — something that has come up repeatedly in conversations about “false allegations” is that how a guy behaves after a night of drunken or drugged sex often affects whether a woman makes a sexual assault allegation.

I’ll admit this is true! But not because women are necessarily turning what they genuinely experienced as a consensual encounter into something non-consensual because the guy was a dick afterwards. I’ll provide a counter-example from my own life —

I shared a story in notes about an incident in my early twenties when I woke up from a night of heavy drinking at a house party to realize a male coworker — someone I had never shown any interest in — had slept with me. I had no recollection of even talking to him that night, let alone sleeping with him, and I was upset and scared (I was not the type to have one-night stands).

This is from a different party where I played strip poker with four friends, but let’s assume this is roughly my coworker’s POV before he had sex with me. Difficult to say, I have zero memory of that night so I have to use my imagination! However, I’m probably only about 4/10 or 5/10 drunk here, whereas I would have been 8/10 drunk on the night with the coworker.

My immediate reaction was a feeling of being violated. I had no memory, no idea if I had “consented” or not, no idea if I’d even been conscious when we “had sex.” I didn’t like the guy, and I was upset.

However, he sweetly offered to take me for breakfast (I was confused and hungry and agreed), drove me home afterwards, and, later, told several of our coworkers that he’d had fun with me that night and that I was “good in bed.”

I was still upset about the whole thing, and told a female coworker to pass on the message that I wasn’t interested, and tersely told a male coworker who was asking me what I’d done to be so “good in bed” that I didn’t remember anything. My coworkers immediately dropped it and left me alone.

I felt violated, but this guy’s behaviour after the fact gave me reason to doubt that he had deliberately acted in a predatory way. He was nice to me afterwards, he complimented me to our coworkers, and he respected the boundary I set when I said I wasn’t interested. This behaviour gave me every reason to extend him the benefit of the doubt, and assume that because he was also drunk, he didn’t realize how drunk I was and made an honest mistake.

So I let it go. Not because I wasn’t upset, not because I didn’t experience that as a violation, but because he acted like a good person afterward, and no one slut-shamed me or compounded my initial trauma.

I used cues from his behaviour to assess whether he was actually a predator or someone who had made a drunken mistake. In cases where drugs and alcohol are involved, memory is impaired, and consent is blurred, and people do not know each other well, it makes sense to use cues from the guy’s behaviour afterward to assess whether he deliberately took advantage of you or not.

Here’s the thing — guys who deliberately take advantage of intoxicated women generally have a low opinion of women / do not see us as fully human. They will mistreat women in other ways. It makes sense that men who deliberately take advantage of intoxicated women are probably also more likely to slut-shame and vice-versa.

So yes, how you treat a woman after a drunken encounter matters. But women taking cues from the way a guy treats her after an intoxicated encounter is not evidence that “bitches be liars”.

Photographic evidence that I was too ugly for any man to deliberately take advantage of whilst drunk! (This is from a hangout with a few close friends and I don’t believe we drank that much, so maybe only 4/10 drunk tops).

Black and White Thinking

“When we become too attached to an ideal, the first thing that we lose is respect; first for the people around us, and eventually for ourselves.” — Miguel Ruiz Jr., The Five Levels of Attachment: Toltec Wisdom for the Modern World

Something which struck me about the Galloway scandal over a decade ago was the stark difference between the behaviour of the anti-Galloway activists, and those who signed the UBC Accountable Open Letter and supported Galloway’s right to due process.

The Open Letter signatories, for the most part, were very professional, open to speaking to their critics, and did not attempt to punish or harm the careers of those attacking them online. Brad Cran, who has dedicated an investigative Substack to the Galloway case, has been gracious in accepting apologies from his and Galloway’s detractors, and has discouraged his readers from attacking the women who have issued them (such as Chelsea Rooney). As well, I’m willing to bet that almost all if not all of the Open Letter signatories know A.B.’s true identity, and yet they continue to honour the publication ban on her name.

Galloway himself has repeatedly stated that he takes sexual assault seriously, and typically believes women who make rape allegations — he has expressed a hope that the false allegations against him will not prevent real victims of sexual assault from coming forward, and being taken seriously.

The anti-Galloway crowd, on the other hand, threatened people, tried to destroy careers, and attempted to build their own careers off the scandal. Some of the more ridiculous examples include people who sold tee-shirts based off the scandal, a woman who held a “We Hate Margaret Atwood” party at her apartment, and an event advertised as a “debate” between Margaret Atwood and prominent anti-Galloway activist Dr. Julie Rak, which Atwood was not actually invited to attend.

The activists attacks on the Open Letter signatories stretched well beyond the case itself — in addition to criticizing signatories for being “rape apologists”, they were attacked for “doing harm” to the “Indigenous community”, the “queer community”, and the “disability community”, even though both Galloway and A.B. are white, heterosexual, and able-bodied.

Excerpt from an email I received — from a white woman — demanding Room fire Carmen Aguirre and Lorna Crozier. No Indigenous people contacted us to demand we fire either woman.

Now, I’m not going to pretend that the people supporting Cornell’s Jane Doe have not stretched the truth — I’ve seen articles claiming Jane Doe was “gang-raped by seven men for seven hours” (paraphrasing), which is not what even Jane Doe claims happened — Doe has been clear from the beginning that she agreed to a threesome with Ingalls and Newell, and in her initial statement to Cornell campus police does not claim that all seven men had sex with her.

These descriptions, however, came early on after the story hit the news, and the inaccuracies may have come out of ignorance, not bad faith.

Jane Doe’s critics, on the other hand —

Uhhhh, this is leaving some PRETTY IMPORTANT DETAILS out

At the extreme, some even claim that Jane Doe raped some of the boys that night, and honestly I can’t tell if this obvious DARVO is coming from stupidity or bad faith anymore, but the group chat and recorded phone calls should obviously disprove this for anyone with a three-digit IQ.

While talking about the Cornell case over on Substack notes, multiple men dragged the Lindsay Clancy trial into the conversation — even though the two cases are completely unrelated. At least the “anti-Indigenous” claims against signatories had some basis in Galloway’s friendship with outed pretendian Joseph Boyden, who was one of the main signatories of the Open Letter.

As well, as I previously mentioned, several people complained that “feminists” and “AWFLs” do not care about rapes committed by black or brown men, bringing up the grooming gangs in the UK as examples. This overlooks something rather embarrassing — Matthew Ingalls is a Muslim from Dubai, and Newell appears to be mixed-race. Similarly, I recall feminists making a big stink about Jian Ghomeshi (a brown Persian dude) and Bill Cosby (a black man). All that’s going on here is that a lot of women make a bigger stink when powerful and influential men are accused of sexual assault, which makes sense because they are literally powerful and influential.

Now, does anyone really believe that the feminists sharing these dudes’ photos somehow failed to notice that not all seven men are white?

(As an aside, one of the most famous false rape allegers in recent UK history actually got a completely innocent Arab dude jailed for seven years — which is to say, look, brown and black guys do actually get in trouble for rape all the time, including rapes they did not actually commit).

Back to Galloway — the Open Letter signatories, many of whom I spoke to at the time, seemed open to the idea that their critics were not “bad people”, but rather mostly well-intentioned people acting on bad information — over a decade later, many still take this stance, for example, Jonathan Kay of Quillette acknowledges in a recent podcast that Chelsea Rooney, one of A.B.’s greatest allies, was a “true believer.”

Many of their critics, on the other hand, derided every signatory as more or less being a horrible person who didn’t care about rape victims (or other “marginalized” groups), regardless of their personal histories, and with no consideration that people who were defending Steven Galloway because they believed he was innocent or because they believed UBC mishandled the case were not necessarily “rape apologists” — thinking one person might have been falsely accused is not the same as assuming all women who cry rape are liars.

Now, of course, there is some of this behaviour coming from Jane Doe’s supporters, see this example from David Dennison —

However, unlike Galloway’s defenders, I couldn’t help but notice that some of people criticizing Jane Doe’s supporters do not seem to make room for the possibility that people could be acting out of good intentions, that many people genuinely believe that the events at Cornell were criminal, and genuinely believe they are defending a woman who was gang-raped.

As well, like the anti-Galloway activists, some of these people shut down conversation with anyone who disagrees with them.

Black-and-white thinking, the inability to tolerate disagreement, and the tendency to portray opponents as fundamentally bad people is a red flag. People behaving this way aren’t necessarily acting in bad faith, but there is a certain venom to their arguments that makes me question their judgment.

The difference between the people who believe A.B. was a false accuser and those who believe Jane Doe is is striking — I’m yet to encounter a UBC Accountable signatory who has explicitly called A.B. a “lying whore”, and it will take some sleuthing to find her real name.

Maybe 4/10 drunk

No, I’m not claiming that all commentators who believe that what happened to Jane Doe doesn’t meet the legal definition of “rape” are guilty of black-and-white thinking — nor am I claiming that all of Jane Doe’s supporters have been well-behaved.

I shared Walt Bismarck’s podcast with Natalia Bower at the beginning of this essay as a counter-example to that — Walt takes the stance that what happened didn’t meet the legal definition of “rape”, but nonetheless speaks of Jane Doe as a human being and condemns the actions of the Cornell 7. Natalia argues that because men are almost always the initiators of sexual activity, whereas women “submit” to men who make advances, men should bear greater responsibility in sexual encounters — it’s a good conversation, and if you haven’t listened, I really do recommend doing so now.

Similarly, in a widely shared clip, The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro argues that what the Cornell 7 did to Jane Doe likely does not meet the legal definition of “rape” in New York state, while simultaneously condemning the men’s actions as “evil” and refraining from calling Jane Doe names such as “whore.”

I do think what both Shapiro and Bismarck are overlooking here are the effects of ketamine — I don’t believe either has used the drug. Shapiro says that Doe “knew what she was taking”, but this isn’t really true — yes, she knew she was taking a drug called “ketamine”, but that doesn’t mean she understood how the drug would affect her.

Even under optimal circumstances, in medical settings at a clinic with prep by professionals, no one is really prepared for how ketamine will affect them. It’s an insane drug, and I sincerely doubt Ingalls and Newell were even capable of warning Jane Doe how it would affect her, if they tried to warn her at all. And there is no evidence that Jane Doe “consented” to sexual activity with anyone besides Newell and Ingalls before the ketamine was in her system.

However, Shapiro’s and Bismarck’s arguments are still valid and humane. Bismarck, in particular, acknowledges the core argument I am making here — that Jane Doe does not appear to knowingly lying about what happened to her.

What happened the night might not meet the legal definition of “rape”, but, as Shapiro argues, the actions of the Cornell 7 were still “evil.” And, as Bismarck notes, just because the events in question might not meet the legal definition of “rape”, this does not make Jane Doe a “liar.”

True Believers

This is a bit of an aside, but I want to talk about Chelsea Rooney’s role in the Steven Galloway case.

I know Chelsea from my time in the Canadian literary community. I have never met A.B., but I’ve hung out with Chelsea a handful of times and was friends with another prominent “ancillary complainant” against Galloway back in the day, Sierra Skye Gemma.

I only met Galloway once before he was put on leave, and I had a bad impression of him — I met him at a creative writing party, and, after a brief interaction, I went up to my boyfriend at the time and told him Galloway struck me as the “kind of man who surprise kisses you and then cries about it afterward”, which, as my boyfriend pointed out, was a bitchy thing to say, but also, in retrospect, not a description of a violent rapist.

Pictured: kind of bitch (“Hateful Meghan”), about 7/10 drunk

But Chelsea believed Galloway was guilty of raping A.B. And I believed she believed it — as did many others.

Chelsea Rooney is taking a lot of heat for her role in Steven Galloway’s destruction. After A.B. approached university faculty with her allegations, Rooney, then a recent graduate of the MFA program, was recruited to collect ancillary evidence — additional complaints — to bolster A.B.’s case.

This was wildly inappropriate. Rooney had no experience in legal issues or criminal investigations. She never should have been asked to do this. In the end, she found a handful of students who also had complaints about Galloway, ranging from minor sexual comments to an incident at a bar where he slapped a student as part of a bet. Obnoxious behaviour, sure, but not particularly sinister or, really, evidence that he was a violent sexual predator.

Rooney then went on to be one of the vocal Twitter activists calling Galloway a rapist and inciting other people against him. She was one of the people Galloway sued for defamation, and settled with him shortly before the trial and issued a public apology.

But there is a tragic element to Rooney’s story that is not being discussed — she is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, an experience she fictionalized in her 2014 novel, Pedal.

Sierra Skye Gemma, the other prominent ancillary complainant against Galloway, is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. (Note: Gemma was not sued by Galloway, as her actions did not reach the level of “defamation”).

A.B. was not friends with either woman — and from what I’ve heard, they did not particularly like each other. Nonetheless, Rooney and Gemma were two of the first people A.B. approached with her rape allegations against Galloway.

I’m going to make an inference here — please keep in mind I’ve never met A.B. — and assume that A.B. has a Cluster B disorder, or is on the psychopathy spectrum. I am inferring this from her declaration to her ex-husband that she wished to “destroy” Galloway, her willingness to fabricate sexual assaults for personal gain (in the case of getting her friend hired over a male candidate) and for revenge on an ex-lover (in Galloway’s case), and her persistence in her claims which ended up being destructive to the lives, careers, and friendships of many people in the literary community.

This is evil, narcissistic, psychopathic behaviour.

I believe A.B. chose Rooney and Gemma because she knew they were survivors of childhood sexual assault, and that she deliberately exploited their trauma and credibility.

In the past, I’ve shared that I initially got into feminism when I was in my early twenties, after I was roofied and raped by a random guy at a bar. Instead of seeking help to process my own trauma, I volunteered to help other women with theirs — this behaviour is not particularly wise, for many reasons, but apparently it is very common. In the training for the sexual assault centre I volunteered for, the staff told us that many women came to volunteer at the centre after being raped themselves … and the room was uncomfortably silent in a way that seemed to confirm what they were saying about us.

I think this is from the roofie night, but before I was drugged so I’m maybe 4/10 drunk here. When I realized I’d suddenly become insanely intoxicated, I tried to get myself home in a cab, and a guy followed me into the cab. The driver asked us if he was making one stop or two, and I said two — but then I blacked out. After that, I have snippets of memory which I don’t feel like sharing here. I didn’t go to the police afterwards because when I got home I immediately showered (whoops) and I was too out of it / still high the next morning to collect any decent identifying information on my rapist other than that he was white, college-aged, average height and build, with brown hair — which described about 15% of the population of the college town I was in. I didn’t want to accidentally ID the wrong guy.

Being raped is disempowering. Most women blame themselves in one way or another, at least initially. Seeking help doesn’t really feel like reclaiming your power, but “helping” other victims does. I fancied myself unusually tough when I was younger, and volunteering at the sexual assault centre was just another way of feeding this delusion — I can handle being raped, but other women can’t, so I must play hero!

I think Chelsea (and Sierra) fell into this trap. They wanted to be heroes.

In this sense, Rooney (and Gemma) can be considered additional victims of A.B.’s machinations.

Because they believed her.

And a lot of people — myself included — believed Chelsea Rooney (and Sierra Skye Gemma).

I think Chelsea (and Sierra) honestly thought they were doing the right thing, and fell under the thrall of a narcissistic psychopath. I’ve read Chelsea’s apology a few times now, and, unfortunately, even at this point in the narrative, I’m not certain she understands that A.B. deceived her.

That’s how deep she fell — so far, she lost herself.

I think Chelsea Rooney made a serious mistake, but her actions were not motivated by malice or evil intent — she did a bad thing, but she is not a bad person.

And, because of the publication ban on A.B.’s name, Chelsea Rooney is largely taking the fall for what happened to Steven Galloway.

And I sincerely doubt A.B. gives a damn.

Imperfect Victims

In a recent podcast, Jesse Brown of CANADALAND — at the urging of Margaret Atwood — addressed his past condemnation of Steven Galloway and his supporters in light of the evidence that has since come out of the defamation trial.

Brown brought several documented accounts of Steven’s behaviour — drinking with students, cheating on his wife, dating students, inappropriate comments etc — and briefly discussed a comment he made on a podcast years ago that Galloway, essentially, was too much of a jerk to be held up as a good example of a victim of false rape allegations. In the more recent podcast, he acknowledges that victims should not have to be perfect to be considered victims.

Which — yes! Galloway is not totally “innocent”, just innocent of violent rape. But it shouldn’t matter what other crappy or immature stuff he’s done — he’s still a victim of false rape allegations, and he did not deserve to have his life destroyed to the extent that it was.

A comment left on my 2024 essay “Rethinking the Steven Galloway Scandal”

And even for those who do consider Jane Doe a victim, I’m sure most of us can acknowledge that she’s far from a perfect one.

And so what? I was a lousy victim too. There’s no such thing as a perfect victim.

So no, Steven Galloway is not the ideal “victim of a false rape allegation”, and Jane Doe is not an ideal victim of the events at Cornell, regardless of what the best legal classification is for them.

Victims shouldn’t have to be perfect for us to acknowledge their pain, and that what happened to them was wrong.

As my two-year-old likes to say, “Don’t be a bum!”

#MeToo’s Reckoning

#MeToo addressed a real and serious problem. But, as happens with political movements of all kinds, it was also exploited by opportunists, extremists, and narcissists — and many people who were swept up in the energy were convinced they were doing the right thing but caused serious harm in the process.

If feminists want to be taken seriously on sexual harassment and assault, they need to acknowledge that women sometimes lie, and that people can be seriously harmed by false allegations. But critics of #MeToo need to acknowledge the other side of the problem, too: an allegation that cannot be substantiated is not necessarily false, and a woman can sincerely believe she was raped even when the facts don’t meet the legal definition. This isn’t the same thing as lying.

We seem to have an enormous amount of difficulty holding these ideas in our heads at the same time. We want our victims to be blameless, our villains to be monsters, and our own side to be right. But real people are more complicated than that, and the consequences of forgetting it can be devastating.

And yeah, maybe the sexual revolution hasn’t been the best for women — I’ve gone on long enough here, and I’ve already seen a few other articles floating out there about this topic (unfortunately, it looks like they’re paywalled now), and I don’t know if I’ll get around to writing about that specifically (pregnant, tired, kind of want to take a break and maybe write some fluffy pieces about how I love musical theatre or something) but I am throwing it out there if anyone wants to talk about this in the comments.

Thanks for reading,

Meghan