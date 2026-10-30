The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

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Meghan Bell's avatar
Meghan Bell
16hEdited

I got a message from Margaret Atwood with some corrections on the Galloway story, I got a couple details wrong and failed to include something relevant:

1) Apparently, Joseph Boyden actually is part Indigenous. He was called out as a pretendian shortly after the Open Letter came out, and targeted because he was a prominent signatory. I haven't followed his story closely enough to really know here, and I don't know Boyden personally, but apologies to him if I called him a pretendian here when he actually has Indigenous ancestry.

2) AB did not actually allege three rapes -- the only rape allegation was the one disproven by text message evidence. The other two were allegations of attempted rape, not completed rape -- one was disproven by physical evidence (AB's version of events were physically impossible, this is the one on the boat for those who are more familiar with the story), and in the he-said she-said, AB actually claimed he tried to assault her after a party and she fought him off, whereas Galloway said they had consensual sex.

3) AB may have been partially motivated by financial gain as well as revenge. See this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-steven-galloway-defamation-trial-accuser-threatened-sue-ubc-3-million/

Thank you to Margaret for the corrections!

(She also noted that it was alarming how much I drank back in the day, which yeah this is why I rarely drink anymore! I'm from a family of heavy drinkers, the first time I got drunk was off three shots of hard alcohol my grandfather gave me when I was ten!)

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heliamphoria's avatar
heliamphoria
15h

great post!!

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