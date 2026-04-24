The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom B's avatar
Tom B
13h

I am wondering if you’re familiar with the work of Giambattista Vico, Italian enlightenment thinker, who first attempted to create ‘historical laws’ by which civilisations develop over time? Long story short, they go from very concrete to very abstract. When the abstractions of a civilisations lose their ability to explain the world around us, we get a phenomenon he calls the ‘Barbarism of reflection’, people loosing grip on reality because their abstractions don’t match the world they live in (like the world of today lol!).

Reply
Share
2 replies by Meghan Bell and others
Forest Gren's avatar
Forest Gren
2d

Oh wow, there’s so much here. Thank you for this and for The Androgynous Mind. A lot here is quite new to me and I found a lot to ponder.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Meghan Bell
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meghan Bell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture