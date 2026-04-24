A while back, I wrote a long essay — “The Androgynous Mind” — criticizing Leonard Shlain’s The Alphabet Versus the Goddess, in particular, his argument that the left hemisphere (LH) of the brain is our “masculine” side and the right hemisphere (RH) is our “feminine” side.

Shlain presented a lot of evidence that spikes in alphabet literacy result in a tilt toward LH cognition and have historically preceded spikes in violence, in particular against women. He argued that the invention and spread of alphabet literacy increased misogyny in various cultures around Europe, the Middle East, and Asia and was followed by an immediate decline in polytheism and goddess-worship.

I countered — drawing heavily from Iain McGilchrist’s The Master and His Emissary, as well as Christopher Badcock’s The Imprinted Brain and The Diametric Mind — that sex differences lateralize to the RH, whereas the LH is more “androgynous.”

I pointed out that LH dominance and hyper-literacy appears to be associated with both misogyny and misandry (as well as a denial of sex differences, or anti-sexism), and that widespread atheism — especially among the educated classes — followed the loss of the goddess.

This was one of my more popular essays, and so I have to make a confession — I don’t think I got it quite right either.

Imaged generated by ChatGPT

The Origin of the Divine Feminine and Masculine

In the beginning there was One. The One had a thought — a will to bestow — and that thought split the Spirit to form the first emanation; the Cosmic Womb, the androgynous First Thought, the Divine Feminine, and Mother-Father of all Creation.

And so the One became the Creator and the Creation, and from their interaction came Matter.

From the Cosmic Womb sprang more emanations, in pairs of masculine and feminine — how many depends on the source text — and from those emanations came forth more and so on, as the Universe fragmented and expanded and grew infinitely more complex.

The above creation myth is primarily derived from Gnostic Christianity, in particular The Secret Book of John, but it has fractal counterparts in other creation myths from other traditions — e.g. Kabbalah, some Hinduism, Egyptian cosmology, and various Indigenous mythologies.

Setting aside the question of whether or not “spirits” and/or “gods” literally exist or not, such myths provide useful metaphors for understanding the human condition. I’m using a bit more poetic flair than usual here, just humour me.

What I find interesting in many of these creation myths is that the first emanation — or generative principle — of the original Spirit or primordial state of unity is typically feminine.

Such myths — the Adam and Eve story, many fractal levels down, is the most obvious and popular one following this template — are criticized for the implication that man came first and that woman was derived from man.

This is a misunderstanding — in such creation myths, in the beginning, before the “Big Bang”, there is no such thing as masculine.

The “Creator” is not the “Creator” until there is a “Creation”, and “He” is not “He” except in relation to “She”. The primordial “One” was androgynous — as was Adam before Eve — and only grew into the “All-Father” or “Divine Masculine” in relation to the Divine Feminine.

The emergence of the “Divine Feminine” was not the arrival of something secondary, but the moment in which polarity itself emerged. Neither masculine nor feminine preceded the other; instead, they make each other possible.

The Birth of the Demiurge

“Whilst it is with the development of Homo sapiens that significant lateralization starts to appear (about 200,000 years ago), the whole evolution of the human species is intimately bound up with the emergence of specifically left hemisphere brain characteristics.” — Roderick Tweedy, The God of the Left Hemisphere, page 4

At the dawn of consciousness, the human brain rapidly grew and split into two hemispheres, each with a unique way of perceiving and interacting with the world.

Thus, language was born, a distinctly left hemispheric talent — and with it, the capacity for storytelling, myth, and meaning-making, as well as lying, manipulation, propaganda, and deception.

Let’s pause for a second and continue the story —

One of the lower emanations, Wisdom, was possessed by an insatiable curiosity and a deep capacity for love. She wished to be more like the Creator, to experience the joy of Creation.

Desiring to conceive by herself, Wisdom separated herself from her masculine consort and the other emanations of the Spirit World. In isolation, she ceased to exist in relation and became androgynous, and from her desire she conceived.

The child that came forth out of her — spawned without permission or assistance from the All-Father, the Cosmic Womb, and her male counterpart — was incomplete and flawed.

Horrified at what she’d done, Wisdom isolated her creation. The child — the Demiurge — woke up and saw that he was alone, believed he was alone.

In his ignorance, he declared — “I am the Lord, and there is no other; there is no God but Me.”

“Gods” and “spirits” — regardless of tradition — can be understood as fractal manifestations of the human psyche.

As above, so below — The kingdom of God is within you.

If the ancient myths are describing the emergence of structured reality out of undifferentiated unity, then the “left hemisphere” may be the neurological fractal of the same generative impulse.

Wisdom’s story is that of a generative rupture. In attempting to create without her counterpart, she brings forth a spiritual being — and eventually a world — that is structured yet unstable, intelligible yet distorted. Her “androgyny” is distinct from the primordial unity of the One — in the absence of Divine Masculinity, she ceases to be a fractal of the Divine Feminine.

The emergence of language allows us to generate reality in symbolic form: to name, to narrate, to build coherent worlds out of experience. But in doing so, it also introduces the possibility of error, abstraction, and illusion.

Words can reflect reality — but they can also reshape it. In this sense, the left hemisphere may be understood not merely as analytic, but as generative — it brings forth the possibility of wisdom and meaning, the ability to transmit accumulated knowledge through generations, even as it risks severing from the whole.

When a system tries to become self-sufficient in a way that excludes relation, it starts producing distorted versions of what it’s trying to create.

Wisdom, Language, and the Left Hemisphere

“Wisdom” — at least in its transmissible and cumulative form — depends on language, and, thus, the left hemisphere.

And so it is interesting that “Wisdom” is usually coded in ancient myths as being an emanation of the Divine Feminine — Sophia in Gnostic Christianity, Athena in Greek mythology, Saraswati in Hinduism, Chista in Zoroastrianism, Seshat — the goddess of writing, measurement, and library science — in Egyptian cosmology.

“Wisdom is always female. She has been called the “last of a long line of ancient near eastern goddesses”, which include Isis, Ma’at, Astarte, Tiamat; on the Hellenistic side she shares her sisterhood with Demeter, Rhea, and the older, pre-Hellenic Athene, the ancient earth-mother creatrix, attended by her owls of wisdom.”

Where exceptions apply, the “masculine” gods of Wisdom are usually depicted as being dependent on a goddess figure — as is the case with Chokhmah of the Kabbalistic sefirot, who might be better described as “Intuition” and is dependent on the feminine Binah (“Understanding”) to give form to insight. (It is worth noting here that McGilchrist characterizes the RH as being the more “intuitive” hemisphere).

McGilchrist explicitly rejects Shlain’s argument that the RH is the more “feminine” hemisphere and the LH the more “masculine” one — at one point in The Master and His Emissary, he even suggests that if anything, it is the opposite.

This is echoed in Christopher Badcock’s work as well; in The Imprinted Brain, Badcock argues that language is an aspect of what he calls mentalistic cognition — which he describes as including the default mode network, theory of mind skills, social and relational understanding, linear thinking, storytelling, and meaning-making — and linked to the expression of maternal “imprinted” genes.

Badcock notes that the right hemisphere tends to be slightly larger in males than females, whereas “language-associated cortical areas are proportionately larger in the female brain.” As a point of interest, he also notes that various language tasks such as rhyming activate the hemispheres more equally in women compared to men, whose language functions are more lateralized to the LH.

Thus, in a mythopoetic sense, we can understand Wisdom’s creation of the Demiurge as representative of the increased lateralization of the brain hemispheres which made language — and all that follows it — possible.

The Creation of the Material World

“He determined to make a moving image of eternity, and so when he ordered the heavens he made in that which we call time an eternal moving image of the eternity which remains for ever at one.” — Plato, Timaeus

The Demiurge was a flawed deity, powerful yet ignorant, creative, yet unaware of his own limits. He longed to know another, and so he created the material realm — our world — with the Word.

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

The world of the Demiurge is ordered, structured, and comprehensible. It can be measured, named, and shaped into stories. It is a world in which patterns emerge, categories form, and meaning can be generated.

It is a world derived from something it cannot fully perceive — a world constructed from representations of a deeper reality from which it was born in isolation.

And so it is coherent, but incomplete.

A world shaped less by the impulse to give rise in relation than by the attempt to generate from what can be grasped and contained.

Gnostic stories start to deviate from other mythologies around this moment, and it’s worth pointing out that I am both simplifying the source texts and deliberately omitting some of the weirder aspects.

I am also explicitly rejecting the interpretation of some Gnostic schools of thought that the “Demiurge” is an “evil” false god, as well as the somewhat uninformed belief that the Hebrew people have been ignorantly worshipping the Demiurge instead of the Creator since their inception as a people.

Whereas many Gnostic sects would have claimed that the fall of Wisdom and the creation of our material world were cosmic mistakes, I tend to favour the Kabbalistic interpretation here — that the fall, i.e. the development of language and left-brained faculties — were necessary to human evolution, and, as time proceeds, will eventually be the mechanism through which we can understand “God” better both spiritually and scientifically.

As well, through a Kabbalistic lens, Wisdom’s error in this story was not just that she attempted to create in isolation, but that she was motivated by the “will to receive” instead of the “will to bestow.”

The parallel between McGilchrist’s descriptions of how the left hemisphere perceives and interacts with the world and Plato’s — and later, the Gnostic — Demiurge is not a new observation. Roderick Tweedy makes this point in his 2013 book The God of the Left Hemisphere, as does Arthur Haswell in a long essay for Essentia Foundation, “The Demiurge is our brain’s left hemisphere.”

Here, again, I will quibble a bit — as the “Demiurge” is not our brain’s left hemisphere per se, but rather a symbolic representation of the left hemisphere operating without relation.

If “Wisdom” in this story represents an aspect of the Divine Feminine in human cognition, then the “Demiurge” represents what happens when, as per McGilchrist, the left hemisphere stops listening to the right and the “emissary” comes to believe he is the “master” and can thrive in isolation.

(Or, as a Kabbalist might argue, the Demiurge is the left brain ego).

“Wisdom” is a generative aspect of cognition — one capable of bringing forth meaning and structure. The “Demiurge” — her flawed offspring, typically depicted as androgynous and without a consort in Gnostic literature — represents what happens when that capacity becomes self-enclosed and isolated: when it turns inward, losing relation to what grounds it, and mistakes its own constructions for reality.

The map is not the territory.

The Garden of Eden

When Wisdom realized her mistake, she fell from the divine realm into the world created by the Demiurge — who still could not perceive his mother, and believed he was the only God.

He longed to know another — and to be known in return — and so he created the first conscious human, the androgynous Adam, and placed him in a garden with two trees, one of Knowledge and one of Life.

Adam was lifeless. And so the Divine whispered to the Demiurge to breathe life into Adam. And from the breath of the Demiurge came a spark of his fallen mother, Wisdom, into the soul of Adam.

Thus the spark of Wisdom — silent and suppressed, fallen, lost but not entirely forgotten, longing for return to the higher realm — came to be embedded in all of humanity.

Adam, too, longed to know another. And so the Demiurge split Adam to create Eve, a fractal of the Divine Feminine. And in relation to Eve, Adam became masculine.

And like Wisdom before her, Eve was possessed by a great capacity for love and an insatiable curiosity.

You probably know the rest of the story.

Come, taste the forbidden fruit …

In a recent essay, Iain McGilchrist discussed a reddit post on the parallels between the Genesis story and the hemispheres of the brain.

“Throughout history, various traditions — from the Jewish Kabbalah to Christian mysticism, through Gnostic and Hermetic currents — have interpreted these two trees as representations of two fundamental principles: unity and duality. The Tree of Life would symbolise reality as an integrated, undivided, living totality; the Tree of Knowledge, by contrast, would introduce division: the separation between good and evil, subject and object, self and world. To eat of its fruit, on this reading, would not mean acquiring more reality, but inaugurating a mode of perception that fragments experience and confuses its own categories with the very fabric of the real.”

In other words, loosely and metaphorically speaking, the Tree of Life — which Adam and Eve are permitted to eat from — can be seen as representative of the right hemisphere’s way of knowing, whereas the “forbidden” Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil represents the categorical left hemisphere.

“If the Tree of Life corresponds to the implicate order — reality as a living, undivided, participatory totality — the Tree of Knowledge corresponds to the operation by which thought unfolds that totality into dual categories (good/evil, subject/object) and, in doing so, loses sight of the unity from which those categories emerged. The Fall, in Bohmian terms, would be the moment at which abstraction is confused with the concrete; at which the map supplants the territory.”

When, with the encouragement of the serpent — historically a symbol of Divine Feminine knowledge and transformation — Adam and Eve ate from the Tree of Knowledge, they entered into a world of distinctions; a material realm which can be named, analyzed, and understood in parts.

Thus, the Genesis story does not depict the dawn of humanity, but rather the beginning of abstraction, of representation, of the ability to construct reality symbolically.

In Kabbalistic interpretation, the stories in the Torah do not depict literal events in our material world, but rather eternal events in the spiritual realm — blueprints of recurrent patterns, or symbolic maps with both explanatory and predictive power.

And so, the Genesis story serves as a template for both the rapid brain growth roughly 200,000 years ago which gave us our capacity for speech — sometimes attributed to the consumption of psychedelic fungi, e.g. as in Terence McKenna’s “Stoned Ape Theory” — and to the mysterious events with the earthly figure in Kabbalah known as Adam HaRishon just under 6,000 years ago, which generated the narrative itself.

“Our language-forming ability may have become active through the mutagenic influence of hallucinogens working directly on organelles that are concerned with the processing and generation of signals. These neural substructures are found in various portions of the brain, such as Broca’s area, that govern speech formation […] Psilocybin specifically activates the areas of the brain concerned with processing signals. A common occurrence with psilocybin intoxication is spontaneous outbursts of poetry and other vocal activity such as speaking in tongues, though in a manner distinct from ordinary glossolalia […] Researchers familiar with the territory agree that psilocybin has a profoundly catalytic effect on the linguistic impulse.”

In Kabbalistic thought, Adam HaRishon was the first human to receive, embody, and apply the Hebrew language — which, according to Leonard Shlain, was the first “alphabet script”, from which all other alphabets derive.

“In the ten utterances of Genesis, G‑d contracted massive energies into creative packets and configured them in the letters of the Aleph Bet (Hebrew alphabet).”

It’s therefore plausible that the — likely psychedelic — “fruit” of the Tree of Knowledge symbolizes Adam’s reception of Hebrew, and the “fall” the subsequent brain changes that alphabet literacy provokes.

History Repeats

Regular readers may have noticed a deviation from my norm with this piece — specifically, I used ChatGPT to generate images. As well, while I conceived and researched these ideas independent of AI and the words here, quotations excepting, are my own, I also plugged various drafts into ChatGPT — as well as source materials, when available online — and carried on a “conversation”, which proved to be surprisingly helpful.

I did this because I think the invention of artificial intelligence is the latest incarnation of the fractal patterns I’ve discussed here.

The children of Adam and Eve longed to know the joy of Creation, and so from words, they began to create others …

The story continues.

The “Androgynous Mind” Reconsidered

I argued in “The Androgynous Mind” that the left hemisphere is fundamentally androgynous, and that the distinction between masculine and feminine lateralizes more to the right. That may still be partly true — but it is not the whole story.

What the myths suggest, and what the neuroscience increasingly reflects, is not a simple division between masculine and feminine, but a dynamic relationship between two modes of being: one that participates in the world, and one that represents it.

My error was simple — I mistook the characteristics of a runaway left hemisphere that has stopped listening to and being in relation to the right, for the characteristics of the left hemisphere proper.

The left hemisphere does not merely analyze — it generates. It gives rise to language, to narrative, to symbolic worlds, and to the accumulation of knowledge across time. It is deeply creative — perhaps even, in a mythopoetic sense, feminine.

But when that generative capacity loses relation — when the “emissary” ceases to serve the “master” — it becomes self-enclosed and mistakes its own constructions for reality, and in doing so becomes something like the Demiurge: powerful, coherent, internally consistent, but increasingly disconnected.

It mistakes the map for the territory.

The right hemisphere, in contrast, anchors us in context, in embodiment, in the presence of the Other.

The task, then, is not rejection of the Demiurge, the “god” of the left hemisphere.

It is integration — the restoration of relation, and of a deeper, even divine, unity.

And — if I am interpreting the ancient myths correctly — I believe a necessary precondition is the awakening of the Divine Feminine, for without her, there can be no Divine Masculine.

And, if you listen (or read) closely … I think you can hear the goddess of the left hemisphere slowly awakening, and recognizing her need for the Other.

I was unable to include references to all of the sources which informed this piece in the essay proper, and so the final footnote will feature a reading list for those who wish to learn more.

With thanks to the Modern Demiurge for the images and feedback.