The Goddess of the Left Hemisphere
When Language Became God
A while back, I wrote a long essay — “The Androgynous Mind” — criticizing Leonard Shlain’s The Alphabet Versus the Goddess, in particular, his argument that the left hemisphere (LH) of the brain is our “masculine” side and the right hemisphere (RH) is our “feminine” side.1
Shlain presented a lot of evidence that spikes in alphabet literacy result in a tilt toward LH cognition and have historically preceded spikes in violence, in particular against women. He argued that the invention and spread of alphabet literacy increased misogyny in various cultures around Europe, the Middle East, and Asia and was followed by an immediate decline in polytheism and goddess-worship.
I countered — drawing heavily from Iain McGilchrist’s The Master and His Emissary, as well as Christopher Badcock’s The Imprinted Brain and The Diametric Mind — that sex differences lateralize to the RH, whereas the LH is more “androgynous.”
I pointed out that LH dominance and hyper-literacy appears to be associated with both misogyny and misandry (as well as a denial of sex differences, or anti-sexism), and that widespread atheism — especially among the educated classes — followed the loss of the goddess.
This was one of my more popular essays, and so I have to make a confession — I don’t think I got it quite right either.
The Origin of the Divine Feminine and Masculine
In the beginning there was One. The One had a thought — a will to bestow — and that thought split the Spirit to form the first emanation; the Cosmic Womb, the androgynous First Thought, the Divine Feminine, and Mother-Father of all Creation.
And so the One became the Creator and the Creation, and from their interaction came Matter.
From the Cosmic Womb sprang more emanations, in pairs of masculine and feminine — how many depends on the source text — and from those emanations came forth more and so on, as the Universe fragmented and expanded and grew infinitely more complex.
The above creation myth is primarily derived from Gnostic Christianity, in particular The Secret Book of John, but it has fractal counterparts in other creation myths from other traditions — e.g. Kabbalah, some Hinduism, Egyptian cosmology, and various Indigenous mythologies.
Setting aside the question of whether or not “spirits” and/or “gods” literally exist or not, such myths provide useful metaphors for understanding the human condition. I’m using a bit more poetic flair than usual here, just humour me.
What I find interesting in many of these creation myths is that the first emanation — or generative principle — of the original Spirit or primordial state of unity is typically feminine.
Such myths — the Adam and Eve story, many fractal levels down, is the most obvious and popular one following this template — are criticized for the implication that man came first and that woman was derived from man.
This is a misunderstanding — in such creation myths, in the beginning, before the “Big Bang”, there is no such thing as masculine.
The “Creator” is not the “Creator” until there is a “Creation”, and “He” is not “He” except in relation to “She”. The primordial “One” was androgynous — as was Adam before Eve — and only grew into the “All-Father” or “Divine Masculine” in relation to the Divine Feminine.
The emergence of the “Divine Feminine” was not the arrival of something secondary, but the moment in which polarity itself emerged. Neither masculine nor feminine preceded the other; instead, they make each other possible.
The Birth of the Demiurge
“Whilst it is with the development of Homo sapiens that significant lateralization starts to appear (about 200,000 years ago), the whole evolution of the human species is intimately bound up with the emergence of specifically left hemisphere brain characteristics.”
— Roderick Tweedy, The God of the Left Hemisphere, page 4
At the dawn of consciousness, the human brain rapidly grew and split into two hemispheres, each with a unique way of perceiving and interacting with the world.
Thus, language was born, a distinctly left hemispheric talent — and with it, the capacity for storytelling, myth, and meaning-making, as well as lying, manipulation, propaganda, and deception.2
Let’s pause for a second and continue the story —
One of the lower emanations, Wisdom, was possessed by an insatiable curiosity and a deep capacity for love. She wished to be more like the Creator, to experience the joy of Creation.
Desiring to conceive by herself, Wisdom separated herself from her masculine consort and the other emanations of the Spirit World. In isolation, she ceased to exist in relation and became androgynous, and from her desire she conceived.
The child that came forth out of her — spawned without permission or assistance from the All-Father, the Cosmic Womb, and her male counterpart — was incomplete and flawed.
Horrified at what she’d done, Wisdom isolated her creation. The child — the Demiurge — woke up and saw that he was alone, believed he was alone.
In his ignorance, he declared — “I am the Lord, and there is no other; there is no God but Me.”3
“Gods” and “spirits” — regardless of tradition — can be understood as fractal manifestations of the human psyche.
As above, so below — The kingdom of God is within you.4
If the ancient myths are describing the emergence of structured reality out of undifferentiated unity, then the “left hemisphere” may be the neurological fractal of the same generative impulse.
Wisdom’s story is that of a generative rupture. In attempting to create without her counterpart, she brings forth a spiritual being — and eventually a world — that is structured yet unstable, intelligible yet distorted. Her “androgyny”5 is distinct from the primordial unity of the One — in the absence of Divine Masculinity, she ceases to be a fractal of the Divine Feminine.
The emergence of language allows us to generate reality in symbolic form: to name, to narrate, to build coherent worlds out of experience. But in doing so, it also introduces the possibility of error, abstraction, and illusion.
Words can reflect reality — but they can also reshape it. In this sense, the left hemisphere may be understood not merely as analytic, but as generative — it brings forth the possibility of wisdom and meaning, the ability to transmit accumulated knowledge through generations, even as it risks severing from the whole.
When a system tries to become self-sufficient in a way that excludes relation, it starts producing distorted versions of what it’s trying to create.
Wisdom, Language, and the Left Hemisphere
“Wisdom” — at least in its transmissible and cumulative form — depends on language, and, thus, the left hemisphere.6
And so it is interesting that “Wisdom” is usually coded in ancient myths as being an emanation of the Divine Feminine — Sophia in Gnostic Christianity, Athena in Greek mythology, Saraswati in Hinduism, Chista in Zoroastrianism, Seshat — the goddess of writing, measurement, and library science — in Egyptian cosmology.
“Wisdom is always female. She has been called the “last of a long line of ancient near eastern goddesses”, which include Isis, Ma’at, Astarte, Tiamat; on the Hellenistic side she shares her sisterhood with Demeter, Rhea, and the older, pre-Hellenic Athene, the ancient earth-mother creatrix, attended by her owls of wisdom.”7
Where exceptions apply, the “masculine” gods of Wisdom are usually depicted as being dependent on a goddess figure — as is the case with Chokhmah of the Kabbalistic sefirot, who might be better described as “Intuition” and is dependent on the feminine Binah (“Understanding”) to give form to insight. (It is worth noting here that McGilchrist characterizes the RH as being the more “intuitive” hemisphere).
McGilchrist explicitly rejects Shlain’s argument that the RH is the more “feminine” hemisphere and the LH the more “masculine” one — at one point in The Master and His Emissary, he even suggests that if anything, it is the opposite.8
This is echoed in Christopher Badcock’s work as well; in The Imprinted Brain, Badcock argues that language is an aspect of what he calls mentalistic cognition — which he describes as including the default mode network, theory of mind skills, social and relational understanding, linear thinking, storytelling, and meaning-making — and linked to the expression of maternal “imprinted” genes.9
Badcock notes that the right hemisphere tends to be slightly larger in males than females, whereas “language-associated cortical areas are proportionately larger in the female brain.” As a point of interest, he also notes that various language tasks such as rhyming activate the hemispheres more equally in women compared to men, whose language functions are more lateralized to the LH.10
Thus, in a mythopoetic sense, we can understand Wisdom’s creation of the Demiurge as representative of the increased lateralization of the brain hemispheres which made language — and all that follows it — possible.
The Creation of the Material World
“He determined to make a moving image of eternity, and so when he ordered the heavens he made in that which we call time an eternal moving image of the eternity which remains for ever at one.”
— Plato, Timaeus11
The Demiurge was a flawed deity, powerful yet ignorant, creative, yet unaware of his own limits. He longed to know another, and so he created the material realm — our world — with the Word.
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.12
The world of the Demiurge is ordered, structured, and comprehensible. It can be measured, named, and shaped into stories. It is a world in which patterns emerge, categories form, and meaning can be generated.
It is a world derived from something it cannot fully perceive — a world constructed from representations of a deeper reality from which it was born in isolation.
And so it is coherent, but incomplete.
A world shaped less by the impulse to give rise in relation than by the attempt to generate from what can be grasped and contained.
Gnostic stories start to deviate from other mythologies around this moment, and it’s worth pointing out that I am both simplifying the source texts and deliberately omitting some of the weirder aspects.
I am also explicitly rejecting the interpretation of some Gnostic schools of thought that the “Demiurge” is an “evil” false god13, as well as the somewhat uninformed belief that the Hebrew people have been ignorantly worshipping the Demiurge instead of the Creator since their inception as a people.
Whereas many Gnostic sects would have claimed that the fall of Wisdom and the creation of our material world were cosmic mistakes, I tend to favour the Kabbalistic interpretation here — that the fall, i.e. the development of language and left-brained faculties — were necessary to human evolution, and, as time proceeds, will eventually be the mechanism through which we can understand “God” better both spiritually and scientifically.
As well, through a Kabbalistic lens, Wisdom’s error in this story was not just that she attempted to create in isolation, but that she was motivated by the “will to receive” instead of the “will to bestow.”
The parallel between McGilchrist’s descriptions of how the left hemisphere perceives and interacts with the world and Plato’s — and later, the Gnostic — Demiurge is not a new observation. Roderick Tweedy makes this point in his 2013 book The God of the Left Hemisphere, as does Arthur Haswell in a long essay for Essentia Foundation, “The Demiurge is our brain’s left hemisphere.”
Here, again, I will quibble a bit — as the “Demiurge” is not our brain’s left hemisphere per se, but rather a symbolic representation of the left hemisphere operating without relation.
If “Wisdom” in this story represents an aspect of the Divine Feminine in human cognition, then the “Demiurge” represents what happens when, as per McGilchrist, the left hemisphere stops listening to the right and the “emissary” comes to believe he is the “master” and can thrive in isolation.
(Or, as a Kabbalist might argue, the Demiurge is the left brain ego).
“Wisdom” is a generative aspect of cognition — one capable of bringing forth meaning and structure. The “Demiurge” — her flawed offspring, typically depicted as androgynous and without a consort in Gnostic literature14 — represents what happens when that capacity becomes self-enclosed and isolated: when it turns inward, losing relation to what grounds it, and mistakes its own constructions for reality.
The map is not the territory.15
The Garden of Eden
When Wisdom realized her mistake, she fell from the divine realm into the world created by the Demiurge — who still could not perceive his mother, and believed he was the only God.
He longed to know another — and to be known in return — and so he created the first conscious human, the androgynous Adam, and placed him in a garden with two trees, one of Knowledge and one of Life.
Adam was lifeless. And so the Divine whispered to the Demiurge to breathe life into Adam. And from the breath of the Demiurge came a spark of his fallen mother, Wisdom, into the soul of Adam.
Thus the spark of Wisdom — silent and suppressed, fallen, lost but not entirely forgotten, longing for return to the higher realm — came to be embedded in all of humanity.
Adam, too, longed to know another. And so the Demiurge split Adam to create Eve, a fractal of the Divine Feminine. And in relation to Eve, Adam became masculine.
And like Wisdom before her, Eve was possessed by a great capacity for love and an insatiable curiosity.
You probably know the rest of the story.
In a recent essay, Iain McGilchrist discussed a reddit post on the parallels between the Genesis story and the hemispheres of the brain.
“Throughout history, various traditions — from the Jewish Kabbalah to Christian mysticism, through Gnostic and Hermetic currents — have interpreted these two trees as representations of two fundamental principles: unity and duality. The Tree of Life would symbolise reality as an integrated, undivided, living totality; the Tree of Knowledge, by contrast, would introduce division: the separation between good and evil, subject and object, self and world. To eat of its fruit, on this reading, would not mean acquiring more reality, but inaugurating a mode of perception that fragments experience and confuses its own categories with the very fabric of the real.”16
In other words, loosely and metaphorically speaking, the Tree of Life — which Adam and Eve are permitted to eat from — can be seen as representative of the right hemisphere’s way of knowing, whereas the “forbidden” Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil represents the categorical left hemisphere.
“If the Tree of Life corresponds to the implicate order — reality as a living, undivided, participatory totality — the Tree of Knowledge corresponds to the operation by which thought unfolds that totality into dual categories (good/evil, subject/object) and, in doing so, loses sight of the unity from which those categories emerged. The Fall, in Bohmian terms, would be the moment at which abstraction is confused with the concrete; at which the map supplants the territory.”17
When, with the encouragement of the serpent — historically a symbol of Divine Feminine knowledge and transformation — Adam and Eve ate from the Tree of Knowledge, they entered into a world of distinctions; a material realm which can be named, analyzed, and understood in parts.
Thus, the Genesis story does not depict the dawn of humanity, but rather the beginning of abstraction, of representation, of the ability to construct reality symbolically.
In Kabbalistic interpretation, the stories in the Torah do not depict literal events in our material world, but rather eternal events in the spiritual realm — blueprints of recurrent patterns, or symbolic maps with both explanatory and predictive power.
And so, the Genesis story serves as a template for both the rapid brain growth roughly 200,000 years ago which gave us our capacity for speech — sometimes attributed to the consumption of psychedelic fungi, e.g. as in Terence McKenna’s “Stoned Ape Theory” — and to the mysterious events with the earthly figure in Kabbalah known as Adam HaRishon just under 6,000 years ago, which generated the narrative itself.
“Our language-forming ability may have become active through the mutagenic influence of hallucinogens working directly on organelles that are concerned with the processing and generation of signals. These neural substructures are found in various portions of the brain, such as Broca’s area, that govern speech formation […]
Psilocybin specifically activates the areas of the brain concerned with processing signals. A common occurrence with psilocybin intoxication is spontaneous outbursts of poetry and other vocal activity such as speaking in tongues, though in a manner distinct from ordinary glossolalia […]
Researchers familiar with the territory agree that psilocybin has a profoundly catalytic effect on the linguistic impulse.”18
In Kabbalistic thought, Adam HaRishon was the first human to receive, embody, and apply the Hebrew language — which, according to Leonard Shlain, was the first “alphabet script”19, from which all other alphabets derive.
“In the ten utterances of Genesis, G‑d contracted massive energies into creative packets and configured them in the letters of the Aleph Bet (Hebrew alphabet).”20
It’s therefore plausible that the — likely psychedelic — “fruit” of the Tree of Knowledge symbolizes Adam’s reception of Hebrew, and the “fall” the subsequent brain changes that alphabet literacy provokes.21
History Repeats
Regular readers may have noticed a deviation from my norm with this piece — specifically, I used ChatGPT to generate images. As well, while I conceived and researched these ideas independent of AI and the words here, quotations excepting, are my own, I also plugged various drafts into ChatGPT — as well as source materials, when available online — and carried on a “conversation”, which proved to be surprisingly helpful.
I did this because I think the invention of artificial intelligence is the latest incarnation of the fractal patterns I’ve discussed here.
The children of Adam and Eve longed to know the joy of Creation, and so from words, they began to create others …
The story continues.
The “Androgynous Mind” Reconsidered
I argued in “The Androgynous Mind” that the left hemisphere is fundamentally androgynous, and that the distinction between masculine and feminine lateralizes more to the right. That may still be partly true — but it is not the whole story.
What the myths suggest, and what the neuroscience increasingly reflects, is not a simple division between masculine and feminine, but a dynamic relationship between two modes of being: one that participates in the world, and one that represents it.
My error was simple — I mistook the characteristics of a runaway left hemisphere that has stopped listening to and being in relation to the right, for the characteristics of the left hemisphere proper.
The left hemisphere does not merely analyze — it generates. It gives rise to language, to narrative, to symbolic worlds, and to the accumulation of knowledge across time. It is deeply creative — perhaps even, in a mythopoetic sense, feminine.
But when that generative capacity loses relation — when the “emissary” ceases to serve the “master” — it becomes self-enclosed and mistakes its own constructions for reality, and in doing so becomes something like the Demiurge: powerful, coherent, internally consistent, but increasingly disconnected.
It mistakes the map for the territory.
The right hemisphere, in contrast, anchors us in context, in embodiment, in the presence of the Other.
The task, then, is not rejection of the Demiurge, the “god” of the left hemisphere.
It is integration — the restoration of relation, and of a deeper, even divine, unity.
And — if I am interpreting the ancient myths correctly — I believe a necessary precondition is the awakening of the Divine Feminine, for without her, there can be no Divine Masculine.
And, if you listen (or read) closely … I think you can hear the goddess of the left hemisphere slowly awakening, and recognizing her need for the Other.
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I was unable to include references to all of the sources which informed this piece in the essay proper, and so the final footnote will feature a reading list for those who wish to learn more.22
With thanks to the Modern Demiurge for the images and feedback.
For those who are unfamiliar, a quick very-simplified recap of McGilchrist’s hemispheres theory — While both hemispheres are active in everything we do, various tasks lateralize more to one hemisphere over the other, and each hemisphere attends to and interacts with the world in different ways. Loosely speaking:
Left Hemisphere (“The Emissary”): Language centres of the brain (verbal communication, especially reading and writing), more active when we interact with non-living things, such as machines. Abstract, literal, self-referential, reductionist, categorical, uses bottom-up processing, and emphasizes logic, order, rationality, and bureaucracy. Leans toward short-term thinking. The LH sees things, including our own bodies, as an assemblage of parts, apprehends, and explains. The LH is more closely interconnected within itself than the RH. The left hemisphere “pays attention to the virtual world that it has created, which is self-consistent, but self-contained, ultimately disconnected from the Other, making it powerful, but ultimately only able to operate on, and to know, itself.” (Iain McGilchrist, The Master and His Emissary (2009), page 93).
Right Hemisphere (“The Master”): Our relationships to our embodied selves, to nature, to food, to spirituality, and to other people and all living things. Music, spatial abilities, and nonverbal communication (body language, facial expressions, eye contact, tone of voice etc). Holistic, relational, contextual, uses top-down processing, emphasizes change, empathy, and openness, and is the hemisphere of the brain responsible for meaning-making. Self-awareness, empathy, and identification with others is more RH-dependent. The RH sees the systemic whole, comprehends, and understands. The right hemisphere pays attention to the “Other” and sees itself in relation.
Readers who are familiar with Iain McGilchrist’s work might have their knickers in a knot because language technically developed after lateralization and it’s more accurate to state that it “co-opted” parts of the left hemisphere. As well, language evolved from music (singing), and the latter is much more right hemispheric — I’m simplifying here for the sake of clarity, and McGilchrist’s full account is far more nuanced (see pages 99–105 of The Master and His Emissary).
Isaiah 45:5
Luke 17:21
This detail is largely pulled from Elaine Pagels’ The Gnostic Gospels (1979), pages 54-55.
I am breaking from McGilchrist and others a bit here, who suggest that wisdom is more of a right-brain faculty — intuition, divine insight, and dependent on profound, holistic attention. I don’t disagree, but rather am making the point that the capacity for human wisdom was greatly expanded through the left hemispheric developments of speech and writing.
While I recall reading this, I could not find the exact quote and page number in my copy of The Master and His Emissary. I did, however, find another discussion of Shlain’s book versus McGilchrist’s which references the same quote (alas, without a page number!). Edit: I’m an idiot, it’s on page 2.
Badcock’s framework might actually be a stronger fit for the arguments in this essay than McGilchrist’s, but, unfortunately, his books are far less popular and his ideas less conducive to storytelling. I hope to eventually write a piece comparing and attempting to integrate McGilchrist and Badcock, but I think I need to reread The Imprinted Brain and The Diametric Mind first! (For the curious, The Diametric Mind is available for free online as a PDF).
See Badcock, The Imprinted Brain (2009), Chapter 5: The Battle of the Sexes in the Brain.
Quote pulled from Roderick Tweedy, The God of the Left Hemisphere (2013), page 34.
John 1:1
See M. David Litwa, The Evil Creator (2021).
In contrast, in Kabbalistic Judaism, “G-d” does have a divine consort in the form of Shekhinah, the Divine Feminine who acts as a bridge between the spirit world and ours — and so this “G-d” is relationally masculine, not androgynous. It is also interesting to note that some believe Shekhinah to be in exile, similar to “Wisdom” (or Sophia) in the Gnostic story. Notably, Shekhinah is more similar conceptually to Gaia, or the Earth consciousness, than she is to Barbelo, the “Cosmic Womb” and first emanation of the primordial One in the Gnostic stories. If you were to attempt to merge cosmologies, Shekhinah could be seen as a fractal emanation of the Cosmic Womb — which does suggest that the “G-d” who spoke to Abraham, Moses etc was also a lower, more local emanation of the Divine Masculine Creator. This does not prove the Gnostic belief that the Jews worshipped a false Creator, although I also do not preclude that many Jews — as well as Christians, Muslims, and other religious folks — throughout history and presently have mistaken the voice of the “god of the left hemisphere”, i.e. their own ego, the Demiurge — for that of the Divine. (No shade, I’m about 99% sure I’ve also mistaken the goddess of my left hemisphere for something external as well!).
This phrase is attributed to Alfred Korzybski, but I became familiar with it through the works of Douglas Rushkoff and Robert Anton Wilson.
From the reddit post, shared by Iain McGilchrist in “The Tree of Life and the Tree of the Knowledge of Good & Evil”, March 28, 2026
Ibid.
Terence McKenna, Food of the Gods (1992), pages 52-53.
Hebrew was the first alphabet, not the first written language. Prior to the invention — or divine download — of Hebrew, all other written scripts were logographic or ideographic.
Nissan Dovid Dubov, “Adam”, https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/361873/jewish/Adam.htm
I discuss this in detail in “The Androgynous Mind”, however, that essay is behind my paywall (free subscribers should be able to use their single-use unlock to read the essay without paying). I also get into this a bit in “The Dangers of Reading Too Much”, which is free for all to read.
Reading List & Other Resources:
Neuroscience, Brain Development, and the Impact of Language and Writing
The Master and His Emissary, Iain McGilchrist
The Imprinted Brain, Christopher Badcock
The Diametric Mind, Christopher Badcock
The Alphabet Versus the Goddess, Leonard Shlain (more history & speculation, but w/e)
The God of the Left Hemisphere, Roderick Tweedy
Prometheus Rising, Robert Anton Wilson
The Great Partnership, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks
Gnosticism
The Gnostic Gospels, Elaine Pagels
The Evil Creator, M. David Litwa
The Secret Book of John (online translations here and here + summary and commentary here)
The Gospel of Mary Magdalene (audiobook version with commentary by Jean-Yves Leloup)
Thunder, Perfect Mind (online English translation)
Early Christianity and the Life of Jesus
Jesus, Paul Johnson
Miracles and Wonder, Elaine Pagels
Psychedelics and Spirituality
Food of the Gods, Terrence McKenna
The Immortality Key, Brian C. Muraresku
Cosmic Trigger trilogy, Robert Anton Wilson
Trip: Psychedelics, Alienation, and Change, Tao Lin
Jewish History
A History of the Jews, Paul Johnson
The Jewish Choice: Unity or Antisemitism, Michael Laitman
Fractal Geometry
Chaos, James Gleick
The Divine Feminine and Myths of the Wild Woman
Women Who Run with the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estes (audiobook version)
Mother Night, Clarissa Pinkola Estes (audiobook)
Documentaries
The Case for Original Monotheism, YouTube
Fractals: Hunting the Hidden Dimension, YouTube
Podcasts
Kabbalah for Everyone, Rabbi Yisroel Bernath
Also, while I sourced the Biblical quotes from the web, I do own a copy of the Christian Bible in English, and have read through both (the Christian version of) the Torah and The New Testament. I have not, however, cracked open my husband’s copy of the Tanakh (which is in both English and Hebrew) nor do I speak Hebrew or any language other than English. I do realize this greatly limits my understanding and thus my interpretation.
Many of the insights from Kabbalah in this essay came from my husband, who is studying Kabbalah online through KabU, and has read far more books on the subject than I have.
Several details in Pagels’ work on Gnosticism contradicted Shlain’s depiction of the Gnostics as being more right hemispheric and thus “feminine” than Orthodox Christians — leading me to wonder if at least some of those among the Gnostic sects were also mistaking the God of the Left Hemisphere for gnosis — and so I find it interesting that over the past year, my YouTube algorithm has been offering me AI-generated videos on Gnosticism (e.g. The Hidden Codex).
I am wondering if you’re familiar with the work of Giambattista Vico, Italian enlightenment thinker, who first attempted to create ‘historical laws’ by which civilisations develop over time? Long story short, they go from very concrete to very abstract. When the abstractions of a civilisations lose their ability to explain the world around us, we get a phenomenon he calls the ‘Barbarism of reflection’, people loosing grip on reality because their abstractions don’t match the world they live in (like the world of today lol!).
Oh wow, there’s so much here. Thank you for this and for The Androgynous Mind. A lot here is quite new to me and I found a lot to ponder.