This is a revision and update of a two-part essay I originally published in December 2023 under the title “The Dangers of Reading Too Much.”

The original versions are still available if you visit my archive.

“It’s now clear that just about every significant psychiatric disorder reflects a disruption of developmental processes.” — Allan Schore

In 2009, Dr. Iain McGilchrist published The Master and His Emissary: The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World, a 600-page tome about the differences in the way the two hemispheres of our brains perceive and interact with the world which contained a dire warning — the Western world has become dominated by the left hemisphere (LH), with the potential for disastrous consequences.

While McGilchrist’s book is the most thorough and well-argued on the subject, he is not the first person to observe that the Western world has become cognitively lopsided. Dr. Leonard Shlain made a similar argument in The Alphabet Versus the Goddess (1998), as did Christopher Badcock in The Imprinted Brain (2008). Further back, there are references to the LH being dominant and the right hemisphere (RH) “silent” (a misconception) in the works of Robert Anton Wilson and Dr. Timothy Leary (and, no doubt, others I’m unaware of).

To give a quick summary of some of the differences between the hemispheres:

Left Hemisphere: Language centres of the brain (verbal communication, especially reading and writing), more active when we interact with non-living things, such as machines. Abstract, literal, narcissistic, reductionist, categorical, uses bottom-up processing, emphasizes logic, order, rationality, and bureaucracy, and understands things in black-and-white. Leans toward short-term thinking. The LH sees things, including our own bodies, as an assemblage of parts, apprehends, and explains. The LH is more closely interconnected within itself than the RH.

Right Hemisphere: Our relationships to our embodied selves, to nature, to food, to spirituality, and to other people and all living things. Music, spatial abilities, and nonverbal communication (body language, facial expressions, eye contact, tone of voice etc). Holistic, relational, contextual, uses top-down processing, emphasizes change, empathy, and openness, and is the hemisphere of the brain responsible for meaning-making. Self-awareness, empathy, and identification with others is more RH-dependent. The RH sees the systemic whole, comprehends, and understands.

In the second half of The Master and His Emissary, McGilchrist dives into the Western canon of literature, philosophy, and art, pulling from disparate sources to demonstrate how Western thought has become increasingly LH dominant since the end of the Renaissance era, and in particular following the Industrial Revolution. He notes the rise in psychological ailments associated with deficits and/or dysfunction of the right hemisphere, including autism, schizophrenia, eating disorders and body dysmorphia, anxiety disorders, and various personality disorders including borderline personality disorder and narcissism.

McGilchrist characterizes the Western mind as being sub-clinically “autistic” and “schizophrenic” because of this leftward shift in cognition — a sentiment echoed by both Badcock and Shlain in their respective books.

A general consensus among these authors is that the invention of the printing press and the rise of literacy marked a major turning point where the Western world began to become more LH-dominant, as reading and writing — in particular of alphabetic scripts — lateralize to the LH. In particular, Shlain documents how periods of extreme violence followed spikes in literacy throughout the world — a topic I discuss in depth in “The Androgynous Mind.”

While I do not dispute that the invention of the printing press and the spike in literacy over the next few hundred years that followed was one of the major factors in the Western world’s tilt toward left-brained and “autistic” thinking, I think all of these authors overlook something critical.

What if the greatest factor in the Western brain’s shift toward LH thinking and RH dysfunction was not the spread of literacy itself, but rather what was inside many of the books?

For good or ill, no one can dispute the power of books to change a culture, in particular books that target the minds of the young — or those of their parents.

Poisonous Pedagogies

Starting around the 1600s, the rise in mobility and colonialism resulted in generations of parents who were raising children away from their extended families and traditions. Self-proclaimed “experts” began publishing books on child-rearing, targeting affluent, literate, and isolated mothers, and those who aspired to raise children who would climb the social ladder.

Alice Miller (1923-2010), a Jewish psychologist, penned multiple books about the “poisonous pedagogies” spread in these manuals, which advocated practices such as not hugging your children, lying to them, beating them, psychological manipulation, and early forms of sleep-training/cry-it-out.

Miller believed that “poisonous pedagogies” — which primarily arose out of modern-day Germany — resulted in distressed and alienated children with a vulnerability to narcissism and totalitarianism. This, she argued, in part gave rise to the conditions that led to Nazi Germany.

Many of the authors of these “poisonous” parenting manuals — mostly white men, though white women, such as Nazi pulmonologist Johanna Haarer (1900-1988), would later join the fray — were either not parents themselves, or were parents of psychologically distressed, physically ill, and/or mentally-ill children.

Haarer, for example, wrote:

“The best is the child in a separate room, where it then remains alone. Do not start taking the child out of bed, carrying it, weighing it, driving it or keeping it on your lap, even nursing it.”

Her daughter, Gertrud Haarer, later challenged her advice, and once stated in an interview that she “was apparently so traumatized that [she] believed [she] would never have children of [her] own.” Unfortunately, Haarer’s “inhumane parenting guidelines may still be affecting German children” today.

Decades earlier, Dr. Moritz Schreber (1808-1861), author of multiple best-selling parenting books in the 1800s, had three children who were later diagnosed with mental illnesses, including one who committed suicide. Another son, Daniel, became a famous case study for schizophrenia, and also for what we now call gender dysphoria.

Dr. Schreber is credited with being largely responsible for multiple generations of German children growing up “without direct, loving contact with their parents” and other family members.

According to one blogger, “[i]n Germany and Austria in particular, childcare advice was so neglectful that it was common for children to remain in their own soiled diapers and clothing for hours. Children were dirty, and so they were despised, and because they were despised, they were not cleaned and cared for.”

Other pedagogues include Dr. Luther Emmett Holt (1855-1924), who introduced the “cry it out” method in 1894 (still recommended in a majority of parenting books today), and John Watson (1878-1958), the “father of behaviourism”, who instructed parents not to excessively hug, kiss, or coddle their children.

Watson’s granddaughter, actress and comedian Mariette Hartley, later wrote a book, Breaking the Silence (1990), criticizing her grandfather and describing a family legacy of abuse, suicide, and alcoholism.

The 1800s was also the era when it became more common for young children to sleep apart from their parents. By the 1970s, this practice had expanded to putting each child in their own bedroom. Some modern poisonous pedagogues, such as bestselling author and mother-of-zero Gina Ford, have encouraged parents to train their children to sleep alone as early as possible — even from the day they come home from the hospital.

Meanwhile, some research has found that babies who sleep alone have significantly higher markers of stress and get less deep sleep than bed-sharing babies. Nonetheless, as many as 50% of parents in Western, English-speaking countries today report using some form of the cry-it-out method, while bed-sharing is highly stigmatized.

Western children also have unusually early bedtimes and are less included in parents’ social lives because of it.

In the mid-1800s, baby formula was invented, and by the 1970s, only around 10% of American mothers breastfed their babies past four months. Breastfeeding has made a comeback, fortunately, but still less than half of mothers exclusively breastfeed until their children are six months old.

Children who are fed formula instead of being breastfed are at a higher risk of obesity, autism, ADHD, precocious or early puberty, and various other ailments. These can have indirect consequences for the child as well, in particular when it comes to developing and sustaining friendships and later romantic relationships.

The late 1800s also saw the invention of the first mass-produced stroller. “Prams” were originally a luxury item, but by the end of World War I, they were available to all but the poorest families, and by the 1950s, they were considered a “must-have” for any new-parents.

Prior to this, Western babies were carried in slings, baskets, and packs — and this is still the case for the majority of children outside the West today.

All of these changes — unique in the history of childrearing — would contribute to babies and toddlers spending more time alone (or being ignored), and thus to poorer parent-child attachments, to higher levels of stress, and to disrupted development of the right hemisphere in the critical first three years of life.

In some cultures, babies are rarely put down — they are constantly being held by different family members and other people in these close-knit communities.

Babies and toddlers are essentially being pushed into independence before its developmentally appropriate, which can lead to a Peter Pan-like immaturity and stunting later on in life — tellingly, the origin story of the “Lost Boys” in Peter Pan (1904) is that they were “children who [fell] out of their perambulators when the nurse [was] looking the other way.”

“I see many children on the streets of New York in their strollers, facing away from their mothers or nannies who are on their cell phones or who look disengaged themselves; they are anything but present. The babies have a glazed look in their eyes, which is the result of feeling disconnected from the person who is central to their secure attachment.”

The Lost Boys’ escape to Neverland can be interpreted as a metaphor for maladaptive daydreaming, which is associated with spending a lot of time alone as a child, and known to be common in children who were neglected or experienced abuse.

Maladaptive daydreaming is also highly correlated with a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, with vulnerable narcissism, borderline personality disorder, schizoid personality disorder, and anxiety, depression, ADHD, and OCD.

Touch Starvation

In 1975, neuropsychologist James W. Prescott published a landmark paper, “Body Pleasure and the Origins of Violence”, which examined dozens of tribal societies and found that the deprivation of physical touch — of pleasure — in childhood predicted adult violence and other negative psychological outcomes.

“I believe that the deprivation of body touch, contact, and movement are the basic causes of a number of emotional disturbances which include depressive and autistic behaviours, hyperactivity, sexual aberration, drug abuse, violence, and aggression.”

It should be fairly obvious that sleep training, strollers, and bottle feeding (etc) would all decrease the amount of skin-to-skin contact — of body pleasure — babies and toddlers receive.

One might counter that the modern Western world is not particularly violent, compared to previous societies. While this is controversial, Prescott’s research also found that sexual permissiveness moderated the effects of low physical affection in early childhood on adult violence — however, this is clearly not the case for “depressive and autistic behaviours, hyperactivity, sexual aberration, [and] drug abuse”, all of which abound in our society.

As we all know, neglected and abused children are more likely to grow into promiscuous teenagers and adults — if the culture permits.

The “Cold Nurture” Epidemic and Its Symptoms

The word “trauma” is tossed around a lot these days, with many people complaining that the definition has become so broad, almost everyone can identify as traumatized.

But what if common Western culture and common “WEIRD” child-rearing practices are inherently traumatic for babies and toddlers? What if our collective parenting instincts are corrupted?

This is not a “parent-blaming” or “mom-shaming” argument — Miller and other authors, such as Gabor Maté, who write about the history of poisonous pedagogies go out of their way to exonerate parents (almost to a fault). I’m not talking about parents who are negligent or abusive or narcissistic — although those obviously exist. I’m talking about ordinary moms and dads who love their children and are trying to do what’s best for them, and turn to parenting books for guidance.

The problem is that most parenting books — as well as popular media outlets, many podcasts, and social media influencers — normalize what the majority of cultures throughout human history would consider neglect and/or abuse of babies and toddlers.

According to Darcia Narvaez, author of the Psychology Today column “Moral Landscapes”:

“In our culture, we have pretty much unnested our children. We are missing most of the components of what helps a baby grow into their full potential, their systems to develop properly. That’s the unnestedness.”

Narvaez characterizes Western parenting as being long “off the rails.” Her work frequently compares Western (and “colonial”) parenting practices over the past few centuries with Indigenous practices of childrearing, noting that Indigenous peoples in the Americas were “shocked” at the harsh parenting practices of the colonizers.

Alice Miller was able to trace examples of “poisonous pedagogies” back to at least the 1700s in her 1980 book For Your Own Good: Hidden Cruelty in Child-Rearing and the Roots of Violence.

This means that most Western families have been affected by toxic parenting ideas — as well as poisonous pedagogies affecting maternity care, postnatal care, and education — for around a dozen generations, and probably more.

The implications are staggering — even when parents sincerely wish to break the cycle of neglect and/or child maltreatment in their families, it is incredibly difficult to do so.

As Allan Schore once quipped, “Parenting well does not come naturally, what comes naturally is parenting the way we were parented.”

Obviously, not all children raised under the influence poisonous pedagogies suffer equally. Loving parents who, for example, follow “expert” advice and sleep-train their children, can raise children who are resilient, healthy, and attached to their families. Some children are born more sensitive than others. Something that traumatizes one child might have little negative impact on another.

However, the traits Alice Miller observed as common among adult children who were raised under “poisonous pedagogies” and/or by absent, cold, abusive, and/or narcissistic parents are incredibly common today and include:

Hyperactivity

Rejection of the inner child, negative self-talk about the self as a child

Overachievement and “giftedness”

Intellectualization and obsession with language and bureaucracy

Perfectionism

Validation-seeking

Hypersensitivity and what we would now call “rejection sensitive dysphoria”

Conformity of thought and reliance on groupthink (largely due to a fear of rejection and losing love)

Gullibility

Inability or limited ability to love and authentically connect to other people

Codependency and people-pleasing

Obsession with power

Impaired theory of mind / cognitive empathy

Poor boundaries

Alexithymia (inability to identify and describe emotions)

Masking and the creation of a “false self”

Anger issues and outbursts / “meltdowns”

A tendency toward transactional and/or exploitative relationships

I do not think it is a stretch to claim that almost everyone in the West struggles with several of the items above — regardless of whether we’ve been diagnosed with a psychiatric condition.

Almost all of the traits above are associated with the diagnostic labels of “ADHD” and high-functioning “autism” (formerly Asperger’s Syndrome, and autism without intellectual disability). And all of these traits are associated with what McGilchrist would characterize as dysfunctional or abnormal right hemisphere brain development, and left hemisphere dominance.

Miller published her books before social media, and so I will add the following symptoms to her list, drawing from both observation and McGilchrist’s and Badcock’s works:

A preference for text-based and online relationships over in-person ones.

Screen and Internet addiction, in particular to text-based platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and Substack (!!).

A vulnerability toward parasocial relationships, including with fictional characters.

A tendency to see one’s own body as an assemblage of parts, instead of an interconnected whole, and an increased vulnerability to transgender ideology, more interest in radical surgeries and other bodily alterations.

As Christopher Badcock quipped in The Diametric Mind, we are living in the “Age of Asperger.”

The Traumatized Right Hemisphere

Alice Miller, who died in 2010, wrote her books before much of the neuroscience research supporting her theories was conducted. But now a scientific explanation for her observations is available from research on brain development and the right hemisphere.

McGilchrist characterizes “autism” — and multiple other conditions known to be highly co-morbid with autism or to share traits with it, such as anxiety disorders, eating disorders, schizophrenia, body dysmorphia, and narcissistic and borderline personality disorders — as being a disorder of right hemisphere dysfunction and left hemisphere dominance.

From The Master and His Emissary:

“I believe the essential difference between the right hemisphere and the left hemisphere is that the right hemisphere pays attention to the Other, whatever it is that exists apart from ourselves, with which it sees itself in profound relation […] By contrast, the left hemisphere pays attention to the virtual world that it has created, which is self-consistent, but self-contained, ultimately disconnected from the Other, making it powerful, but ultimately only able to operate on, and to know, itself.”

In other words, the right hemisphere would develop largely in interaction with other people — as well as with animals and nature.

In The Matter With Things, McGilchrist notes:

“It is relevant that the important areas for mother-infant attachment, recognition of the mother’s face and voice, and of self-other distinction are all in the right hemisphere, which is normally dominant in early childhood.”

Erica Komisar, LCSW, a clinical social worker and psychoanalyst, expands on this point:

“The first three years of your child’s life are a critical window in which to develop your baby’s right brain and nurture her emotional health and social development through attachment, play, and nonverbal communication. The development of right-brain attributes, like the ability to read social cues, relate to others, and develop lasting emotional connections, lays the foundation for later cognitive development; without that foundation a child may not be able to tolerate the frustration and mistakes for effective learning or the resilience to recover from making a mistake.”

It logically follows that generations of neglecting the right hemisphere of our babies and toddlers under the misguided belief that “children forget everything that happened to them in early childhood” would lead to epigenetic changes that predispose babies to be more left-hemisphere dominant.

This creates a feedback loop — children raised under “poisonous pedagogies” become more left-hemisphere dominant and “autistic” as a result, and thus are more likely to turn written texts by “experts” for advice when raising their own children. This is further complicated by the fact that the left hemisphere is gullible, whereas the right hemisphere is our bullshit detector.

Over the past forty or so years, older beliefs about “schizophrenogenic mothers” and “refrigerator mothers” being the cause of their children’s schizophrenia and autism (i.e. right hemisphere dysfunction) have “fallen out of favour” and are described as “debunked” in multiple sources — notably, never with a link to an actual study.

I don’t agree with these terms, or the implied belief that all cases of schizophrenia, autism, and other developmental disorders and mental illnesses are related to or caused solely by absent, cold, neglectful, abusive, dysfunctional, and/or “poisonous pedagogical” parenting — genetics, diet, environmental toxins, and pharmaceutical factors are all very relevant.

It should be noted here that anything which causes brain damage or disrupts development during the first three years of life would disproportionately affect the right hemisphere, and thus could theoretically contribute to “autistic” traits and a runaway left hemisphere.

However, it’s worth noting that loneliness and lack of oxytocin are associated with chronic inflammation and impaired immune functioning, which would increase the vulnerability of neglected children to environmental factors.

Furthermore, where nurture is a factor, it makes little sense to focus exclusively on mothers, as fathers and extended family and community are also important.

However, as Erica Komisar writes:

“As we struggle to explain the increase in the numbers of children diagnosed with conditions on the autism spectrum, ADHD, and other social and developmental disorders, we have to consider that this rise may be directly related to increased maternal stress and the lack of consistent, intimate engagement of mothers (and other caregivers) with children.”

It is fairly obvious, for example, that lack of face-to-face time in infancy and toddlerhood could be a cause of prosopagnosia, or facial blindness, which is seen in around a third of autistic adults without intellectual disability, or of the difficulty many autistic children have with eye contact.

It is fundamental to neuroscience that cells that fire together, wire together. Babies learn faces from interacting with faces, not from “screen time” or playing with toys or smiling into Mom’s cell phone camera.

Nowadays, this lack of engagement often has little to do with how loving or attentive parents are with their children, but is instead a function of insufficient parental leave and mothers (and fathers) who are unable to quit their jobs to become full-time parents for financial reasons and instead have to rely on understaffed daycares.

Year Zero ran an incredible piece on the adverse effects of daycare on babies and toddlers by Laura Wiley Haynes — in short, even under the best circumstances and with highly-skilled, committed caregivers, it is impossible for a daycare setting to provide the amount of attention and attunement a child under the age of two requires to thrive.

Breaking the Cycle

In 2005, McGill professor Michael Meaney published research on rat pups and maternal care, building off work by Sigi Levine and Victor Denenberg from 1967.

Meaney’s research team observed mother rats with their pups, and divided them into “high-licking” and “low-licking” groups. Low-licking mothers were more fearful on average, and “beget more stress-reactive offspring.”

When Meaney and his colleagues cross-fostered the pups, they found that pups were more likely to repeat the maternal care they received, instead of the care style of their biological mothers, and that at an epigenetic level, early maternal care and affection was critical for the development of a healthy stress response.

Meaney writes:

“These findings demonstrate that the structural modifications of the DNA can be established through environmental programming and that, in spite of the inherent stability of this epigenomic marker, it is dynamic and potentially reversible.”

This is a theme that reverberates through Miller’s works — as well as other “trauma gurus” such as Gabor Maté — healing is possible, and quickly, within a generation or two.

However, according to Miller, we cannot heal until we understand why we’re in pain, and without awareness, we are likely to repeat the same parenting behaviours that contributed to our psychological distress.

On the opening pages of The Drama of the Gifted Child (1979), Miller writes:

“The damage done to us during our childhood cannot be undone, since we cannot change anything in our past. We can, however, change ourselves […] We become free by transforming ourselves from unaware victims of the past into responsible individuals in the present, who are aware of our past and are thus able to live with it.”

As Roger Hodgson of Supertramp sings in “Hide In Your Shell”, “the cure for pain is love.”

I experienced this firsthand in 2020 when I met my husband, and again in 2021 when we met our daughter. I see it every time my daughter hurts herself and asks me to kiss away the pain. It’s cheesy, but there’s scientific evidence for this poetic claim.

And as Erica Komisar points out in her second book, there is a second window of right hemisphere development, a second window in which healthy attachments and connections can be fostered — adolescence, or roughly ages nine to twenty-five.

(It is, of course, during this window that normal attachment can be hijacked by text-based, online relationships).

After the mid-twenties, it is admittedly much more difficult, but I doubt it’s impossible.

Legacies can be broken, and epigenetic trajectories sent on new paths toward healing.

