“She fell in love with every guy she ever dated. Whether they were smart or stupid or sweet or cruel, it didn’t matter. She didn’t like to be alone.” — Euphoria, Episode 7

Back in 2006, a few months into my first semester of undergrad at a small party school, one of my male besties from high school messaged me with a link to Tucker Max’s website.

He told me to study up on male pick-up artistry, as he was worried I’d “get taken advantage of.”

While somewhat offended — and suspicious my friend, a nerdy and horny Indian fella, was getting into the PUA stuff himself — I absolutely binge-read all of Max’s work that was available online, and looked a bit into Neil Strauss too. And lo and behold, I have a confession which may irk my remaining feminist-inclined female readers — I became a bit of a fan.

Say what you like about Max, that dude is funny, and unlike wimpster-y Male Ally types, I was fairly confident he would never break down after doing something sexual-assault adjacent and force a girl to listen to his big feelings about it. Back then I had a way of attracting the one-bad-day-off-from-a-school-shooting type and, frankly, I was more worried about those dudes than charming and hilarious playboys with artistic talent who might — gasp — write an entertaining short story about me.

And so I concocted a strategy, fuelled by my self-mythologizing over being a vaguely-exotic-looking blonde who once got a really high score on an IQ test. Basically, when dudes at the bar tried PUA stuff on me, I’d either call them on their shit, out-banter them (lol), or coolly walk away and go find another guy to talk to, thus becoming The Woman Negging Doesn’t Work On.

I kind of wanted to be a writer myself, of course, but like any Art Hoe who secretly worried I was unloveable because, you know, Mommy and Daddy Issues, I was much more interested in being a muse.

High art was preferable, but I’d settle for an anecdote in a man-slut’s memoir about blowjob mishaps and other drunken shenanigans.

Anything to feel special.

I was delusional, of course. My friend was right to be worried about me. I was a hot mess, and extremely vulnerable — radiating what someone once described as “prey energy.”

Now, I don’t know whether in today’s world I’d actually count as a “slut” or not — my “body count” is somewhere in the 20s, mostly due to serial monogamy and my tendency to impulsively dump guys because I had attachment issues. I’m not quite sure where because I stopped counting when I was 21 after getting drugged and raped by some generic-looking white dude at a bar and I couldn’t bring myself to add him to my list because it was kind of traumatic, obviously.

This was on the heels of two separate incidents where a guy I knew slept with me while I was black-out drunk — one high school friend (who was also wasted, to be fair) and one hot coworker who told everyone I was “great in bed” before I rejected him via one of the many female staff members who had a crush on him.

I would later learn in Feminism School (the sexual assault support centre at my university I started volunteering at after the drugged-rape incident) that both of those also count as “rape” (I would contest that it depends both on how drunk they were and whether they realized how drunk I was). Anyway, I had a flippant attitude of “why be traumatized by something I don’t even remember” and anyway, it’s hard to get properly worked up when your female mutuals are kind of jealous over your grey-rape by a guy who looks a bit like an Abercrombie model.

But I still feel like I shouldn’t have to include those guys in my “body count.”

(There are studies which find that heterosexual men report a higher average “body count” than heterosexual women, which authors tend to attribute to both sexes lying in the opposite direction — while not discounting that, I’ll wager that at least some of the difference comes from men counting rape-y incidents and women not counting them.)

Anyway, sluts — both male and female — have a bit of a bad name. Lots of men, in particular, want nothing to do with a woman who’s been around the block, so to speak.

“Worse still, can I possibly admit that most of us prefer a woman who doesn’t have an elevated body count? No one expects a virgin nowadays, but is it too much to expect that a woman can remember how many men she’s slept with? Most of us would prefer the number to be in single digits if we’re honest.” — Garry Craig Powell

I’ve known quite a few slutty women in my day, and was arguably at least slut-adjacent myself. (Hilariously, I never actually had a reputation for being slutty or easy — it was more the opposite … my college nickname from the cool boys was “Hateful Meghan” because I had a reputation for being kind of cold and rejecting. Story in the footnotes for paying subscribers, it’s a good one).

And guess what? Far from getting used up and discarded when they “hit the wall”, many of the former sluts I know are actually doing quite well.

Lots of dudes agreed with me here.

Maybe all was an exaggeration, but the sluttiest women I can think of from high school and university did end up in meaningful long-term relationships. Some are married now and have kids with their husbands. Others became single mothers quite young, but ended up settling down with someone later on. Some did sex work for a while when they were young (and fresh off severe childhood traumas), and ended up married or in a good long-term relationship in their 30s or 40s.

(I was a staff member at a feminist literary journal for a while and worked with quite a few former and current sex workers who contributed and/or volunteered. I can’t think of one who was difficult to work with, and the ones I got to know well were all kind and generous human beings — yes, including the trans women. What did they all have in common? Severely traumatic backstories, dysfunctional families, and, frequently, a history of being molested or otherwise physically abused as children. If you had a good childhood, I don’t think you have any right to judge them).

I also know some former rakish men who settled down as well — my husband being one.

What about the PUA dudes?

Roosh V is now an Orthodox Christian and wrote a book of advice for women on how to land a husband in a world of casual sex.

Neil Strauss pivoted to monogamy in a later book, but his marriage to a hot blonde model only lasted five years. But far from relapsing into pick-up artistry, he now has a “personal growth” and “relationships” brand going on, and is presumably on the hunt for his next wife.

Julien Blanc also married a hottie about a decade ago, and now does the podcast circuit giving relationship advice.

And as for Tucker Max, my favourite of the “fratire” writers — he’s been happily married for a decade to a hot blonde he has four kids and lives on a homestead with.

A real trad fairy tale. (I knew he was the best one).

In my last essay, “The Dark History of Parenting Books”, I discussed a study on hunter-gatherers which found that low physical affection toward children predicted higher rates of violence in a society — but “sexual permissiveness” was a mediating factor.

In other words, children who are neglected and/or abused are less likely to turn into violent psychos (etc) if they can bang out their trauma in their teens and twenties.

Anyway, I tend to see the good in people — and the damage — which is both one of my strongest traits and my downfall. I do realize that some people are just kind of psychopathic and evil, there are lots of predators out there — both male and female — and that whatever spark of good once existed in some people can be extinguished and lost forever.

But setting all that aside.

My slutty side has always been an extension of my need for touch.

I wasn’t hugged or cuddled much as a kid. I actually barely knew how to hug. I’d watch other people hug and wonder how they knew how to do that. When people hugged me, I kind of froze up and often they ended up apologizing, even though they didn’t do anything wrong.

But puberty was kind to me, and boys (and men) started paying attention.

They were an easy fix for my desire to be touched. To be held. To be cuddled.

Did I get taken advantage of? Obviously, and I don’t just mean the dudes I mentioned above — there are tons of other incidents I could write about, but you know what, it’s mostly embarrassing and I don’t really feel like leaning into victimhood or whatever, that hasn’t been cool since at least 2022.

The thing is, I rarely resented the (many) guys who kissed me when I was drunk and crying or otherwise obviously vulnerable. In the moment, it almost always felt like they were pulling me out of some abyss, reminding me that I could, in fact, feel something.

I’m sure I’ll get some flack for defending the PUA types, but there’s a world of difference between a guy who charms the pants off a drunk girl while he is drunk himself versus a jackass who roofies one.

If a guy made me laugh, then fair enough, can’t say he didn’t work for it.

Besides, the hole in me is drawn to the darker side of the male psyche. I enjoy reading writing by talented and problematic men. Sue me, I was a bad feminist back when I was one, always getting in trouble for being nice to “cancelled” people and generally understanding of men most feminists deemed unworthy of understanding.

Sure, being “taken advantage of” kind of sucks, but as long as the situation doesn’t get rape-y, it can be preferable to being alone. Which is why I have a history of letting guys make-out with me or solicit pics or whatever, in exchange for a shoulder to cry on when I needed one.

And say what you want about rakish men, a lot of them are damaged too — and most of them are successful rakes because they understand women, especially slutty ones. Frankly, most of rakish guys I’ve tangled with were extremely honest with me, yes, even about their intentions.

In my experience, it’s not the openly sinful you have to worry about screwing you over — it’s the people who wear masks of virtue, who judge the darkness in everyone else while denying their own demons, the ones who care so much about their own fragile reputation they’ll break the eighth commandment and curb-stomp your soul.

Again, setting aside the literal psychopaths and predators — underneath it all, many rakish scoundrels and doe-eyed vulnerable sluts are just lonely little kids desperately seeking love and connection.

The intensity of each hook-up is often driven by authentic feeling — hey, maybe this one is the one.

I never planned on ending up with a “body count” in the 20s (or a “kiss count” in, IDK, definitely triple digits). If I’d met someone I loved enough to marry when I was in my early twenties, I probably would have just done that.

The count builds slowly with each failed relationship, and as you get older, the number gets higher, you’ve been through a few rapes, it just kind of gets harder to care. But even with flings, there was almost always a sincerity there, and I often stayed friends with those rakish, half-insane guys well after things ended.

(To those reading this, hi).

I finally met my rakish husband when I was 32 and he was 34, during the 2020 Covid lockdown — it was a whirlwind romance, involving too many psychedelic drugs, him giving me refuge from an obsessive and abusive ex, a lot of trauma-dumping and healing, and both of us ditching substances we were abusing. He has a masters degree, a good job, a side-hustle playing music in a reggae band, and enough of a sordid past himself that he could never judge me for mine.

Sure, we both came with a lot of baggage — but we help each other carry it.

He takes care of me in a way I’ve never been cared for before. And when he knocked me up shortly after our impulsive elopement, he not only became a wonderful father, but a wonderful husband as well.

We both committed to giving our children a better childhood than either of us had — and, so far, we have two happy, healthy, socially confident little kids.

(And yes, Christian readers, we are both seeking God, it’s not exactly easy to just embrace belief, I’m working on it).

Frankly, if both of our mistakes led us to each other — and to our children — then it’s hard to really regret them.

Which is all to say, I think there are a lot of rakes and sluts out there with traumatic backstories and hearts that are secretly romantic — and, heck, maybe even good.

Don’t give up, and don’t let the haters get you down.

Anyway, the Divine Feminine always included whores as well as “holy ones”, wives, virgins, etc.

Here’s a song —

