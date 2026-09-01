The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

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Yasha Karda's avatar
Yasha Karda
Sep 1

Hi Meghan, thank you for this piece, it really resonates. I wonder if you’ve ever tried 5-MeO-DMT. It had somehow similar somatic effect on me. You can’t do yoga on it that’s for sure. Unfortunately for me ketamine is off limits now, for my relationship with it turned sad. If you are interested, you can check my post on the matter. https://yashakarda.substack.com/p/a-friend-that-never-was

The problem with K is that you can assume the warning do NOT apply to you because you learn you have an addictive personality only after getting addicted to it. Take care!

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Adeptus Magistus's avatar
Adeptus Magistus
Sep 4

Like we don't take cold medicine if you don't have a cold. Don't take K if its not healing you I guess.

I did it for fun and exploration for years, it had a lot.of beneficial effects on my mental health.

It was a very spiritual drug for me because we were getting it from pharmacies in India. I was young and obsessed with Hindu mythology, psytrance, Goa and it made that connection in me, still would.

I would experience that 100% knowledge that I was on the general right track following my conscience if I could, and that there is way more behind this life we perceive. That warm certainty from a night with maybe 5g of OBE or gold (yes even at the pharmacies they had grades) K and do it all in, would follow me for about 3 months until life took over, chipped away and I would top up. That is a powerful antidepressant. That's how my final year's were.

When I first started on K I was full on supersonic K-head for years, I had constant work when i wanted or didn't, no bills and k was cheap amongst my circles as all drugs were. Everyone around me were generally on some kind of drug, it was easy to do 2 or 3g of K around the fire with some good music, every night during the week, weather permitting.

Over the weekend after pills and speed/coke, maybe a trip, it was the chill-out day doc for a lot of us, lie down the beach, do lines of K drink beer and smoke, happy days 😂

Anyway I will read your other stuff later, you sound a bit English, I could be wrong, I usually am, well 51% of the time.

Ade x

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