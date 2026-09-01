I’ve written critically about ketamine before on this Substack, notably in the “Talking to God on Psychedelics” series and most recently in “Ketamine Jesus.”

So let’s be clear — I do not recommend getting into ketamine if you have an addictive personality, or any sort of history of dissociation. People with serious childhood trauma should be very, very careful with this drug. Yes, drug — ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic, not a classic serotonergic psychedelic like psilocybin.

Ketamine has a different dependence and addiction profile from many other drugs, but it is absolutely psychologically addictive for a lot of people, me included.

In “Talking to God Part 2” I compared ketamine to Ahtohallan, the frozen “river of memory” Elsa goes into in Frozen 2 — a ketamine trip can help you unwind traumatic memories and face them, which can be initially helpful, but if you go too far, you freeze. In the movie, Elsa turns into an ice statue — and, of course, is later rescued by Anna’s bravery and goodness, a common theme in both Frozen movies being that Elsa screws up and instead of being forced to change or deal with her own mistakes, is bailed out by her younger sister — in real life, a high dose of ketamine immobilizes you, you completely leave reality, a limp doll stuck in your own mind, unable to respond to the world.

I would love to have a healthy relationship to it, but I seem to struggle with that, so I’m writing this because I’m giving it up.

I wasn’t using it every day. My problem was that when I decided to use it, I wanted to use it again. And again. And eventually I would stop doing yoga on it or benefitting from it in any way, and just use it because I wanted to go to ketamine-land.

I don’t want to paint the picture as worse than it actually was — I was never physically dependent on it or using it all day or every day, I took long breaks from it, and I typically stuck to low doses. But my relationship to it has been troubled for a while, and turns out you don’t need to be literally addicted to something to have a problem with it.

But I guess I want to vent a bit about why I got so obsessed with it in the first place — and why, despite everything, I do think it has some valid medical uses.

There are plenty of studies out there showing it can be helpful for depression and anxiety, however, I do not think it is the ideal drug for either of these conditions. Unlike something like psilocybin mushrooms, ketamine doesn’t really force you to confront your shadow and change the underlying factors contributing to your psychological distress. It’s too easy to get lost in the river of memory.

But oh God, doing yoga on low doses of the stuff was a miracle for my chronic pain issues. And I’m not talking about “the pain goes away when I’m on it”, I’m talking real, long-term and seemingly permanent benefits which continued during the two-year break I took from it before falling off the wagon again in August 2025 (see “Ketamine Jesus”).

For new readers, a quick recap — when I was a year old, I fell off a staircase and badly dented my skull. I’ve had issues with my right shoulder and neck for basically my whole life. This isn’t a “oh I’m in pain and no one believes me” situation, it’s a “hey, what the hell happened to you?” type situation where healthcare workers have generally been very supportive and generous to me, so I’m not trying to paint myself as some kind of giant victim here because lots of people have chronic pain which is more or less unverifiable and if any of them are reading this they probably think I’m a lucky bitch for having a giant lump on my head.

(I also used to get chronic migraines. Those went away completely after my first hero-dose of shrooms — if you’ve ever had a migraine, you know what a miracle that was for me! I’ve given birth to an eight and a half pound baby without painkillers and in a lot of ways, some of my old migraine were almost more painful than that. I am a lucky bitch!)

Right. Anyway. Ketamine yoga.

Ketamine yoga involves taking a small dose of ketamine and mixing it with a couple puffs of weed. Low doses are key here, you can’t do yoga if you’re fried.

I put on some music, and I let my body dance for me.

I don’t know how else to explain it. It is, in fact, a bit like a mini-psychosis or spirit possession. My body starts to move for me, without my mind consciously controlling it. I am capable of yoga moves and dance moves I have no idea how to do sober, my body moves effortlessly, twists and contorts in bizarre ways, in ways that release pain and tension from parts of my body I didn’t even know were hurting.

Meanwhile, your dissociated mind travels through the river of memory.

It’s kind of like seeing a somatic therapist and a good chiropractor — for a fraction of the price!

(Similarly, getting a massage on low doses of ketamine and weed is significantly more effective and healing-feeling than a regular massage. It’s freaking great, I’m not going to lie.)

This is not just stretching — I wish I knew how to better describe it, or that I’d thought to take a video of me doing it — it’s like your body knows how to move to heal itself.

I’ve lain on the floor, sprawled out like Jesus on the cross, my arms writhing and shoulder twitching in a cosmic dance that loosens up my shoulders.

I’ve had my face go crazy, opening and closing my mouth and contorting and cracking and woken up to find that my jaw is no longer clenching.

It’s extremely weird, but also, ketamine yoga has been the most effective intervention for my pain issues I’ve found so far. And while I’m skeptical that ketamine is a good drug for depression in the direct, antidepressant sense, obviously being in less pain generally also improves your mental health.

But as I said before, the effects are long-lasting. I carry less tension in my neck and shoulders now than I did as a teenager. My jaw is still doing pretty well. I’m in less daily pain now, in my late thirties after having two kids, than I remember being in as a kid, and definitely a heck of a lot less than in my twenties and early thirties.

And if I really believe the effects are long-lasting, then this is a drug I don’t need anymore. It’s served its purpose for me, and my Elsa tendencies mean that when I mess with it, I too-often wander too far into Ahtohallan.

Reasons Not To Do Ketamine

Obviously there are reasons why people would want to try ketamine, especially if they have chronic pain issues which might be helped by the kind of yoga I describe here.

The pain relief has honestly been too much of a miracle for me to completely turn against the drug. And it’s obvious to me that a lot of people are capable of having a fairly healthy relationship to it, just as most people who drink do not binge-drink or become alcoholics.

However, in the spirit of due diligence, here are reasons to be very cautious or avoid ketamine:

Ketamine can destroy your bladder if used too frequently and in too high of doses. There are stories of people who got so hooked on it, they literally started peeing out chunks of their bladder. While I don’t have this problem (luckily), it sounds horrifying and if you experience any bladder pain after using ketamine, stop immediately .

Ketamine tolerance builds quickly. I got the most benefit out of it when I used it infrequently. A low dose of ketamine for yoga after months of not touching it generally generated great returns, and each subsequent dose within a short time frame had diminishing ones. My issue is that once I go into ketamine-land, I want to stay there, and I seem to struggle to limit myself to one dose every few months. If you’re struggling with the kind of pain that you think ketamine yoga might help, I would talk to a doctor, and I would be very cautious about the claims of mental health benefits.

Snorting ketamine can cause congestion and long-term sinus and breathing issues, including nasal perforations if you get a contaminated batch or start abusing over-the-counter nasal decongestants. On that note, do not mess with over-the-counter nasal decongestants, these are ridiculously addictive and I’m just lucky that an ayahuasca trip got me off of them.

Do not drive or operate any sort of vehicle after using ketamine, even a small dose can impair your vision and motor skills. While the effects of ketamine usually wear off after about an hour, I personally always had a rule that I didn’t drive until the next day if I took some earlier, even if I seemed 100% sober. TBF I’m an anxious driver even on a good day, but I still think this is a good rule.

You can have an unhealthy relationship with ketamine without being physically dependent on it or doing it every day. Just because you can stop for months at a time with zero side effects doesn’t mean it’s not an issue! Psychological state matters.

Ketamine poses a significant psychosis risk for people who are vulnerable to it. If you read the “Ketamine Jesus” piece, you’ll see that “psychosis” in the sense of “hallucinating voices” isn’t always as scary as you might think — the “voices” I heard were actually very kind and trying to help me, including telling me to stop using ketamine, so there you go. In retrospect, I am actually kind of diminishing my experience by labelling it as a “psychosis”, when a better description is that “Jesus” decided to intervene during a psychological crisis and helped me. And I suppose I’ve decided that I don’t care whether the events in “Ketamine Jesus” were literally true or not, it’s healthier for me to believe that there is a God and that He cares about me, even when I’m being kind of an asshole. I realize I can believe in God without believing the voice of “Jesus” or other spirit-related hallucinations were real, but also I kind of liked Ketamine Jesus — he wasn’t the “perfect man” many Christians make him out to be, but he was still a good guy and I actually prefer the flawed and very human version of him I encountered. I also quite like the part of the “psychosis” where he’s coming back to Earth scattered in an unknown amount of fragments to continue his work starting in 2027, though admittedly I am not a fan of the part where I was personally partially responsible for shattering his soul. Long story.

Thank you, ketamine, for helping heal me.

You were a miracle at first but you morphed into a demon which possessed me, and it’s time to say goodbye forever.

For more on the risks and myths of ketamine, I highly recommend Andrew M. Weisse’s Substack.