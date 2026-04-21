Psychedelic plants can perform miracles.

Psilocybin (“magic”) mushrooms have been shown to alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and even autism, they can cure migraines and cluster headaches, and they can assist with recovery from traumatic brain injuries.

Magic mushrooms may be able to repair a damaged gut and treat obesity, diabetes, and fatty liver disease. They have been shown to sometimes help with eating disorders and even, in one case study, pull someone into complete recovery from ARFID.

They may help with autoimmune disorders and reverse symptoms of “Long Covid” — and, I believe, when used carefully and in combination with other medicinal plants, boost the immune system to protect against illness.

They can slow cell aging, and increase lifespan. Many people report — and I’ve witnessed this first-hand — that they can literally make someone look years younger after a few large doses.

They can help treat serious addictions to drugs such as opioids, nicotine, alcohol, and refined sugar, all while being non-addictive themselves — after a few doses in a row, psilocybin simply stops having any mind-altering effects, making it pointless to do too often.

In one dramatic example, magic mushrooms even restored a paralyzed man’s ability to walk.

They can trigger such profound spiritual experiences as to affirm the faith of rabbis, priests, and other religious clergy — and they can turn atheists into believers of God.

Thank You, Joe Rogan (and Donald Trump!)

I don’t care what you think about Joe Rogan or Donald Trump.

People are freaking complicated, and I’ve read enough of the Bible to know that God frequently picks extremely difficult if not outright toxic people to do his bidding, and — being a (loose) believer in the rogue theory that Jesus used magic mushrooms and other plant medicines to perform his “healing miracles” — I suspect this is the case here.

History was made a few days ago, when Donald Trump gathered Rogan, Kennedy, and a few others to announce that he was signing an executive order to remove barriers to psychedelic drugs as treatments for “serious mental illness.”

This is fantastic news. Thousands — maybe more — lives will be saved or improved over the next few years because of this moment.

And yet there has been little fanfare (so far) about this monumental occasion — including, notably, from the many activists “bringing awareness” to the struggles of those with serious mental health issues, chronic pain and illness, disordered eating, addictions etc.

Those of us who have struggled with addiction and brain-gut related chronic health issues should be celebrating! And yet … as is too-often the case following any media pronouncement on the potential of psilocybin and other psychedelics … crickets.

Sure, part of this is that roughly half the population is more or less incapable of admitting that Donald Trump is capable of doing something that might actually improve people’s lives — but I think there’s a lot more going on here.

It is very difficult — if not impossible — to overdose on shrooms, and you cannot become physically dependent on them. Dr. Robert Lustig reported that “few users of psychedelics demonstrated either dependency or withdrawal upon quitting . . . Virtually no emergency room visits, no spike in crime, and no users rushed into rehab, as is often the case when dopamine agonists (e.g. cocaine) or opiates (e.g. heroin) are withdrawn.”

I’ve personally seen psilocybin pull my now-husband out of a six-year fentanyl addiction — we’ve been together nearly six years now, and he still hasn’t touched the stuff since before we hero-dosed shrooms on our second date. He’s far from alone here — just a few weeks ago, we were at a comedy show and the opening act shared a story and cracked a few jokes about how magic mushrooms helped him recover from a heroin addiction.

The migraines, gut issues, and picky eating that had plagued me since I was a small child disappeared after hero-dosing a handful of times. My eyesight even improved — I had been prescribed glasses a few years earlier and my vision had gone downhill since I started wearing them, but after multiple large doses of shrooms my eyesight improved to the point that I no longer needed glasses, better than it had been when I was prescribed them.

One friend reported that taking four grams of shrooms with my husband and I did more to alleviate her OCD symptoms than literally any other intervention she’s tried — she now takes them semi-frequently, using the tea recipe I “downloaded” from the spirit world back in spring 2020. Another friend found his asthma symptoms temporarily alleviated after large doses. Someone else I know reports that she’s successfully used them for years to manage chronic fatigue syndrome.

I’ve used magic mushrooms to purge out symptoms of an intestinal blockage / parasite, to avoid getting sick when one of my kids gets ill, and to rapidly heal nasty cuts and, once, even an ingrown toenail. I’m also convinced that they improved my husband’s and my fertility — as we seem to get pregnant very easily with very healthy children despite both having multiple risk factors for low fertility and miscarriages.

Other entheogens may be even more powerful. I’m hesitant to recommend ayahuasca — I’ve tried it four times — because I don’t think it’s safe to take outside of a ceremony setting with a very well-trained facilitator, but I was amused by this story of a woman who reported that ayahuasca “ripped the Botox” out of her face. And then there’s ibogaine, which may be one of the most effective treatment for addictions on the planet.

The case studies are accumulating. The research is compounding and extremely promising. More and more people are coming out to publicly share their miracles. Shrooms are relatively easy to grow, inexpensive, physically safe, and have the potential to treat a wide range of common ailments.

So why are so many people so scared to try a little bit of magic?

Obviously, Big Pharma Hates Shrooms

I’ll state the obvious — Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Beauty (etc) and their media partners do not want people taking magic mushrooms because they pose a major risk to profits.

A miracle from nature that can replace SSRIs, GLP-1s, and toxic anti-aging interventions such a Botox? Say it ain’t so!

Just try to continue an unhealthy diet while semi-regularly taking shrooms. I bet you can’t do it. I took 1.5 grams once after eating a McDonald’s breakfast sandwich and I cannot put to words how deeply unpleasant that experience was.

Thou Shalt Not Consume

But here’s the craziest thing — even the (many and growing number of) people who like to (justifiably) rant and rage about the evils of Big Pharma etc are most quiet about psychedelics. (Yes, I do realize many people are helped by pharmaceuticals, and I’m not in favour of banning anything — I just think psychedelics should also be an accessible option for those who wish to try them).

I’ve dropped comments into articles about weight loss, aging and beauty, Long Covid, addictions, mental illness and more suggesting the author try magic mushrooms — I rarely get a response, and when I do, the author almost always says they are “too scared” to try that and would prefer to inject themselves with a sketchy new drug like Ozempic with unknown long-term consequences over taking a large dose of an entheogen that has been used medicinally for thousands of years — if, you know, you are the sort of person to “listen to Indigenous peoples.”

I’ve also talked to a lot of people about this, and they almost always believe me when I tell them about the benefits I’ve experienced, witnessed, read about, and which are backed up by research — but they still say they’re too scared to try it themselves, even if they agree it might help them.

Andrew M. Weisse, a popular Substack author who writes about psychedelics, has speculated that people are afraid to try shrooms because of all the brainwashing around them being illegal, “restricted”, and “dangerous” “drugs” instead of “plant medicines.”

I don’t think he’s wrong, but I’ve found that a lot of people are very willing to try other, more dangerous and often also illegal drugs, and yet won’t touch psilocybin.

Not because they don’t believe in their power.

Because they do.

Playing “Am I The Asshole” With God

I think the biggest barrier to people trying psilocybin — other than safe access — is fear of accountability, and fear of losing control.

At very high doses, psilocybin can kind of be like getting Christmas Carol-ed, or playing “Am I The Asshole” with the spirit world — or “God.”

This is the primary way in which magic mushrooms work their “divine” miracles — not through direct healing (although there is a lot of that too), but by forcing people to look at themselves more objectively and drawing their attention to unhealthy habits or patterns which are compromising their health.

My husband’s opioid addiction didn’t disappear overnight with a big dose of shrooms — with their help, he was able to quit abusing fentanyl overnight and switch to a prescribed dose of methadone, which he slowly tapered down over the next five years before quitting opioids altogether at the beginning of last summer.

And if shrooms “cured” my migraines and gut issues, it is only because I made dramatic changes to my diet and lifestyle after I hero-dosed them.

After experiencing miraculous healing with shrooms I became a fervent advocate, telling anyone who would listen that they just had to try them.

After about a year or so of this, my brother pulled me aside and told me to stop recklessly encouraging people to do mushrooms. “I’m glad they helped you,” he said. “But I know a few people who had their lives ruined by them.”

“Ruined how?”

“They freaked out and couldn’t do their jobs anymore, ended up quitting, and are now doing something less lucrative.”

“What were they doing before? Like are these guys from your fraternity? Dudes in finance and investment banking and all that crap?”

This is a real risk with magic mushrooms — after you take them and get Christmas Carol-ed by the spirits, you might be psychologically incapable of continuing the path you are currently following.

My brother told me that in his early twenties, he’d taken a bunch of magic mushrooms with some friends and had a very bad trip — in short, he got Christmas Carol-ed. “I fell into a very bad depression afterwards,” he said. “They told me I was an asshole. Over and over, for like six hours. It was awful.”

The thing is — and I couldn’t help but point this out — my brother was a giant asshole back then, and considerably less of an asshole after.

This is not a glitch; while there is a risk that getting into psychedelics can make some extremely narcissistic people more narcissistic (the dreaded “spiritual narcissism”), it may boost empathy and decrease Cluster B traits in milder cases.

I don’t take this lightly — there is a real risk that a minority of people will collapse into depression, psychosis, or even suicidality following difficult psychedelic experiences. I have heard or read at least four stories of people attempting or successfully committing suicide while high on or after doing mushrooms. And psilocybin studies have found that between 5% – 10% of participants report adverse effects / worse mental health after their trip.

I’ve personally witnessed two Christmas Carol-ings — once with my ex-boyfriend in May 2020, and once with my husband in December 2025. While both guys definitely had a very difficult experience, there were dramatic improvements in behaviour afterward, of which, I’ll admit, I was the primary beneficiary. (Here’s a good example of this from reddit).

I haven’t had an extreme Christmas Carol-ing — my early experiences with shrooms in particular were far more It’s a Wonderful Life in nature — but I have had difficult trips where I had to come to terms with my bad behaviours, mistreatment of others, and unhealthy coping mechanisms. Integration and moving forward can be incredibly difficult, and I don’t want to diminish the risks of adverse psychological outcomes.

For the real, deep-healing of psilocybin mushrooms to take effect, the person taking them must surrender control to the shroom “spirits” — to “God”, if you prefer, or the collective unconsciousness which allows you to see your experiences through a more objective lens.

Psychedelics can help people fall deeper in love, or they can abruptly end a relationship. They might inspire you to leave your job to pursue something more prosocial. Unlike psychiatric medications, which dull our emotions and dim our desires, psilocybin actually amplifies everything. To heal from some deeper pains on psychedelics like psilocybin is to quickly relive them — and feel it all over again.

Drugs such as SSRIs help people who feel lost continue their present course. A big dose of psilocybin will show you new routes you can take which are more in alignment, so to speak — and then it is your responsibility to change direction.

You have to take ownership of your faults, mistakes, and unhealthy patterns. You have to face your inner shadow, and figure out how to integrate it and direct your desire in healthier directions.

Many people are unwilling to do this.

Faith in Shrooms

Psychedelics aren’t for everyone — notably, I do not think they are particularly psychologically safe for people under the age of twenty-five.

In cases where a child is struggling with their mental health, disordered eating, etc, the best option for a psychedelic treatment is to treat the parents, as the mushroom spirits may be able to help them identify lifestyle factors contributing to their child’s illness and/or distress.

You have to want to heal, you have to be willing to lose control, and you have to be willing to examine yourself objectively and critically in order to benefit from them.

Bad trips do happen, but if properly integrated, they can yield some of the profound beneficial results — not just for individuals, but for the people in their lives.

I can’t help but be afraid for the future and it helps to believe in something — and, yes, religious folks, I am choosing to believe in God to help me through.

But I’m also choosing to believe in magic mushrooms.

Thank you for helping me heal — for showing me a path toward healing myself.

~ Meghan

More On Psychedelics —

I also highly recommend Andrew M. Weisse’s Substack, “The Psychedelic Blog” and April Pride’s “Set Set - For Women Changing Their Minds.”