The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

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Meghan Bell's avatar
Meghan Bell
4d

For the sake of a balanced argument, here's a good piece warning about the dangers of letting the pharmaceutical industry seize control of psychedelic medicine --

https://drmcfillin.substack.com/p/the-next-chemical-cage-has-a-beautiful

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April Pride's avatar
April Pride
3d

I feel the thread in your piece about accountability- how these experiences can confront people with themselves. Yes. And… that’s exactly why this work needs more care, not less. More context. More pacing. More integration than we’re currently giving it culturally. Otherwise we risk turning something sacred into something extractive. Another thing to consume, optimize, evangelize.

The question I keep coming back to isn’t “why are people afraid?” but “what would make this actually safe enough to open to?” For more bodies, more histories, more realities. Because the goal isn’t just breakthrough. It’s what someone can live with after.

Thank you for the shoutout- I really appreciate you including my work in this conversation.

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