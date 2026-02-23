The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caperu_Wesperizzon's avatar
Caperu_Wesperizzon
16h

Astounding. When you’ve wasted your life, it’s easy to forget how much someone who doesn’t waste theirs can accomplish.

Why is it insane not to sauté the onion? I usually avoid burned things, and anything fried. Transphobic, I know.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Meghan Bell and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meghan Bell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture