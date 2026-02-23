A paid subscriber who fell in love with my healthy chocolate muffins requested more recipes — this one is for you! (Also for all the friends and family who have asked me for one or both of these recipes).

I’m putting these recipes together in the same post because they share some ingredients and I usually make them back-to-back after a big Costco shop to save money.

Yes, yes, I know there are a lot of chicken soup recipes out there. But many will tell you to do insane things like add onion without sautéing first and/or omit important immune-boosting and gut-healing ingredients like ginger and turmeric, so mine is better. Kids love it, adults love it, it brings you back to life when you have a nasty virus, post sweaty work-out, or after a night of partying. Go a bit heavier on the olive oil and it’ll help relieve constipation too.

The pasta sauce is just delicious as well as very healthy.

Yes, the chicken soup is baby-friendly, because it’s a myth that you can’t give babies salt. I personally avoided giving my kids pasta until they were over a year old, but the sauce is also very kid-friendly — and popular even with pickier kids. Just to brag a bit, but quite a lot of people have told me my pasta sauce is the best they’ve ever had (it’s my twist on the recipe my great-grandmother brought over from Italy).

Like most of my recipes, both of these a bit of a project (half-day for soup, full-day for sauce), so you want to use the biggest pot possible and freeze in family-meal-portion sizes in glass Tupperware. As such, I don’t include quantities, because you’ll want to adjust according to pot size and personal flavour preferences.

If you’re making both recipes, you’ll want to pick up the following at Costco:

— Two organic whole chickens (at our local store, they come in a bundle at a reasonably good price and this is a huge money-saver)

— Large extra virgin olive oil

— Big bag of carrots

— Big bag of yellow onions

— Big block of parmigiano reggiano (or grana padano)

— If you want to save money (but sacrifice flavour / health) buy cans of tomatoes at Costco too (I prefer to fork out cash for jarred tomatoes, which they don’t carry at our local Costco, alas); the number of cans (or jars) you need depends on your pot size, aim to have enough to fill roughly 80-85% of your biggest pot.

I’m a big fan of growing your own herbs, will throw it out there that thyme in particular seems to grow like a weed and will survive under a bit of snow. Rosemary, sage, and oregano are also easy to grow. I find basil trickier, but lots of people successfully keep big basil plants alive.

Step 1 — Make Your Own Chicken Broth

Don’t buy chicken broth in the grocery store. Those contain gross additives, excess crappy salt, and may contain contaminants like BPA or heavy metals. It’s easy to make the stuff yourself, so that’s what you should do.

The quality of the broth will be as good as the chicken you use to prepare it. My family buys the affordable, organic whole chickens from Costco and roast them with olive oil, butter, sea salt, pepper, lemon, paprika, garlic, rosemary, sage, and thyme. I then make two big batches of chicken broth from the carcasses — one for the chicken soup, and the other for the pasta sauce. However, it’s totally fine to make a batch of broth from a leftover rotisserie chicken or whatever.

I just make plain broth without aromatics because all that stuff comes later. But you do you. I usually make one batch of broth, then either the soup or pasta sauce, then the second batch of broth, then the other recipe. But if you have the fridge space to store the broth, you could make both batches of broth back-to-back (it also freezes well).

Chicken Broth Steps

— Pick all the leftover chicken off the carcass and remove herbs, lemon etc. Put leftover chicken in a Tupperware in the fridge to use later.

— Put the carcass and all bones etc in your biggest pot and fill nearly to the top with water (filtered water better, obviously).

— Bring to simmer on the stove, reduce heat to very low, cover with a lid (ideally one that will let some steam / heat escape, or leave a crack instead of fully covering).

— Add around 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar (depending on pot size).

— Let simmer for 12 - 24 hours (longer is better). I leave it on low heat overnight.

— For the batch of broth going in the soup, I usually add a few more cups of filtered water in the early morning because it reduces quite a bit and you want at least 3/4s of a pot of broth. You only need around 1/4 a pot of broth for the pasta sauce so no need to add more water there, the more concentrated the better. Obviously, if you make all the broth first, you can get away without or with less dilution in the chicken soup by adding extra broth you don’t need for the sauce.

— Turn off heat and let cool. Scrap the gunk off the top and dispose.

— Strain out the bones etc into another large pot. Pick off any remaining chicken and put in Tupperware in fridge. Compost bones etc.

You get better quality broth if you break the bones and roast them first, but I’m too scared of messing this up and leaving shards in the broth so I don’t do it (if you want to try this, look up how to do it properly online!). My chef friend says I’m being a wimp so if you know how to do this, more power to you!

Step 2 — Soup!

Ingredients:

— Chopped carrots (medium-thick rounds)

— Chopped celery

— Chopped yellow onions

— Fresh minced garlic (I like a lot of garlic)

— Fresh minced or grated ginger (same thing, I use a lot of ginger)

— Dried turmeric powder

— Fresh sage, rosemary, and thyme (I pick and finely chop the sage and rosemary, but add the thyme sprigs as is and pick the sticks out at the end, because lazy)

— Extra virgin olive oil

— Homemade chicken broth

— Sea or kosher salt

— Black pepper

— Leftover chicken

— Optional: Fresh squeezed lemon juice

— Optional: Fresh oregano (just don’t add too much, bit of a strong flavour)

A cure for all the common winter ailments

Steps:

— Warm olive oil in your biggest pot and add the carrots and celery. Sauté on medium-high heat for at least 5 minutes or until they just start to brown. Stir frequently and lightly salt. Carrots and celery should fill pot to around 1/4 height.

— In a separate pan (cast iron or stainless steel) warm olive oil and add your onions. Sauté on medium-high heat until they just start to brown, stirring regularly and lightly salting as you go.

— Once onions start to brown, add garlic and ginger and cook for another 30-60 seconds or until garlic starts to brown / smell delicious.

— Dump the onions, garlic, and ginger into the pot with the carrots and celery.

— Pour chicken broth in the pot and bring to a simmer — fill just below brim.

— Add fresh herbs and a generous amount of turmeric.

— Add more sea salt and black pepper (don’t over-salt, you can always add more at the end, but you can’t take it out once it’s in!)

— Let simmer on low heat for 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally.

— Add leftover chicken, simmer for a few more minutes (maybe 15 tops), then turn off heat and let cool.

— Add more sea salt to taste.

— Once cool, pick out thyme stems (if applicable) and scoop soup into glass Tupperware to freeze.

Options When Serving:

— Bring back up to a simmer and add egg noodles or another grain of your choice (can add more filtered water if necessary). You don’t want to add noodles to the main batch because they’ll overcook and get soggy. Noodles are best al dente (and healthier!) and will keep cooking after you turn off the heat so you usually want to take at least 2-3 minutes off the recommended cooking time.

— Add fresh parsley as a garnish and/or grate parmigiano reggiano or grana padano on top.

— Taste before serving as more sea salt may be necessary (or let people add their own salt, my husband prefers it saltier than my kids).

Step 3 — Pasta Sauce!

Ingredients:

— Homemade chicken broth

— Extra virgin olive oil

— Jarred or canned tomatoes (enough to fill about 80-85% of your pot)

— Finely chopped yellow onions

— Fresh minced garlic (I use a lot)

— 2-3 green peppers

— Fresh parsley, basil, thyme, rosemary, and oregano (dried oregano is okay)

— Sea or kosher salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes

— Leftover parmigiano reggiano (or grana padano) rinds, chopped into small chunks

— Optional: leftover chicken (if you don’t put it all in the soup)

— Optional: 1-2 big, peeled carrots for extra sweetness!

Steps:

— Warm a generous amount of olive oil (at least 1-2 cm deep covering whole bottom of pot), then add chopped onions and sauté until they begin to brown, lightly salting and stirring frequently.

— Add minced garlic and sauté for another 30-60 seconds

— Pour chicken broth in pot until about 1/4 full

— Add 1-2 jars of tomatoes (or one large can) and mix well

— Cut green peppers in halves or thirds and remove seeds etc, add to pot

— For extra sweetness, peel 1-3 large carrots and add to sauce. I add them whole and remove them later, but if you want them in there, you can also cut into rounds and add them like that, or you can take them out near the end to blend and add back in.

— Bring to simmer then put heat on low, stir every 15-20 minutes

— Pick all the herbs, but set the basil aside because you want to add it last

— Blend all herbs (except basil) into jarred tomatoes and add to sauce — add some red pepper flakes to one of the blender batches. Your pot should be nearly full, but you should have 2-3 jars of tomatoes left to add at the end. If you don’t want to pick the thyme, you can just add the sprigs and pick the stems out after the sauce cools, bit messier than with the soup, but a lot easier.

— Once the tomatoes and herbs are added, cover with a lid and simmer for at least 3-4 hours on low heat (I usually do around 5-6). The green peppers should be mush. Stir every 15-30 minutes.

— Add salt and black pepper (don’t add too much salt, you can add more at the end).

— The longer you simmer, the more the sauce will thicken and reduce so you can add another jar or two of tomatoes after a few hours if you want — you don’t want the sauce to be at the brim of the pot because you still need to add parmesan rinds, a jar of sauce with basil, and, if you want, leftover chicken. Save at least one jar to add the basil near the very end of the recipe.

— If you added whole carrots and want to blend them in (I usually just remove what’s left of them), remove some sauce and the carrots and put back in the blender, blend, then add back in the sauce. I strongly advise against blending the green peppers in, they’re delicious in whole pieces in the sauce but taste a bit funny blended in. You might think it’s a good idea, but it really isn’t. As such, you don’t want to use an immersion blender to blend the carrots.

— About 30-45 minutes before you’re turning off the heat, add a jar of tomatoes with the basil blended in.

— Add any leftover chicken you have and stir well.

— About 30 minutes before you turn off the heat, add the small chunks of parmesan rinds (the smaller you chop them, the better). Stir every few minutes to make sure they don’t sink to the bottom and stick.

— Turn off heat. Add more sea salt and pepper to taste.

— Let cool before transferring to Tupperwares to freeze.

This is a base sauce, so you can modify it for different recipes by adding different meats (e.g. ground beef and lamb, hot Italian sausage, more chicken), some white wine (cook for about 20 minutes), or maybe some cream and more parmesan (romano is fine for this) to make a rose sauce. Etc. But it’s also very good as is.

Extremely kid-friendly (as long as you don’t add too much red pepper). I recommend using shell pasta or something like rotini or macaroni instead of spaghetti because it holds the sauce better and it’s easier for kids to eat. Always undercook your pasta a bit and let the noodles finish cooking in the sauce for al dente!

