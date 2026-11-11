Hi everyone,

Ancient Problemz and I got into a bit of a debate over on his podcast, talking about false allegations, why ketamine is unusually potent as a date-rape drug, and my recent piece “The #MeToo Reckoning: When Women Lie About Rape.” It gets a bit heated at the end, but overall was a pretty good conversation. Some swearing and we get a bit sexually explicit in parts, so don’t listen at work or around kids.

I’m joined once again by Meghan Bell to discuss her most recent piece The #MeToo Reckoning: When Women Lie About Rape. I break my rule about discussing The Current Thing and delve into The Cornell 7 along with the female desire to consume true crime and propensity to have false revelations about people…

Topics covered:

Steven Galloway case details — A former UBC professor and Canadian novelist accused of sexual assault and rape by a former student with whom he had a two-year affair; evidence from an ongoing defamation trial (text messages, testimony from her ex-husband and friends) suggests the allegations were false.

Impact on the Canadian literary scene — Discussion of how Galloway lost his job, career, and friends, and how supporters like Margaret Atwood were attacked for backing his right to due process.

The Cornell case — Meghan argues that while what happened might not meet New York State’s legal definition of rape, that doesn’t mean Jane Doe is lying.

Doxxing and naming of accusers vs. accused — Debate over press ethics in publishing the names of accused men (the “Cornell 7”) while withholding the accuser’s name, and Sixth Amendment right-to-face-accuser discussion.

Personal anecdotes about false accusations — Ancient shares stories of being falsely accused of slapping a woman in college and being accused of “text harassment” by a coworker; Meghan shares a story about being pressured by an ex-boyfriend to falsely accuse the guy she cheated on him with of sexual assault.

Motivations for false allegations — Discussion of career opportunism, revenge, manipulation, and the idea that people don’t need a “spreadsheet” motive to seek vengeance.

Women lying to protect men — Meghan points out that women are more likely to downplay or hide assaults to protect men in their social circle, including her own example of minimizing an incident.

Allegations against the Cornell 7 specifics — Clarification that the dispute centres on consent, not whether sex occurred; discussion of ketamine use, hair follicle tests showing two accused men had not used ketamine, and Jane Doe’s lawyer’s error naming the wrong frat president.

Role of social manipulation among supporters — Debate over whether women who supported the Galloway accuser were “manipulated.” Meghan talks about how she believes some people acted out of career opportunism.

Due process and mob dynamics — Discussion of social media pile-ons, UBC’s handling of the Galloway case, and parallels to other “mob” behaviour.

Presumption of innocence in sex crimes — Meghan says she believes it’s better for guilty people to go free than innocent people to be jailed, citing her own experience of being roofied and raped in college and choosing not to report due to inability to identify the attacker.

Delayed reporting — Discussion of why women might wait decades to report, referencing the #MeToo movement’s effect on social incentives for coming forward.

Effect of the #MeToo movement on disclosure norms — Meghan describes becoming less comfortable discussing minor incidents after #MeToo due to pressure to report them formally.

Analysis of Jane Doe’s text messages — Meghan noted Jane Doe expressed enjoyment only regarding the first two two men and never described the other men’s involvement positively.

Ketamine’s role in the case — Meghan gets into ketamine’s effects (dissociation, reduced pain response, neuroplasticity/increased suggestibility, PTSD-blunting effects), including her personal experience with the drug … including having sex with her husband while high on it.

New York consent law — Discussion of how voluntary intoxication (short of unconsciousness) does not negate consent under New York law, and debate over whether this standard is fair given ketamine’s unique effects.

Premeditation question — Meghan speculates about whether Ingalls and Newell may have given Jane Doe ketamine knowing it would make her more likely to go along with escalating sexual activity, but clarifies there is currently no evidence of premeditation.

Accountability and personal responsibility debate — Ancient raised analogies (drunk driving, bartenders serving drinks) to question whether voluntary intoxication should excuse testimony or allegations.

Jane Doe’s legal team — Ancient mentions that her lawyers were reportedly involved in prior high-profile #MeToo cases, including against Harvey Weinstein.

Black slants and projection — Ancient discusses the problem of making assumptions about people based on just written information, and talks about how his initial offence when he heard a news story about how track star Castor Semenya was being accused of being a man changed after he saw and listened to an interview with her.

Psychological motivations for writing the piece — Meghan explains she once believed Galloway was guilty, later apologized, and wanted to push back against both feminist dismissal of false allegations and male dismissal of sexual assault’s prevalence.

Estimates of false allegation rates — Meghan cites studies suggesting roughly 2–8% of police reports show proven false allegations, with debate over the reliability of that statistic.

Personal stories of freeze response and ambiguous consent — Meghan describes instances of saying “no” and being told “you're not stopping me,” and reflects on the freeze response as distinct from consent.