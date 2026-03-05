I’ve been getting a lot of messages inquiring about help with various health situations and other topics, and so I’m introducing paid consultations for the following:

Natural health, nutrition, and beauty (including pregnancy and postpartum support and recovery).

Neurodivergence and healing / relieving difficult symptoms of ADHD, autism, anxiety, depression, and related disorders.

Addiction recovery, including processed food / sugar addictions.

Psychedelics, including preparation, safe use, and integration (ages 25+ only). I am also open to trip-sitting for psilocybin mushrooms in the Greater Vancouver Area, please message to inquire.

Dating advice for high IQ spectrum-y types, including help writing a dating profile (mostly as an add-on with any of the topics above).

Any topic I’ve discussed at length on Substack (I’m a good listener and not judgemental, though I tend toward helpfulness and will likely try to).

These will be available via Zoom or Google Hangout — or via text chat, if that is your preference.

My rate is $75 USD per hour (or roughly $100 CAD). I am also including consulting as part of my paid subscriber packages:

Founder Package ($375 USD per year) — 5 hours per year

Paid Subscription ($40 USD per year) — 1/2 an hour (sample)

All current paid subscribers can request the free 1/2 hour even if you purchased your subscription at the sale price. This is also available to existing monthly subscribers, but will not be to new monthly paid subscribers, so go for the full year if you’re interested.

I’m not interested in stringing people along, and will try to help you in the least amount of time possible.

You can also book individual hours by reaching out to me directly via DM on Substack or at meghanleighbell [at] gmail [dot] com. My email inbox is a bit crazy so include a clear subject line, or use Substack direct message.

Currently, I don’t have a regular schedule or childcare and would prefer to book appointments on a case by case basis (if I start getting a lot of requests, I’ll try to figure out some regular hours I can be available — evenings, weekends, and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday late mornings / early afternoons I can usually make available).

Manuscript and Grant-Writing Help Also Available

I also have a decade of experience working at a popular literary journal and festival, an MFA in creative writing, and am a published and award-nominated (and second-place winning) author of short fiction and essays, and am open to taking on a small number of manuscript consultations for creative non-fiction/memoir and fiction (including genre writing, though I’m better with sci fi, speculative fiction, and fantasy than I am romance).

(While I have published poetry and had a few plays produced as well, I was never all that good at helping other people with their poems or plays so I’m not including these options).

Reach out via DM or at meghanleighbell [@] gmail [dot] com to inquire, costs will vary but roughly $75 USD per hour (I’m very efficient). I am not offering detailed line-editing / copy-editing / proofreading, but rather help with earlier stages of a manuscript (you should have a full draft ready before reaching out).

I am also available to help with Canadian arts grants applications: I’ve worked as a grant-writer for 15 years, for the literary magazine I worked for, as well as large music and comedy festivals, and I’ve helped on smaller applications for individual artists. I have a high success rate, and have secured grants for organizations of up to $250,000 CAD. Prior to motherhood, I had a reputation as one of the best arts grant writers in British Columbia.

Rate is $100 CAD per hour for grant-writing assistance (open to Canadians only).

You can view my full CV at meghanbell.com.

As I am a full-time mother, my availability for manuscript and grant-writing assistance is limited and I prefer to only take on one project at a time (two max).

I am currently booked until the end of March 2026.