Back in May 2020, on one of the first occasions I did a high dose of magic mushrooms, I had a disturbing vision.

I was going to die at age 37.

The most disturbing aspect of this vision was that it didn’t upset me. I had struggled with depression and anxiety and been in physical and emotional pain for pretty much all of my life, and the thought that I only had to go through it all for five more years felt like a bit of a relief.

I sat up and told my ex-boyfriend — who had resisted moving out of my apartment after we broke up because of the pandemic lockdowns — about my forthcoming death.

He freaked out at me. “Don’t say that, Meghan. Don’t say that.”

I turned 38 today, and, obviously, I did not die last year.

But to tell the truth, I came about as close as I have come before.

My husband has been studying Kabbalah, slowly working his way through an online course and a growing stack of books. I have also started reading some books about Kabbalah and listening to podcasts by rabbis. In one podcast (I can’t recall which one, possibly Kabbalah for Everyone, my favourite), a rabbi said that negative prophecies from the spirit world are warnings, which will not necessarily come true, depending on how you react to them.

Positive prophecies, on the other hand, are promises — but as I’ve explained before, psychedelic messages are delivered to your right brain, which does not have language, and the left hemisphere translates them, filtering them through the language(s) you speak and your existing schemas.

This makes them very easy to misinterpret.

In any case, I misinterpreted the 2020 death prophecy — or I repented / rectified my behaviour enough to avoid it.

This was clarified in August, during a bizarre psychedelic trip I was “called” into, where I saw Jesus (hi Christians, I’m slowly working my way through some of the Nag Hammadi literature now) and he “healed” some chronic neck and jaw tension I had been experiencing. The metaphoric resonance being that I was acting cowardly or “spineless” in my writing, and that I was afraid to speak honestly — and so the spirit world was straightening me out and loosening my jaw.

This was quite nice of them to do, and I felt great afterward. But they also told me a bunch of other stuff which, if I had been a bit more mature, could have spurned some positive behaviour changes. However, I was immature, took everything about as poorly as possible, and consequently had a very rough few months.

The foretold “death” was not literal, the spirits explained, but instead was a call for an “ego death”, for me to integrate some identity issues, to stop letting fear keep me from honesty.

I won’t share the full story yet, but I do promise to do so eventually (behind the paywall).

The only thing that is important to clarify right now is that regardless of whether the spirits I’ve encountered on psychedelics are literal, metaphorical, aspects of my own psyche, part of the collective unconscious of the higher cognitive circuits, etc, or fractally all of the above, those entities have always tried to help me and encourage healthy behaviours (or force them upon me, when I chose the hard way, as I often do).

All bad behaviours — including substance abuse (the spirits do not want me smoking or abusing ketamine, or taking high doses of magic mushrooms too frequently) — are on me. They happen not because of the encounters with spirits on psychedelics, but because I don’t always listen to them.

It all comes down to our choices. And that I’m here, and writing this, I think, is at least some evidence that I’ve matured enough to start making some better ones (no doubt, I will still do stupid and crazy things, but hopefully less of them).

38 and feeling pretty good.

Anyway, I am making some changes to this Substack. As I hinted at in the recent “Sluts and Rakes” post, I have not always valued myself or my work as much as I should. I have also been impelled to write more honestly about certain topics, including sharing stories I’m not comfortable being fully public. As well, my kids are a bit older now, and I’m ready / able to commit more time to writing and start pursuing it more professionally again.

Consequently, I have introduced paid subscriptions and some future posts will be partially or fully paywalled. I have also retroactively paywalled a handful of older posts.

Generally speaking, if you’re here for the hard research and more science-y stuff, that will remain free to read and comment on. Essays which are more personal, more controversial, and/or which I intend to (hopefully) publish in book form in the future will go behind the paywall.

Notably, I promised a couple of months ago I would write about my years as a publisher of a feminist literary journal during the rise of “Woke”, including responding to that viral essay by Jacob Savage, and a frank discussion of what I regret — and what I don’t.

This will be paywalled, as there really is no way to go into the stories of my time there without it being very obvious or easy to figure out which well-known literary figures I am talking about (in some cases). I can’t promise when this will come out, as it’s been difficult to write, but I am working on it, and hopefully I’ll have a version I’m willing to share in the next few months.

In the meantime, I am offering a discount on paid subscriptions until the end of the day Saturday (February 14, Valentine’s Day). Paid subscriptions are 38% (or 62% off) for the next two days.

That’s only about $15 USD for the year instead of $40 — furthermore, this discount will apply as long as you continue to renew your subscription.

If you’ve enjoyed my work and wish to continue supporting it, please consider a subscription upgrade for my birthday ;-)

(I really want the cool checkmark!)

Subscribe now and save!

For the many new subscribers here — hello and welcome! If you’d like to learn a bit more about what I’m about, I’ve included links to some of my most popular (and personal favourite) essays below.

Free to read:

Paywalled:

Partially paywalled (essay is free, comments and footnotes with funny personal anecdotes paywalled):

I’ll be on a special Valentine’s Day themed episode of the Blahcast by Ancient Problemz tomorrow talking about “Sluts and Rakes” and “What Makes Us Beautiful”, plus AP and I give some advice for smart, spectrum-y love-seekers.

As always, thank you for reading,

— Meghan

Subscribe and save (valid until Feb 14)